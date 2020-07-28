Howard County 4-H Fair Champions 2020 – All divisions announced

BEEKEEPING
Division 1
Champion & State Fair Entry - Saydee Simpson
Division 2
Champion & State Fair Entry - Ian Wood
Division 3-10
Champion & State Fair Entry - Nathanael Elkin
Grand Champion Beekeeping - Nathanael Elkin
Reserve Grand Champion - Saydee Simpson
CROCHET-KNITTING
Level A (grades 3-4)
Champion - Mary Gollner
Level B (grades 5-6)
Champion - Ruth Gollner
Level C (grades 7-9)
Champion - Emma Cline
Red - Lydia Shaffer, Brooke Wil son
Level D (grades 10-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Erin Matheny
Reserve Champion - Sarah Cline
Honor - Esther Gollner
Grand Champion Crochet-Knitting - Erin Matheny
Reserve Grand Champion - Ruth Gollner
HOME ENVIRONMENT
Level 1 (grades 3-5)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Jace Rooze
Reserve Champion & State Fair Entry - Isabella Sanchez
Blue - Hunter Sellers
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Adryanna Sellers
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Avery Rooze
Reserve Champion & State Fair - Austin Hamblin
Honor - Dylan Collins, Brenna Morrow, Mackenzie Collins
Grand Champion Home Environment - Avery Rooze
Reserve Grand Champion - Austin Hamblin
RECYCLING
Beginner (grades 3-5)
Champion - Isabella Sanchez
Reserve Champion - Hunter Sellers
Blue - Annie Hawkins
Intermediate (grades 6-8)
Champion - Lillian Windsor
Blue - Connor Alexander, Ava Kantz
Advanced (grades 9-12)
Champion - Lauryn Shane
Reserve Champion - Madesynn Freeman
Honor - Shelby Anderson
Blue - Madison Alexander
Grand Champion Recycling - Lauryn Shane
Reserve Grand Champion Recycling - Lillian Windsor
CHILD DEVELOPMENT
Level C (grades 7-9)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Mackenzie Collins
Grand Champion Child Development - Mackenzie Collins
FIRE SAFETY
Level 1 (grades 3-5)
Red - Sarah Gross
Level 2 (grades 6-12)
Champion - Kinzie Miller
Grand Champion Fair Safety - Kinzie Miller
FORESTRY
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Nathanael Elkin
Grand Champion Forestry - Nathanael Elkin
GEOLOGY
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Isaac Elkin
Grand Champion Geology - Isaac Elkin
HORSELESS
Division 1
Champion - Liberty Gross
Division 2
Champion - Ava Hancock
Division 3
Champion - Shelby Anderson
Grand Champion Horseless - Shelby Anderson
Reserve Grand Champion - Ava Hancock
NEEDLEWORK
Level A (grades 3-4)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Aeralynn Forman
Grand Champion - Aeralynn Forman
SEW FOR FUN
Level A (grades 3-4)
Champion - Maylee Rupp
Reserve Champion - Jenna Shaffer
Blue - Ashley Alexander, Isabella Sanchez, Maggie Weber
Level B (grades 5-6)
Champion - Lauren Kelly
Reserve Champion - Gabrielle Adams
Blue - Ruth Gollner, Cassidy Grinslade
Level C (grades 7-9)
Champion - Lydia Shaffer
Reserve Champion - Mackenzie Collins
Honor - Callie Shaffer, Chloe Trent
Grand Champion Sew for Fun - Lydia Shaffer
Reserve Grand Champion - Maylee Rupp
WILDLIFE
Level 1 (grades3-5)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Jakob Habegger
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Breana Morrow
Reserve Champion - Shelby Anderson
Blue - Isaac Elkin
Grand Champion Wildlife - Brenna Morrow
Reserve Grand Champion - Shelby Anderson
CAT POSTER
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion & State Fair - Brooklyn Collins
Level 3 (grades9-12)
Champion & State Fair - Shelby Anderson
Reserve Champion - Keyton Romero
Blue - MaKayla Adcock
Grand Champion Cat Poster - Shelby Anderson
Reserve Grand Champion - Keyton Romero
GENEALOGY
Division 1
Champion & State Fair - Brooklyn Collins
Division 2
Champion & State Fair - Caleb Eller
Grand Champion Genealogy - Caleb Eller
Reserve Grand Champion - Brooklyn Collins
SMALL ENGINES
Level 1 (grades 3-5))
Champion & State Fair - Devin Morrow
COMPUTER ARTS
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion - Layton Shimer
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion - Owen Shimer
Grand Champion Computer Arts - Owen Shimer
Reserve Grand Champion Computer Arts - Layton Shimer
GIFT WRAPPING
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion - Taylor Schmitt
Reserve Champion - Morgan Kistler
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion - Makayla Griffith
Blue - Kinzie Miller
Red - Paige Wilson
Grand Champion Gift Wrapping - Taylor Schmitt
Reserve Grand Champion - Makayla Griffith
CREATIVE WRITING
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion - Mayli Yoder
Reserve Champion - Mia Shoaff
Blue - Rowan Elmore
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion - Sarah Cline
Reserve Champion - Alainey Frakes
Honor - Nathanael Elkin
Blue - Isaac Elkin
Grand Champion Creative Writing - Sarah Cline
Reserve Grand Champion Creative Writing - Mayli Yoder
MISCELLANEOUS CRAFTS
Level A (grades 3-4)
Champion - Shyla Ramberger
Reserve Champion - Ashley Alexander
Honor - Raedyn Davis, Hannah Woods, Isabella Sanchez
Blue - Payson Heintz, Peyton Yentes
Level B (grades 5-6)
Champion - Lauren Kelly
Reserve Champion - Avery Nielson
Honor - Bailee Payton
Blue - Elizabeth Evans, Lynlie Robinson, Ava Ramberger
Level C (grades 7-9)
Champion - Ashlyn Kelly
Reserve Champion - Alexandra Adams
Honor - Isabella Cavazos
Blue - Emily Dinn, Katie Hendricks
Level D (grades 10-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Victoria Enstrom
Reserve Champion - Kelsey Montgomery
Honor - Jolie Good
Blue - Cieara Anderson, Madesynn Freeman
Red - Dhruthi Anderson
Grand Champion Miscellaneous Craft - Victoria Enstrom
Reserve Grand Champion - Lauren Kelly
REED BASKET
Level C (grade 7-9)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Kelsie Heintz
Reserve Champion - Olivia Gilbertie
Honor - Adalyn Downing
Blue - Avery Rooze, Hannah Troyer
Level D (grades10-12)
Champion - Erin Matheny
Reserve Champion - Dhruthi Anderson
Grand Champion Reed Basket - Kelsie Heintz
Reserve Grand Champion Reed Basket - Erin Matheny
SCRAPBOOKING
Level 1 (grades 3-5)
Champion - Annabelle Waite
Reserve Champion - Lauren Hendricks
Blue - Madison Munsell
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion - Taylor Schmitt
Reserve Champion - Morgan Kistler
Honor - Brooke Wilson
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion - Brittney Eckart
Reserve Champion - Makayla Griffith
Honor - Shelby Anderson
Blue - Marrin Kindley, Paige Wilson
Grand Champion Scrapbooking - Brittney Eckart
Reserve Grand Champion Scrapbooking - Taylor Schmitt
CONSUMER CLOTHING
Beginner (grades 3-5)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Jessica Hartman
Reserve Champion - Leyton Downing
Honor - Vanessa Morrow, Breckyn Shepherd
Advanced (grades 9-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Mackenzie Collins
Grand Champion Consumer Clothing-Mackenzie Collins
Reserve Grand Champion Consumer Clothing - Jessica Hartman
SCRAPBOOK-4-H MEMORIES
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion - Jenna Hendricks
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion - Nathanael Elkin
Grand Champion Scrapbook 4-H Memories - Nathanael Elkin
Reserve Grand Champion Scrapbook 4-H Memories - Jenna Hendricks
SOIL & WATER SCIENCE
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Austin Hamblin
Champion Independent Study Advanced Topic & State Fair Entry - Nathanael Elkin
Grand Champion Soil & Water Science - Austin Hamblin
Reserve Grand Champion Soil & Water Science - Nathanael Elkin
SPORTFISHING
Level 1(grades 3-5)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Alan Beals
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Austin Hamblin
Reserve Champion - Dylan Collins
Grand Champion Sportfishing - Austin Hamblin
Reserve Grand Champion Sportfishing - Dylan Collins
AG TRACTOR POSTER
Level D (grades 10-12
Champion & State Fair Entry - Isaac Elkin
Grand Champion Ag Tractor Poster - Isaac Elkin
VETERINARY SCIENCE
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Taylor Schmitt
Reserve Champion - Addison Sparling
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Austin Hamblin
Reserve Champion - Isaac Elkin
Grand Champion Veterinary Science - Taylor Schmitt
Reserve Grand Champion Veterinary Science - Austin Hamblin
WEARABLE ARTS
Level A (grades3-4)
Champion - Raedyn Davis
Level B (grades 5-6)
Champion - Isabella Sanchez
Reserve Champion - Jade Christopher
Honor - Elizabeth Evans, Claire Rush
Blue - Raygan McClain
Level C (grades 7-9)
Champion - Avery Rooze
Reserve Champion - Mackenzie Collins
Honor - Ava Kantz, Lillian Windsor
Blue - Hannah Bailey
Level D (grades 10-12)
Champion & State Fair - Victoria Enstrom
Reserve Champion - Madesynn Freeman
Honor - Amy Cone, Tegan Philips
Blue - Katherine Fincher, Rebecca Penrod, Kendal Rooze
Reserve Grand Champion Wearable Arts - Madesynn Freeman
HEALTH
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Gabriella Hetzner
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Nathanael Elkin
Blue – Mackenzie Collins, Madison Collins, Shelby Anderson
Grand Champion Health - Nathanael Elkin
Reserve Grand Champion Health - Gabriella Hetzner
WOODCRAFT
Level B (grades 5-6)
Champion - Clay Christopher
Level D (grades10-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Sara Penrod
Reserve Champion - Owen Shimer
Grand Champion Woodcraft - Sara Penrod
Reserve Grand Champion Woodcraft - Owen Shimer
MODELS
Level B (grades 5-6)
Blue -Trenton Schultz
Level C (grades 7-9)
Blue -Layton Shimer
AEROSPACE
Stage 2 (grades 3-5)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Anthony Rozzi
Reserve Champion - Jacob Lavengood
Red - Kyan Campbell, Roman Harris, Gabriel Kistler, Kaia Roemer
Stage 3 (grades 6-8)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Conlan Fulton
Reserve Champion - Kristian Stockberger
Stage 4 (grades 9-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Camber Fillenwarth
Reserve Champion - Seth Hunt
State Fair Entry for Poster - Nathanael Elkin
Honor - Isaac Elkin, Sophia Rozzi, Sydney Ward
Blue - Jenelle Ward
Red - Dylan Brehm
Grand Champion Aerospace - Camber Fillenwarth
Reserve Grand Champion Aerospace - Seth Hunt
BICYCLE
Junior (grades 3-7)
Grand Champion - Erabella Winrotte
Senior (grades 8-12)
Grand Champion - Isaac Elkin
Reserve Grand Champion - Dylan Collins
COLLECTIONS
Level 1 (grades 3-5)
Champion - Roman Harris
Reserve Champion - Boden Fleming
Blue - Mackenzie Appleton, Alaina Darling, Emelia Flook, Tristin Grinslade, Payson Heintz
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion - Taylor Schmitt
Reserve Champion - Conner Alexander
Honor - Addison Sparling
Blue - Seth Janovitz, Lynlie Robinson
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Blue - Nathanael Elkin, Corinne Janovitz
Grand Champion - Taylor Schmitt
Reserve Grand Champion - Conner Alexander
DOG POSTER
Level 1 (grades 3-5)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Mackenzie Appleton
Blue - Elle Shoaff
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Addison Sparling
Reserve Champion - Taylor Schmitt
Honor - Brooklyn Collins
Blue - Dillon Adcock, Hannah Adcock, Jayna Hillis
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Shelby Anderson
Grand Champion Dog Poster - Addison Sparling
Reserve Grand Champion Dog Poster - Shelby Anderson
FARM TOY SCENE
Beginner (grades 3-5)
Champion - Samuel Troyer
Reserve Champion - Reid Sparling
Blue - Alannah Alexander, Clay Christopher
Intermediate (grades 6-8)
Champion - Taylor Schmitt
Reserve Champion - Wyatt Horner
Blue - Jamison Howell
Grand Champion Farm Toy Scene - Taylor Schmitt
Reserve Grand Champion Farm Toy Scene - Wyatt Horner
FOODS
Level C (grades 7-9)
Champion & State Fair Entry (Baked Yeast Bread or Yeast Rolls)
Ashlyn Kelly
Honor - Rachel Russeau
Blue - Emily Dinn, Makayla Griffith
Red - Kenzie DeGraaff
Champion & State Fair Entry (Baked Yeast Bread)
Ethan Correll
Reserve Champion - Kendall Montgomery
Honor - Bryce Scott, Rachel Russeau
Level D (grades 10-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry (Fruit Pie)
Elaina Bowlds
Reserve Champion - Amy Cone
Honor - Madison Collins
Blue - Johannah Hetzner
Senior Grand Champion Foods - Ethan Correll
Senior Reserve Grand Champion Foods - Ashlyn Kelly
POULTRY POSTER
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Shelby Anderson
Reserve Champion - Gabriella Weaver
Grand Champion Poultry Poster - Shelby Anderson
Reserve Grand Champion Poultry Poster - Gabriella Weaver
RABBIT POSTER
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Brooklyn Collins
Blue - Dillon Adcock, Hannah Adcock
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Trenton Hendrix
Blue - MaKayla Adcock
Grand Champion Rabbit Poster -Trenton Hendrix
Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit Poster - Brooklyn Collins
READING
Level 1 (grades 3-5)
Champion - Ruth Gollner
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion - Erabella Winrotte
Grand Champion Reading - Ruth Gollner
Reserve Grand Champion Reading - Erabella Winrotte
SHOOTING SPORTS
Level 1 (grades 3-5)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Hunter Boxell
Reserve Champion - Devin Morrow
Blue - Parker Johnson, Conner Ortman, Claire Rush, Antonio Sanchez, Reid Sparling
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Tessa Ortman
Reserve Champion - Kelsie Avery
Blue - Grant Liscombe, Ryan Oman Jr., Ruben Sanchez
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Austin Hamblin
Reserve Champion - Alexis Benson
Blue - Nathan Rush
Grand Champion Shooting Sports - Austin Hamblin
Reserve Grand Champion - Tessa Ortman
SPORTS
Level 1 (grades 3-5)
Champion - Mary Gollner
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion - Owen Shimer
Grand Champion Sports - Owen Shimer
Reserve Grand Champion Sports - Mary Gollner
AG TRACTOR OPERATOR
Junior Champion Operator (grades 3-7) -Wyatt Horner
Senior Champion Operator (grades 8-12) - Breyton Hensley
Junior Grand Champion Ag Tractor Operator -Wyatt Horner
Senior Grand Champion Ag Tractor Operator - Breyton Hensley
LAWN & GARDEN TRACTOR
Junior Champion Operator (grades 3-7) - Hunter Sellers
Senior Champion Operator (grades 8-12) - Nathan Rush
Senior Reserve Champion Operator - Austin Hamblin
Junior Grand Champion Lawn & Garden Tractor - Hunter Sellers
Senior Grand Champion Lawn & Garden Tractor - Nathan Rush
Senior Reserve Grand Champion Lawn & Garden Tractor - Austin Hamblin
Honor - Taylor Godfrey
ZERO-TURN RADIUS MOWER OPERATOR SKILLS
Junior Champion Zero Turn (grades 3-7) - Sam Troyer
Junior Reserve Champion Zero Turn - Wyatt Horner
Junior Grand Champion Zero Turn Operator - Sam Troyer
Junior Reserve Grand Champion Zero Turn Operator - Wyatt Horner
Senior Champion Zero Turn (grades 8-12) - Trenton Hendrix
Senior Reserve Champion Zero Turn - Cameron Lemons
Senior Grand Champion Zero Turn Operator - Trenton Hendrix
Senior Reserve Grand Champion Zero Turn Operator - Cameron Lemons
MAKE WITH A MIX
Level 1 (grades 3-5)
Champion - Hannah Woods
Reserve Champion - Claire Russeau
Honor - Raedyn Davis, Jenna Shaffer, Makinly Yoder
Red - Alaina Darling, Annie Hawkins
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion - Lillian Windsor
Reserve Champion - Kaitlynne DeGraaff
Honor - Teagan Bedwell, Morgan Kistler, Rachel Russeau
Blue - Kenzie DeGraaff, Layton Shimer
Red - Ava Ramberger
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion - Isaac Elkin
Reserve Champion - Kara Otto
Grand Champion Make with a Mix - Isaac Elkin
Reserve Grand Champion Make with a Mix - Lillian Windsor
ELECTRIC
Division 1
Champion & State Fair Entry - Brenner Good
Reserve Champion - Hunter Boxell
Blue - Brody Good
Red - Jaxson Yentes
Division 2
Champion & State Fair Entry - Conner Ortman
Red - Steven Morrow
Division 3
Champion & State Fair Entry - Aleczander Forman
Division 4
Champion & State Fair Entry - Tessa Ortman
Reserve Champion - Kristian Stockberger
Honor - Conlan Fulton
Advanced Divisions 5-10
Champion - Nathanael Elkin
Reserve Champion - Chastin Campbell
Honor - Callie Shaffer
Grand Champion Electric - Tessa Ortman
Reserve Grand Champion - Nathanael Elkin
WOODWORKING
Level 1 (grades 3-4)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Jaxon Yentes
Reserve Champion - Jace Rooze
Honor - Hunter Boxell, Weston Long, Khyden Pundt, Antonio Sanchez
Blue - Nolan Rector
Level 2 (grades5-6)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Khysen Pundt
Reserve Champion - Ian Wilson
Blue - Hunter Boxell, Colin Wilson, Hunter Sellers
Level 3 (grades 7-9)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Nate King
Reserve Champion - Austin Hamblin
Level 4 (grades 10-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Jacob Martin
Reserve Champion - Blake Williamson
Honor - Pete Bradshaw
Blue - Khyler Pundt, Nathan Gollner
Grand Champion Woodworking - Jaxon Yentes
Reserve Grand Champion Woodworking - Nate King
WEATHER & SCIENCE CLIMATE
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Kai Shoaff
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Austin Hamblin
Independent Study Advanced Topic State Fair Entry - Nathanael Elkin
Honor - Nathanael Elkin
Grand Champion – Austin Hamblin
Reserve Grand Champion – Kai Shoaff
FINE ARTS
Level A (grades 3-4)
Champion - Johnson Parker
Reserve Champion - Ashley Alexander
Honor - Addison Bennett, Payson Heintz
Blue - Anya Cline, Cadynce Curnett, Mary Gollner, Lily Hart, Annie Hawkins
Level B (grades 5-6)
Champion - Amia Pier
Reserve Champion - Avery Nielson
Blue - Jade Christopher, Isabella Griner, Abbigail Jackson, Coraline Riley, Adryanna Sellers, Ian Wilson
Level C (grades 7-9)
Champion - Chloe Trent
Reserve Champion - Kelsie Heintz
Honor - Morgan Miller
Blue - Olivia Gilbertie, Ruben Sanchez
Level D (grades 10-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Victoria Enstrom
Reserve Champion & State Fair Entry - Ella Flanary
Honor - Casey Cable
Blue - Hailey Owens, Joshua Rush
Grand Champion Fine Arts - Victoria Enstrom
Reserve Grand Champion Fine Arts - Ella Flanary
SEWING (grades 3-7)
Level A Wearable Grade 3
Grade 3 Champion & State Fair Entry - Ashley Alexander
Grade 3 Reserve Champion - Aeralynn Forman
Honor - Jordyn Grinslade, Claire Russeau
Blue - Ella Shaffer
Level A Non-Wearable Grade 3
Grade 3 Champion & State Fair Entry - Jordyn Grinslade
Grade 3 Reserve Champion - Magdalena Rife
Blue - Elizabeth Hillis
Level A Wearable Grade 4
Grade 4 Champion & State Fair Entry - Lily Hart
Grade 4 Reserve Champion - Isabella Sanchez
Level A Non-Wearable Grade 4
Grade 4 Champion & State Fair Entry - Isabella Sanchez
Level B Wearable grade 5
Grade 5 Champion & State Fair Entry - Cassidy Grinslade
Grade 5 Reserve Champion - Madison Yentes
Blue - Gabrielle Adams
Level B Non-Wearable Grade 5
Grade 5 Champion & State Fair Entry-Cassidy Grinslade
Level B Wearable Grade 6
Grade 6 Champion & State Fair Entry - Erabella Winrotte
Level B Non-Wearable Grade 6
Grade 6 Champion & State Fair Entry - Jayna Hillis
Level C Grade 7
Grade 7 Blue & State Fair Entry - Rachel Russeau
Junior Grand Champion Sewing Wearable - Erabella Winrotte
Junior Reserve Grand Champion Sewing Wearable - Cassidy Grinslade
SEWING Wearable (grades 8-12)
Casual Wear Champion & State Fair Entry - Avery Rooze
Reserve Champion - Abigail Waymire
Dress Up Champion & State Fair - Elaina Bowlds
Separates Champion & State Fair Entry - Mackenzie Collins
Formal Wear Champion & State Fair Entry - Kayleigh Wiley
Reserve Champion - Kendal Rooze
Senior Grand Champion Sewing Wearable - Elaina Bowlds
Senior Reserve Grand Champion Sewing Wearable - Avery Rooze
SEWING Non-Wearable (grades 8-12)
Grade 9 Champion & State Fair Entry - Mackenzie Collins
Grade 10 Champion & State Fair Entry - Elaina Bowlds
Grade 11 Champion & State Fair Entry - Cora Dunkin
Grand Champion Sewing Non-Wearable - Cora Dunkin
Reserve Grand Champion Sewing Non-Wearable - Cassidy Grinslade
FOOD PRESERVATION
Level A (grades 3-4)
Champion Grade 4 & State Fair Entry - Annie Hawkins
Level B (grades 5-6)
Champion Grade 6 & State Fair Entry - Gabriella Hetzner
Reserve Champion-Brooklyn Collins
Level C (grades 7-9)
Champion Freezer Jam & State Fair Entry - Hannah Adcock
Reserve Champion-Dillon Adcock
Honor - Ethan Correll
Champion Canned tomato Product & State Fair Entry - Lillian Windsor
Champion Canned Pickle Product & State Fair Entry - Kendall Montgomery
Level D (grades 10-12)
Champion Pressured Canned Product & State fair Entry - Kelsey Montgomery
Reserve Champion - Madison Collins
Champion Frozen Entrée & State Fair Entry - Isaac Elkin
Red - Makayla Adcock, Johannah Hetzner
Grand Champion Food Preservation - Isaac Elkin
Reserve Grand Champion Food Preservation - Kendal Montgomery
CROPS
Alfalfa-Champion - Karly Ford
Reserve Champion - Joseph Ford
Honor - Mayli Yoder
Grand Champion Alfalfa - Karly Ford
Reserve Grand Champion Alfalfa - Joseph Ford
Oats
Champion Oats - Olivia Foland
Grand Champion Oats - Olivia Foland
Corn
Beginner Champion Corn Plant - Leyton Downing
Beginner Champion Jar of Corn - Hunter Boxell
Beginner Reserve Champion Jar of Corn - Antonio Sanchez
Intermediate Champion Corn Plant - Andrew Hartman
Advanced Champion Corn Plant - Breyton Hensley
Grand Champion Corn - Leyton Downing
Reserve Grand Champion Corn - Andrew Hartman
Soybean
Beginner Champion Jar of Soybean - Hunter Boxell
Beginner Champion Soybean Plant - Makinly Yoder
Intermediate Champion Soybean Plant - Andrew Hartman
Intermediate Reserve Champion Jar of Soybean - Ruben Sanchez
Red - Breyton Hensley
Grand Champion Soybeans - Andrew Hartman
Reserve Grand Champion Soybeans - Makinly Yoder
FOOD (grades 3-6)
Level A (grades 3-4)
Champion Grade 3 & State Fair Entry - Aeralynn Forman
Reserve Champion Grade 3 - Hudson Bedwell
Honor - Anya Cline, Jordyn Grinslade, Claire Russeau, Cambri Salsbery
Blue - Elizabeth Hillis, Maylee Rupp, Peyton Yentes
Champion Grade 4 & State Fair Entry - Raedyn Davis
Reserve Champion Grade 4 - Isabella Sanchez
Honor - Garrett Condon
Blue - Chloe Blue, Lily Hart, Annie Hawkins, Piper James
Level B (grades 5-6)
Champion Grade 5 & State Fair Entry - Madison Yentes
Reserve Champion Grade 5 - Lauren Kelly
Honor - Breckyn Shepherd
Blue - Taylor Scott
Champion Grade 6 & State Fair Entry - Gabriella Hetzner
Reserve Champion Grade 6 - Kaitlynne DeGraaff
Honor - Brooklyn Collins, Jayna Hillis, Makayla Kendall
Junior Grand Champion Foods - Madison Yentes
Junior Reserve Grand Champion Foods - Raedyn Davis
GARDEN
Champion Single Vegetable - Cambri Salsbery
Champion 3 Plate Vegetables - Gabriella Weaver
Reserve Champion 3 Plate Vegetables - Hunter Boxell
Grand Champion Garden - Gabriella Weaver
Reserve Grand Champion Garden - Cambri Salsbery
FLORICULTURE
Level B (grades 5-6)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Adryanna Sellers
Level C (grades 7-9)
Champion & State Fair entry - Elli Long
Level D (grades 10-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Victoria Enstrom
Reserve Champion - Megan Johnson
Honor - Kaelee Dunn, Halee Stokes
Grand Champion Floriculture - Elli Long
Reserve Grand Champion Floriculture - Victoria Enstrom
CAKE DECORATING
Beginner (grades 3-5)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Kaia Roemer
Reserve Champion - Ashley Alexander
Blue - Emma Beas, Kierah Beaty
Red - Leyton Downing, Magdalena Rife, Taylor Scott, Paige Wesner
White - Renna Elmore
Intermediate (grades 6-8)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Saydee Simpson
Reserve Champion - Grace Lake
Honor - Lynlie Robinson
Blue - Makayla Kendall, Morgan Kistler
Red - Chloe Trent
Advanced (grades 9-12)
Champion & State Fair Entry - Anna Mayhill
Reserve Champion - Katie Mayhill
Honor - Blair Phillips, Gwyneth Zirkle
Red - Makayla Griffith
Grand Champion Cake Decoration - Anna Mayhill
Reserve Grand Champion - Katie Mayhill
CUPCAKE DECORATING
Level 1-(grades 3-5)
Champion- Alannah Alexander
Reserve Champion - Hannah Woods
Honor - Lauren Hendricks
Blue - Kensley Beasley, Leyton Downing, Sophia Kretz, Taylor Scott
Red - Anastasia Cramer
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion - Erabella Winrotte
Reserve Champion - Brooklyn Collins
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion - Kaylynn Liscombe
Reserve Champion - Alexa Maurer
Honors - Mackenzie Collins, Esther Gollner
Grand Champion Cupcake Decorating - Kaylynn Liscombe
Reserve Grand Champion Cupcake Decorating - Alexa Maurer
PHOTOGRAPHY
Level 1 (grades 3-5)
Champion Color Prints & State Fair Entry - Lillian Oman
Reserve Champion Color Prints & State Fair Entry - Addyson Eads
Honor - Emelia Flook, Avabelle McAmis, Jenna Oman, Lainey Newlin
Blue - Kaia Roemer, Alaina Darling, Shyla Ramberger
Red - Kaydanse Mabbitt
Level 2 (grades 6-8)
Champion B & W Prints - Adryanna Sellers
Reserve Champion B & W Prints - Hannah Troyer
Champion Color Prints & State Fair Entry - Kelsey Temme
Reserve Champion Color Prints - Isabel Beals
Honor - Adryanna Sellers, Mia Shoaff, Hannah Troyer
Blue - Kelsie Heintz, Annabelle Hintz,
Red - Katie Hendricks, Kelsey Weber, Natalie Weber
Champion B & W Salon Print & State Fair Entry - Jade Christopher
Blue - Jenna Hendricks, Victoria Habegger
Champion Color Salon Print & State Fair Entry - Jenna Hendricks
Reserve Champion Salon Print & State Fair Entry - Jade Christopher
Blue - Victoria Habegger
Level 3 (grades 9-12)
Champion B & W Prints & State Fair Entry - Kayleigh Fulton
Reserve Champion B & W Prints - Emily Adams
Blue - Madison Alexander, Isaac Guffey, Titus Guffey, Amelia Habig, Victoria Enstrom
Champion Color Prints & State Fair Entry - Megan Johnson
Reserve Champion Color Prints - Joshua Rush
Honor - Emily Adams, Kelsey Montgomery, Aubrie Sparling, Ashlyn Thomas
Blue - Blair Phillips, Jenelle Ward, Sydney Ward
Red - Lauren Weber
Champion Color Salon Prints & State Fair Entry - Kayleigh Wiley
Reserve Champion Salon Prints - Madesynn Freeman
Honor - Trenton Hendrix
Blue - Katie Mayhill, Kendall Montgomery, McKenzie Patterson, Lydia Shaffer
Red - Cameron lemons, Joshua Rush, Marrin Kindley, Logan Enstrom
Champion B & W Salon Print & State Fair Entry - Katie Mayhill
Reserve Champion B & W Salon Print - Kayleigh Wiley
Honor - Katherine Fincher, Madesynn Freeman, Trenton Hendrix
Blue - Alyxandria Scott, Blair Phillips, Nathan Rush, Lydia Shaffer
Red - Cameron Lemons
Champion Creative/Experimental Color Salon - Victoria Enstrom
Reserve Champion Creative Experimental Color Salon - Katherine Fincher
Blue - Megan Johnson
Grand Champion Print – Megan Johnson
Reserve Grand Champion Print – Kayleigh Fulton
Grand Champion Salon Print – Kayleigh Wiley
Reserve Grand Champion Salon Print – Jenna Hendricks
LEGOS
Level A (grades 3-4)
Champion - Garrett Condon
Reserve Champion - Jenna Shaffer
Honor - Boden Fleming, Peyton Yentes
Blue - Alaina Darling, Raedyn Davis, Addison Conrad, Aeralynn Forman, Lily Hart, Elizabeth Hillis, Caleb Mawbey, Braedon Munsell, Anthony Rozzi, Keaton Wiley, Paige Wesner, Magdalene Rife
Red - Silas Flanary, Piper James, Gabriel Kistler, Jordan Schultz, Elle Shoaff, Hudson Bedwell
Level B (grades 5-6)
Champion - Aleczander Forman
Reserve Champion - Isaac Russeau
Honor - Jessica Hartman, Jayna Hillis
Blue - Anastasia Cramer, Seth Janovitz, Kai Shoaff, Samuel Troyer
Red - Clay Christopher, Hunter Sellers, Deegan Shoaff, Collin Wilson, Ian Wilson, Teagan Bedwell
Level C (grades 7-9)
Champion - Grant Liscombe
Reserve Champion - Conlan Fulton
Blue - Noah Gollner, Landon Wiley
Red - Joshua Gollner
Level D (grades 10-12)
Champion - Isaac Elkin
Reserve Champion - Travis Pointer
Blue - Ian Hancock, Corinne Janovitz
Grand Champion & State Fair – Grant Liscombe
Reserve Grand Champion – Aleczander Forman
SMALL ANIMALS
Champion Guinea Pig - Meredith Kelly
Reserve Champion - Brooklyn Collins
Champion Bearded Dragon - Kayla Jackson
Reserve Champion - Seth Hunt
Grand Champion Small Animals - Meredith Kelly
Reserve Grand Champion Small Animals - Kyla Jackson
SUPREME SHOWMANSHIP CONTEST
Champion Senior Showman Beef - Ashlyn Kelly
Champion Senior Showman Goats - Kristian Stockberger
Champion Senior Showman Horse - Ella Byrum
Champion Senior Showman Sheep - Rhyker Mauck
Champion Senior Showman Swine - Eliza Byrum
Grand Champion Supreme Showman - Ella Byrum
BEEF
Champion Starter Calf Steer - Andrew Hartman
Reserve Champion - Breyton Hensley
Champion Stater Calf Heifer - Ashly Kelly
Reserve Champion - Niko Bailey
Champion County Born 4-H Steer - Andrew Hartman
Champion Hereford Steer - Tessa Ortman
Champion Maine - Anjou Steer-Marissa Shirey
Champion Chianina Steer - Kirstin West
Reserve Champion Chianina Steer - Andrew Hartman
Champion Sim-Solution Steer - Dylan Collins
Champion Crossbred Steer - Kirstin West
Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer - Marissa Shirey
Champion Crossbred 2-Year Steer - Jase Spencer
Reserve Champion Crossbred 2-Year - Niko Bailey
Grand Champion Steer-Crossbred - Kirstin West
Reserve Grand Champion Steer - Chianina-Kirstin West
Champion County Born Heifer - Parker Johnson
Reserve Champion County Born Heife- Jace Spencer
Champion Chianina Heifer - Anna Kelly
Champion Hereford Heifer - Ashley Alexander
Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer - Samantha Ellis
Champion Maintainer Heifer - Kirstin West
Champion SimSolution Heifer - Conner Ortman
Champion Commercial Heifer - Lauren Kelly
Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer - Audrey Wyrick
Champion Commercial 2-year Heifer - Niko Bailey
Grand Champion Heifer - Chianina-Anna Kelly
Reserve Grand Champion Heifer - Commercial-Lauren Kelly
Champion Beginner Showmanship - Ashley Alexander
Champion Junior Showmanship - Conner Ortman
Champion Intermediate Showmanship - Lauren Kelly
Champion Senior Showmanship - Ashlyn Kelly
Honor Senior Showmanship - Anna Kelly
RABBITS
Best of Show Rabbit - Aiden Eads
Runner Up Best of Show Rabbit - Trenton Hendrix
Champion Best Fancy Rabbit - Aiden Eads
Reserve Champion - Shelby Cosat
Champion Best Commercial Rabbit - Trenton Hendrix
Reserve Champion - Trenton Hendrix
Champion Meat Pen - Trenton Hendrix
Reserve Champion Meat Pen - Kelsie Avery
Champion Novice Ambassadors - Lainey Newlin
Champion Junior Ambassadors - Alexis Ledbetter
Champion Intermediate Ambassadors - Trenton Hendrix
Champion Senior Ambassadors - Emma Berry-Youmans
Champion Master Ambassadors - Shelby Cosat
Champion Novice Showmanship - Lainey Newlin
Champion Junior Showmanship - Lexi Ledbetter
Champion Intermediate Showmanship-Grace Cosat
Champion Senior Showmanship - Emma Berry - Youmans
Champion Master Showmanship - Shelby Cosat
GOATS
Grand Champion Dairy Wether - Taylor Schmitt
Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Wether - Emma Berry-Youmans
Grand Champion Boer Wether - Kristian Stockberger
Reserve Grand Champion Boer Wether - Kristian Stockberger
Champion Junior Dairy Does - Anna Pownall
Reserve Champion - Anna Pownall
Champion Senior Dairy Does - Addison Sparling
Reserve Champion - Taylor Schmitt
Champion Yearling Dairy Doe - Silas Flanary
Reserve Champion - Addison Conrad
Grand Champion Dairy Doe - Addison Sparling
Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Doe - Taylor Schmitt
Champion Boer Does Junior - Cora Bartrum
Reserve Champion - Kristian Stockberger
Champion Boer Doe Yearling - Kristian Stockberger
Reserve Champion - Piper James
Champion Boer Doe Senior - Kristian Stockberger
Reserve Champion - Kristian Stockberger
Grand Champion Boer Doe - Cora Bartrum
Reserve Grand Champion Boer Doe - Kristian Stockberger
Champion Beginner Showmanship - Reid Sparling
Champion Junior Showmanship - Addison Conrad
Champion Intermediate Showmanship - Taylor Schmitt
Champion Senior Showmanship - Kristian Stockberger
Honor Senior Showmanship - Emma Berry-Youmans
Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Wether - Kelsie Avery
Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Doe - Kelsie Avery
Champion Senior Doe - Kelsie Avery
HORSE & PONY
Grand Champion Gelding - Brodie MacDonald
Reserve Champion Gelding - Eliza Byrum
Grand Champion Mare - Brodie MacDonald
Reserve Champion Mare - Ava Hancock
Champion Senior Showmanship - Eliza Byrum
Reserve Senior Showmanship - Ella Byrum
Grand Champion Western Pleasure - Ella Byrum
Reserve Champion Western Pleasure - Eliza Byrum
Grand Champion Horsemanship - Ella Byrum
Reserve Champion Horsemanship - Eliza Byrum
Grand Champion English Pleasure - Ella Byrum
Reserve Champion English Pleasure - Eliza Byrum
Grand Champion Equitation - Eliza Byrum
Reserve Champion - Ella Byrum
Grand Champion Contesting (Junior Division) - Kenzie Moore
Reserve Champion Contesting (Junior Division) - Avabelle McAmis
Grand Champion Contesting (Senior Division) - Ella Byrum
Reserve Champion Contesting (Senior Division) - Ashley Hilgeman
High Point Junior Division - Avabelle McAmis
High Point Senior Division - Ella Byrum
Versatility Champion - Eliza Byrum
POULTRY
Exhibition Classes
Grand Champion Standard Cockerel - Leah Jordan
Reserve Grand Champion Standard Cockerel - Kelsie Avery
Grand Champion Standard Pullet - Austin Hamblin
Reserve Grand Champion Standard Pullet - Grace Cosat
Grand Champion Standard Cock - Austin Hamblin
Reserve Grand Champion Standard Cock - Brody Good
Grand Champion Standard Hen - Gabriella Hopkins
Reserve Grand Champion Standard Hen - Austin Hamblin
Grand Champion Standard Breeding Trio - Kelsie Avery
Grand Champion Bantam Cockerel - Kelsie Avery
Grand Champion Bantam Pullet - Kelsie Avery
Grand Champion Bantam Cock - Kelsie Avery
Reserve Grand Champion Bantam Cock - Travis Pointer
Grand Champion Bantam Hen - Kelsie Avery
Reserve Grand Champion Bantam Hen - Travis Pointer
Grand Champion Bantam Breeding Trio - Kelsie Avery
Commercial Classes
Grand Champion Commercial Class Layer Pullet - Kelsie Avery
Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Class Layer Pullet - Blair Phillips
Grand Champion Commercial Class Layer Hen - Kelsie Avery
Grand Champion Commercial Class Eggs - Kelsie Avery
Grand Champion Commercial Class Turkey - Kelsie Avery
Grand Champion Commercial Class-Duck - Kelsie Avery
Grand Champion Commercial Exhibit - Kelsie Avery
Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Exhibit - Kelsie Avery
Grand Champion Exhibition Standard - Gabriella Hopkins
Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Standard - Austin Hamblin
Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam - Kelsie Avery
Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam - Kelsie Avery
Grand Champion Exhibition Waterfowl (Bantam) - Kelsie Avery
Grand Champion Exhibition Waterfowl (Heavyweight) - Kelsie Avery
Showmanship
Champion Intermediate Showmanship - Leah Jordan
Champion Senior Showmanship - Austin Hamblin
Best of Show Poultry - Kelsie Avery
Runner Up Best of Show Poultry - Gabriella Hopkins
PIGEONS
Champion Old Cock - Kelsie Avery
Reserve Champion - Kelsie Avery
Champion Old Hen - Kelsie Avery
Reserve Champion Old Hen - Kelsie Avery
Champion Young - Avabelle McAmis
Reserve Champion - Avabelle McAmis
Best of Show Pigeon Exhibit - Kelsie Avery
Runner Up Best of Show Pigeon Exhibit - Avabelle McAmis
Pigeon Showmanship
Beginner Champion Showmanship - Avabelle McAmis
Senior Champion Showmanship - Kelsie Avery
LLAMA/ALPACA
Grand Champion - Jolie Good
Reserve Grand Champion - Sarah Cline
Honor - Aubrie Sparling, Ashlyn Thomas
CATS
Best of Show Cat - Kendall Montgomery
Runner up Best of Show Cat - Taylor Schmitt
Short Hair Cat
Champion - Kendall Montgomery
Reserve Champion - Taylor Schmitt
Honor - Jenna Hendricks, Kelsey Montgomery
Blue - Traetin Richardson
Cat Cage Decoration
Champion - Taylor Schmitt
Blue - Traetin Richardson
SWINE
Swine Showmanship Barrows
Champion Beginner - Parker Johnson
Reserve Champion Beginner - Alannah Alexander
Champion Junior - Addyson Eads
Reserve Champion Junior - Conner Ortman
Champion Intermediate - Hunter Foland
Reserve Champion - Audra Flanary
Champion Senior - Eliza Byrum
Reserve Champion Senior - Madyson Baxter
Swine Showmanship Gilts
Champion Intermediate - Cora Bartrum
Reserve Champion - Audra Flanary
Champion-Junior - Addyson Eads
Reserve Champion - Conner Ortman
Swine Gilts
Grand Champion Gilt - Silas Flanary
Reserve Grand Champion - Hunter Foland
3rd place - Audra Flanary
4th place - Cora Bartrum
5th place - Audra Flanary
Champion Berkshire Gilt - Conner Ortman
Reserve Champion - Seth Hunt
Champion Chester Gilt - Audra Flanary
Reserve Champion - Noah Zook
Champion-Duroc Gilt - Hunter Foland
Reserve Champion - Kaydanse Mabbitt
Champion Hampshire Gilt - Cora Bartrum
Reserve Champion - Taylor Schmitt
Champion Hereford Gilt - Karly Ford
Reserve Champion - Gavin White
Champion Poland Gilt - Lavendar Smith
Reserve Champion - Danielle Dunten
Champion Landrace Gilt - Piper James
Reserve Champion - Anthony Dunten
Champion Spot Gilt - Addyson Eads
Reserve Champion - Emily Princell
Champion Tamworth Gilt - Addyson Eads
Reserve Champion - Danielle Dunten
Champion York Gilt - Ella Flanary
Reserve Champion - Hunter Foland
Champion Cross Gilt - Silas Flanary
Reserve Champion - Audra Flanary
Swine Barrows
Grand Champion Barrow - Rhyker Mauck
Reserve Grand Champion Barrow - Anna Kelly
3rd Place - Ashlyn Kelly
4th Place - Anna Kelly
5th Place - Ellery Newhouse
Champion Berkshire Barrow - Jacob Winger
Reserve Champion - Kirstin West
Champion Duroc Barrow - Ellery Newhouse
Reserve Champion -Hunter Foland
Champion Chester Barrow - Silas Flanary
Reserve Champion - Jacob Bramel
Champion Hampshire Barrow - Emma Wyrick
Reserve Champion - Reid Sparling
Champion Hereford Barrow - Noah Zook
Reserve Champion -Joe Ford
Champion Landrace Barrow - Ashlyn Kelly
Reserve Champion - Madyson Baxter
Champion Poland Barrow - Seth Hunt
Reserve Champion - Lavendar Smith
Champion Spot Barrow - Patrick Kinney
Reserve Champion - Lauren Kelly
Champion Tamworth Barrow - Andrew Hartman
Champion Yorkshire Barrow - Anna Kelly
Reserve Champion - Rachel Mast
Champion Cross Barrow - Rhyker Mauck
Reserve Champion - Anna Kelly
SHEEP
Ewes
Champion Dorset Ewe - Cora Bartrum
Champion Hampshire Ewe - Madison Ingram
Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe - Tessa Ortman
Champion Horned Dorset Ewe - Olivia Foland
Champion Natural Colored Ewe - Hunter Foland
Champion Southdown Ewe - Kaitlynne DeGraaff
Reserve Champion Southdown Ewe - Kaitlynne DeGraaff
Champion-Suffolk Ewe - William Baxter
Champion Commercial Ewe - Tessa Ortman
Reserve Champion Commercial Ewe - Ashley Alexander
Grand Champion Ewe - Tessa Ortman
Reserve Grand Champion Ewe - Cora Bartrum
Market Lambs
Champion Dorset Market Lamb - Ashley Alexander
Champion Hampshire Market Lamb - Rhyker Mauck
Reserve Champion Hampshire Market Lamb - Madyson Baxter
Champion Natural Colored Market Lamb - Parker Johnson
Champion Shropshire Market Lamb - Rhyker Mauck
Reserve Champion Shropshire Market Lamb - Alannah Alexander
Champion Whiteface Commercial Market Lamb - Patrick Kinney
Reserve Champion Whiteface Commercial Market Lamb -Alannah Alexander
Champion Blackface Commercial Market Lamb - Tyler Ballinger
Reserve Champion Blackface Commercial Market Lamb - Rhyker Mauck
Grand Champion Market Lamb - Rhyker Mauck
Reserve Grand Champion - Tyler Ballinger
Showmanship
Champion Beginner - Parker Johnson
Champion Junior - Conner Ortman
Champion Intermediate - Patrick Kinney
Champion Senior - Rhyker Mauck
Adult Open Class 2020 Sweepstake Winners
Division A – Jellies, Jams, Preserves & Butters Nancy Newell
Division B – Vegetables Nancy Newell
Division D – Pickled Items Nancy Newell
Division E – Sauces, Juices, Condiments Nancy Newell
Division F – Miscellaneous Canned Goods Nancy Newell
Division G – Dehydrated Foods Nancy Newell
Division H – Breads (Yeast Breads) Danielle Rush
Division H – Breads (Non-Yeast Breads) Linda George
Division I – Cookies Nancy Newell
Division J – Cakes Nancy Newell
Division K – Pies Victoria Cody
Division L – Homemade Candy Rena McCalment
Division M – Knitting Barbara Hickman
Division N – Crocheting Tabitha Bailey
Division O – Needle Arts & Cross Stitch Dawn Byers
Division P – Quilts (Quilted by Entrant) Nancy Newell
Division P – Quilts (Quilted by Other) Susan Bonness
Division Q – Woodcraft Bud Newell
Division R – General Crafts (Class A) Neva Boyce
Division R – General Crafts (Class B) Connie Gilbertie
Division S – Dolls & Animals Nancy Newell
Division T – Wearable Arts (Garments) Heather Fields
Division U – Holidays at the Fair Barbara Hickman
Division V – Fine Arts Wendy Hansen
Division W – Photography Lynne Kurtz
Division X – Recycled Jane Mitchell
Division Y – Gardening Lindsey Stafford