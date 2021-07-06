Howard County 4-H Fair starts next week

The Howard County 4-H Fair is returning next week for the 76th year and bringing carnival rides, fair food, live entertainment, and more to the east side of the county.

The fair runs from July 12 to 17 and again will feature all of the staples attendees have come to expect. Jay Freeman, fair chairman, said he’s looking forward to fairs returning across the state, as last year Howard County's was one of just a handful to continue.

“We were one of the few around (last year). That’s for sure. But it’s pretty much opened up this year,” Freeman said.

While Freeman dealt with challenges related to the pandemic and safety last year, he’s dealing with a new set of challenges this year: worker shortages and price increases.

This year, the North American Midway carnival rides won’t be offered on Monday, as Freeman said the ride company doesn’t have enough employees to have the rides set up in time, and some businesses won’t be participating as vendors in the big tent this year because they don’t have enough employees to man the booths.

And, as for price increases, Freeman said the price for tent rentals has increased significantly. For that reason, the Russiaville Lions Club and Morning Star Church — which typically offers the popular chicken and noodles — won’t be in attendance this year.

To offset the price increases to the fair, parking will increase from $5 to $7, the first increase in 11 years.

Other than those changes, Freeman said fair-goers can expect all of the same. On Monday, the Little Miss Howard County Princess Pageant and Miss Howard County Queen Pageant take place at the Community Howard Regional Hospital South Grandstands, and KOI drag racing will entertain at the Northwest Grandstand. Entertainment for the night will be by Medicinal Bluegrass in Pioneer Village.

Rides open on Tuesday, the Miss Howard County Queen Pageant wraps up, and KOI drag racing continues.

On Wednesday, Cumberland Gap will perform in Pioneer Village. The popular talent contest takes place at 7 p.m. that night. Participants must register by Tuesday, July 13, at howardcofair.com/talent-show/application. A tractor pull takes place at the Northwest Grandstands at 7:30 p.m.

Highlights on Thursday include performances by the Kokomo Park Band, The Stampede Band, and 45 RPM Band, while Friday features a 4-H 10-year ceremony and Phil Dirt & the Dozers.

On Saturday, attendees will be treated to another full live music lineup with Four on the Floor, The Page Bros., and The Time Travelers.

For the rides, Shine 99 day with $1 rides is Wednesday, July 14, and wristband day is Saturday, July 17.

There will be plenty of children’s entertainment daily. The Eastern Howard Performing Arts group will put on The Merry Heart Show, Wolves of the World featuring real live wolves, while the Greentown Lions Club will put on daily Grandpa Cratchet shows in Pioneer Village.

Demonstrations include sawmill demonstrations and wheat threshing demos, both in Pioneer Village as well.

As for the concessions, Freeman said most of the typical food trucks are back this year with the addition of some new ones. New trucks include a pizza place that cooks its pies over a wood stove and a food truck dishing out Chinese cuisine.

The Howard County 4-H Fair takes place at the fairgrounds, located at 610 E. Payton St., Greentown. For more information, visit howardcofair.com.