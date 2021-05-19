Humane Society gives back with Spay it Forward

The Kokomo Humane Society is giving back by offering 40 feline owners the opportunity to have their cats spayed or neutered for free.

Dubbed “Spay it Forward,” the program is funded in part by a grant from Petco Love and from a community match. It aims to encourage pet owners to get their cats fixed and gives them an easy and convenient way to have it done at no cost to them.

“Anybody who doesn’t have a fixed cat, we’re happy to do it,” said Karen Wolfe, executive director of the Kokomo Humane Society. “We just want to get as many owned cats in Howard County spayed and neutered as we can.”

The spays and neuters will be done at the low cost spay and neuter clinic in Lafayette on Monday, May 24, and Monday, June 28. Cats can be dropped off in the Kokomo Humane Society’s parking lot, 729 E. Hoffer St., at the assigned date and time, and they will be transported to the clinic. Pickups also will be at the Kokomo Humane Society.

The package includes a rabies vaccine, spay or neuter surgery (including those in heat and pregnant), and the transportation fee. Crate carriers will be available to those who need to borrow them. Additional products and services are available at the owner’s expense.

Wolfe stressed the benefits of getting cats spayed and neutered.

“There are so many reasons to do it. Unwanted litters is a major thing. There’s not enough homes for all the kittens that one cat can produce,” she said. “Then there’s the health of your cat. There’s all different things that can happen, pyometra for females, which is an infection of the reproductive organs, testicular cancer for males. That’s health things. Then behavior — males especially won’t spray if they’re neutered, and they won’t fight. They won’t wander to find a girlfriend, and the females won’t wander to find a boyfriend. They’ll just be happier behaviorally.”

The director said the efforts made locally to spay and neuter cats, especially with the work of Kokomo Community Cats, have made a big difference in the number of strays and kittens needing homes. Wolfe said the shelter doesn’t have intake numbers like it used to, and it’s not overflowing with cats.

“It’s been great. Because of it (decreasing intake numbers), we’ve been able to help different rescues and shelters that are overwhelmed with cats. We’ve been able to take them, so that’s been a great thing, something we’ve never been able to do before,” she said.

To sign up for one of the free spay/neuter spots, call 317-675-0072 and ask for a free Kokomo Humane Society appointment.