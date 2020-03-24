Howard County Historical Society seeks new executive director

The Howard County Historical Society is seeking candidates for the position of executive director of the organization responsible for the collection, preservation, and sharing of Howard County history.
The historical society's longtime executive director, Dave Broman, has announced his plans to retire this spring.
“We are now searching for the best possible person to fill Dave’s remarkable shoes," said Judy Brown, past president of the historical society’s board of trustees and chair of the search committee.
The executive director is an employee of Howard County in partnership with the historical society and serves as the chief administrative officer of the historical society and the Howard County Historical Museum located in the Seiberling Mansion. Responsibilities include overseeing the operations and activities of the organization, museum and staff, including fund-raising efforts and representing the Howard County Historical Society and Howard County Museum to the public. Candidates with a master’s degree are preferred but those with a bachelor’s degree and applicable experience will be considered.
The complete job description can be found at: https://howardcountymuseum.org/employment
Applications should be submitted as soon as possible.
“The Howard County Historical Society is very grateful for the decades of service Dave has offered, as a volunteer, board member, society president and, for the past eight years, as executive director,” Brown said. “A person skilled in communication, fund-raising, project management, and organization is essential to the historical society’s success in serving the community. We are looking for a person who can build on Dave’s legacy and take the organization into the future.”