Howard County girl earns Girl Scout Gold Award

Kayla Bradley has earned the Girl Scout Gold Award, the highest award a girl can earn in Girl Scouting.

Bradley’s Girl Scout Gold Award project, Bee the Solution, addresses the use of pesticides in farms and gardens and colony collapse disorder. Her project consisted of three main parts; passing out pollinator-friendly plants to community members, passing out seed packets at local farmers' markets, and advocating at local organizations and school board meetings to get the word out.

Bradley said planting crops that attract bees and not using pesticides will not only make sure Howard County has more pollinators but also healthier crops.

“Picking this project was very easy,” Bradley said. “No pollinators mean no plants, no plants equal no animals, and no animals equals no people.”

Bradley graduated from Northwestern High School in 2019. She is currently attending Summit Salon Academy Kokomo to become a licensed esthetician. She has been a Girl Scout for 13 years and just recently became a lifetime member.

