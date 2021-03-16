Humane society hits highest live-release rate to date

The Kokomo Humane Society set a record in 2020 for the percentage of pets that left the shelter alive.

Last year, despite a pandemic that changed the way the community interacted with the shelter, the Kokomo Humane Society had a 94 percent live release rate, meaning that 94 percent of pets that entered the shelter left alive. This exceeded last year’s rate of 93 percent. Karen Wolfe, executive director of the Kokomo Humane Society, was proud of these statistics as they’re a stark contrast to numbers from a decade ago.

“It’s important for people to know what’s going on,” she said. “To qualify as a quote-on-quote ‘no-kill’ shelter, you have to be at 90 percent, but there are still people on Facebook who caution people about sending animals to us because we’re going to euthanize them. We don’t. We euthanize if dogs are aggressive. We euthanize if they’re sick. We go above and beyond to help them, so we’re not euthanizing recklessly.”

For 2020, there was a 96-percent live release rate for dogs and a 93-percent live release rate for cats for an average of 94 percent. No animals were euthanized for space for the fourth year in a row.

These numbers were significantly higher than they were a decade ago when live release rates were low, and euthanasia was high. In 2010, the live release rate was 37.48 percent.

While Wolfe, since taking reins as director in 2015, has worked to improve those numbers over the last years, a stigma has stuck with the shelter to some extent that pets that go in don’t come out.

That’s just not the case today, she said.

Wolfe attributed the improvements, in part, to the work Kokomo Community Cats has done. Kokomo Community Cats, a local trap, neuter, release program, was started in 2014, and volunteers with that nonprofit since have spayed and neutered thousands of community cats. This work, Wolfe said, has significantly reduced the shelter’s intake rates.

For instance, in 2010, the humane society took in 4,261 animals, including 2,443 cats. Of those cats, 1,064 were euthanized for space. In 2020, the shelter took in 2,180 animals, including 1,289 cats, none of which were euthanized for space. With fewer cats, there’s less crowding, nixing the need to euthanize for space.

Another reason for the improvement in stats was due to increased partnerships and programs. Wolfe and shelter staff work with other shelters to transfer pets when one shelter is low and another is getting crowded. Recently, the humane society formed another partnership with a humane society in Ann Arbor, Mich., which has had consistently low numbers of cats.

“They don’t have the cat situation there that we have in this area, so they said they would be happy to pull some cats for us,” Wolfe said.

Since just before 2021, around 40 cats have been transferred to the Ann Arbor shelter, and more cats were transferred to a shelter in Fort Wayne. This has opened up space at the Kokomo shelter. Late last month, the humane society had around 50 cats, down from about 150 the year before at that time. But Wolfe said she doesn’t want cages to sit empty when other shelters still are struggling.

“Moving all these cats out, we all of a sudden look around, and we have empty cages. We think we need to help someone else, so we’ve been pulling cats from The Scratching Post in Peru. And we’ve pulled cats from the Fulton County humane society, and we’re also taking in cats from individuals out of county (for a $35 surrender fee),” she said. “If we have the space, we’ll take them, but this is just something we can do to help. So right now our goal is to be able to help other shelters.”

Something else working in the shelter’s favor is its new building that opened in 2018. While the shelter capacity it about the same as the previous shelter’s, the new building has a surgery center that’s been getting put to use more.

The shelter works in partnership with Purdue University’s veterinary program, and students perform spays and neuters for the shelter at no cost. While they’ve been doing that in a rig outside of the shelter, this year, they’ve begun working inside the shelter in the surgery center.

Now, every cat is altered and vaccinated except for stays, and almost every dog is altered and vaccinated as well. This makes same-day adoptions possible and decreases the length of stays.

Last week, the Purdue techs also spayed and neutered eight cats for Kokomo Community Cats.

“There are just all sorts of good things that have happened, and no one knows about this stuff. We’re modest, and what we’ve been told is we really need to blow our own horn a little bit. We’ve been doing some really great things here,” Wolfe said.

Wolfe also thanked the community for its continued support, especially during the pandemic. Last year, donations – which were expected to go down – went up, and more people sought to foster. The shelter’s foster program also was changed during the pandemic to a foster-to-adopt program where potential adopted basically got a “trial run” with the animals before committing to adopt.

Wolfe said most people in the foster-to-adopt program end up adopting, but even those who decide not to add value.

“They usually end up adopting, and if they don’t, then it wasn’t a right fit. They don’t feel bad if they have to return it, and the animal has gotten a chance to get out. And then all we have is more information about, ‘OK, maybe this dog isn’t a good fit for a family with cats,’ or ‘maybe this dog is more active, and the family isn’t.’ So I think this is a great thing,” Wolfe said.

For more information about the Kokomo Humane Society’s statistics since 2010, visit kokomohumane.com, and click on “Who We Are” under “Contact Us.”