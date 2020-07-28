Howard County 4-H Fair Champions 2020 – All divisions announced

BEEKEEPING

Division 1

Champion & State Fair Entry - Saydee Simpson

Division 2

Champion & State Fair Entry - Ian Wood

Division 3-10

Champion & State Fair Entry - Nathanael Elkin

Grand Champion Beekeeping - Nathanael Elkin

Reserve Grand Champion - Saydee Simpson

CROCHET-KNITTING

Level A (grades 3-4)

Champion - Mary Gollner

Level B (grades 5-6)

Champion - Ruth Gollner

Level C (grades 7-9)

Champion - Emma Cline

Red - Lydia Shaffer, Brooke Wil son

Level D (grades 10-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Erin Matheny

Reserve Champion - Sarah Cline

Honor - Esther Gollner

Grand Champion Crochet-Knitting - Erin Matheny

Reserve Grand Champion - Ruth Gollner

HOME ENVIRONMENT

Level 1 (grades 3-5)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Jace Rooze

Reserve Champion & State Fair Entry - Isabella Sanchez

Blue - Hunter Sellers

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Adryanna Sellers

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Avery Rooze

Reserve Champion & State Fair - Austin Hamblin

Honor - Dylan Collins, Brenna Morrow, Mackenzie Collins

Grand Champion Home Environment - Avery Rooze

Reserve Grand Champion - Austin Hamblin

RECYCLING

Beginner (grades 3-5)

Champion - Isabella Sanchez

Reserve Champion - Hunter Sellers

Blue - Annie Hawkins

Intermediate (grades 6-8)

Champion - Lillian Windsor

Blue - Connor Alexander, Ava Kantz

Advanced (grades 9-12)

Champion - Lauryn Shane

Reserve Champion - Madesynn Freeman

Honor - Shelby Anderson

Blue - Madison Alexander

Grand Champion Recycling - Lauryn Shane

Reserve Grand Champion Recycling - Lillian Windsor

CHILD DEVELOPMENT

Level C (grades 7-9)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Mackenzie Collins

Grand Champion Child Development - Mackenzie Collins

FIRE SAFETY

Level 1 (grades 3-5)

Red - Sarah Gross

Level 2 (grades 6-12)

Champion - Kinzie Miller

Grand Champion Fair Safety - Kinzie Miller

FORESTRY

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Nathanael Elkin

Grand Champion Forestry - Nathanael Elkin

GEOLOGY

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Isaac Elkin

Grand Champion Geology - Isaac Elkin

HORSELESS

Division 1

Champion - Liberty Gross

Division 2

Champion - Ava Hancock

Division 3

Champion - Shelby Anderson

Grand Champion Horseless - Shelby Anderson

Reserve Grand Champion - Ava Hancock

NEEDLEWORK

Level A (grades 3-4)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Aeralynn Forman

Grand Champion - Aeralynn Forman

SEW FOR FUN

Level A (grades 3-4)

Champion - Maylee Rupp

Reserve Champion - Jenna Shaffer

Blue - Ashley Alexander, Isabella Sanchez, Maggie Weber

Level B (grades 5-6)

Champion - Lauren Kelly

Reserve Champion - Gabrielle Adams

Blue - Ruth Gollner, Cassidy Grinslade

Level C (grades 7-9)

Champion - Lydia Shaffer

Reserve Champion - Mackenzie Collins

Honor - Callie Shaffer, Chloe Trent

Grand Champion Sew for Fun - Lydia Shaffer

Reserve Grand Champion - Maylee Rupp

WILDLIFE

Level 1 (grades3-5)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Jakob Habegger

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Breana Morrow

Reserve Champion - Shelby Anderson

Blue - Isaac Elkin

Grand Champion Wildlife - Brenna Morrow

Reserve Grand Champion - Shelby Anderson

CAT POSTER

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion & State Fair - Brooklyn Collins

Level 3 (grades9-12)

Champion & State Fair - Shelby Anderson

Reserve Champion - Keyton Romero

Blue - MaKayla Adcock

Grand Champion Cat Poster - Shelby Anderson

Reserve Grand Champion - Keyton Romero

GENEALOGY

Division 1

Champion & State Fair - Brooklyn Collins

Division 2

Champion & State Fair - Caleb Eller

Grand Champion Genealogy - Caleb Eller

Reserve Grand Champion - Brooklyn Collins

SMALL ENGINES

Level 1 (grades 3-5))

Champion & State Fair - Devin Morrow

COMPUTER ARTS

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion - Layton Shimer

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion - Owen Shimer

Grand Champion Computer Arts - Owen Shimer

Reserve Grand Champion Computer Arts - Layton Shimer

GIFT WRAPPING

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion - Taylor Schmitt

Reserve Champion - Morgan Kistler

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion - Makayla Griffith

Blue - Kinzie Miller

Red - Paige Wilson

Grand Champion Gift Wrapping - Taylor Schmitt

Reserve Grand Champion - Makayla Griffith

CREATIVE WRITING

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion - Mayli Yoder

Reserve Champion - Mia Shoaff

Blue - Rowan Elmore

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion - Sarah Cline

Reserve Champion - Alainey Frakes

Honor - Nathanael Elkin

Blue - Isaac Elkin

Grand Champion Creative Writing - Sarah Cline

Reserve Grand Champion Creative Writing - Mayli Yoder

MISCELLANEOUS CRAFTS

Level A (grades 3-4)

Champion - Shyla Ramberger

Reserve Champion - Ashley Alexander

Honor - Raedyn Davis, Hannah Woods, Isabella Sanchez

Blue - Payson Heintz, Peyton Yentes

Level B (grades 5-6)

Champion - Lauren Kelly

Reserve Champion - Avery Nielson

Honor - Bailee Payton

Blue - Elizabeth Evans, Lynlie Robinson, Ava Ramberger

Level C (grades 7-9)

Champion - Ashlyn Kelly

Reserve Champion - Alexandra Adams

Honor - Isabella Cavazos

Blue - Emily Dinn, Katie Hendricks

Level D (grades 10-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Victoria Enstrom

Reserve Champion - Kelsey Montgomery

Honor - Jolie Good

Blue - Cieara Anderson, Madesynn Freeman

Red - Dhruthi Anderson

Grand Champion Miscellaneous Craft - Victoria Enstrom

Reserve Grand Champion - Lauren Kelly

REED BASKET

Level C (grade 7-9)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Kelsie Heintz

Reserve Champion - Olivia Gilbertie

Honor - Adalyn Downing

Blue - Avery Rooze, Hannah Troyer

Level D (grades10-12)

Champion - Erin Matheny

Reserve Champion - Dhruthi Anderson

Grand Champion Reed Basket - Kelsie Heintz

Reserve Grand Champion Reed Basket - Erin Matheny

SCRAPBOOKING

Level 1 (grades 3-5)

Champion - Annabelle Waite

Reserve Champion - Lauren Hendricks

Blue - Madison Munsell

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion - Taylor Schmitt

Reserve Champion - Morgan Kistler

Honor - Brooke Wilson

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion - Brittney Eckart

Reserve Champion - Makayla Griffith

Honor - Shelby Anderson

Blue - Marrin Kindley, Paige Wilson

Grand Champion Scrapbooking - Brittney Eckart

Reserve Grand Champion Scrapbooking - Taylor Schmitt

CONSUMER CLOTHING

Beginner (grades 3-5)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Jessica Hartman

Reserve Champion - Leyton Downing

Honor - Vanessa Morrow, Breckyn Shepherd

Advanced (grades 9-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Mackenzie Collins

Grand Champion Consumer Clothing-Mackenzie Collins

Reserve Grand Champion Consumer Clothing - Jessica Hartman

SCRAPBOOK-4-H MEMORIES

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion - Jenna Hendricks

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion - Nathanael Elkin

Grand Champion Scrapbook 4-H Memories - Nathanael Elkin

Reserve Grand Champion Scrapbook 4-H Memories - Jenna Hendricks

SOIL & WATER SCIENCE

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Austin Hamblin

Champion Independent Study Advanced Topic & State Fair Entry - Nathanael Elkin

Grand Champion Soil & Water Science - Austin Hamblin

Reserve Grand Champion Soil & Water Science - Nathanael Elkin

SPORTFISHING

Level 1(grades 3-5)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Alan Beals

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Austin Hamblin

Reserve Champion - Dylan Collins

Grand Champion Sportfishing - Austin Hamblin

Reserve Grand Champion Sportfishing - Dylan Collins

AG TRACTOR POSTER

Level D (grades 10-12

Champion & State Fair Entry - Isaac Elkin

Grand Champion Ag Tractor Poster - Isaac Elkin

VETERINARY SCIENCE

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Taylor Schmitt

Reserve Champion - Addison Sparling

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Austin Hamblin

Reserve Champion - Isaac Elkin

Grand Champion Veterinary Science - Taylor Schmitt

Reserve Grand Champion Veterinary Science - Austin Hamblin

WEARABLE ARTS

Level A (grades3-4)

Champion - Raedyn Davis

Level B (grades 5-6)

Champion - Isabella Sanchez

Reserve Champion - Jade Christopher

Honor - Elizabeth Evans, Claire Rush

Blue - Raygan McClain

Level C (grades 7-9)

Champion - Avery Rooze

Reserve Champion - Mackenzie Collins

Honor - Ava Kantz, Lillian Windsor

Blue - Hannah Bailey

Level D (grades 10-12)

Champion & State Fair - Victoria Enstrom

Reserve Champion - Madesynn Freeman

Honor - Amy Cone, Tegan Philips

Blue - Katherine Fincher, Rebecca Penrod, Kendal Rooze

Reserve Grand Champion Wearable Arts - Madesynn Freeman

HEALTH

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Gabriella Hetzner

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Nathanael Elkin

Blue – Mackenzie Collins, Madison Collins, Shelby Anderson

Grand Champion Health - Nathanael Elkin

Reserve Grand Champion Health - Gabriella Hetzner

WOODCRAFT

Level B (grades 5-6)

Champion - Clay Christopher

Level D (grades10-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Sara Penrod

Reserve Champion - Owen Shimer

Grand Champion Woodcraft - Sara Penrod

Reserve Grand Champion Woodcraft - Owen Shimer

MODELS

Level B (grades 5-6)

Blue -Trenton Schultz

Level C (grades 7-9)

Blue -Layton Shimer

AEROSPACE

Stage 2 (grades 3-5)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Anthony Rozzi

Reserve Champion - Jacob Lavengood

Red - Kyan Campbell, Roman Harris, Gabriel Kistler, Kaia Roemer

Stage 3 (grades 6-8)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Conlan Fulton

Reserve Champion - Kristian Stockberger

Stage 4 (grades 9-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Camber Fillenwarth

Reserve Champion - Seth Hunt

State Fair Entry for Poster - Nathanael Elkin

Honor - Isaac Elkin, Sophia Rozzi, Sydney Ward

Blue - Jenelle Ward

Red - Dylan Brehm

Grand Champion Aerospace - Camber Fillenwarth

Reserve Grand Champion Aerospace - Seth Hunt

BICYCLE

Junior (grades 3-7)

Grand Champion - Erabella Winrotte

Senior (grades 8-12)

Grand Champion - Isaac Elkin

Reserve Grand Champion - Dylan Collins

COLLECTIONS

Level 1 (grades 3-5)

Champion - Roman Harris

Reserve Champion - Boden Fleming

Blue - Mackenzie Appleton, Alaina Darling, Emelia Flook, Tristin Grinslade, Payson Heintz

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion - Taylor Schmitt

Reserve Champion - Conner Alexander

Honor - Addison Sparling

Blue - Seth Janovitz, Lynlie Robinson

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Blue - Nathanael Elkin, Corinne Janovitz

Grand Champion - Taylor Schmitt

Reserve Grand Champion - Conner Alexander

DOG POSTER

Level 1 (grades 3-5)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Mackenzie Appleton

Blue - Elle Shoaff

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Addison Sparling

Reserve Champion - Taylor Schmitt

Honor - Brooklyn Collins

Blue - Dillon Adcock, Hannah Adcock, Jayna Hillis

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Shelby Anderson

Grand Champion Dog Poster - Addison Sparling

Reserve Grand Champion Dog Poster - Shelby Anderson

FARM TOY SCENE

Beginner (grades 3-5)

Champion - Samuel Troyer

Reserve Champion - Reid Sparling

Blue - Alannah Alexander, Clay Christopher

Intermediate (grades 6-8)

Champion - Taylor Schmitt

Reserve Champion - Wyatt Horner

Blue - Jamison Howell

Grand Champion Farm Toy Scene - Taylor Schmitt

Reserve Grand Champion Farm Toy Scene - Wyatt Horner

FOODS

Level C (grades 7-9)

Champion & State Fair Entry (Baked Yeast Bread or Yeast Rolls)

Ashlyn Kelly

Honor - Rachel Russeau

Blue - Emily Dinn, Makayla Griffith

Red - Kenzie DeGraaff

Champion & State Fair Entry (Baked Yeast Bread)

Ethan Correll

Reserve Champion - Kendall Montgomery

Honor - Bryce Scott, Rachel Russeau

Level D (grades 10-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry (Fruit Pie)

Elaina Bowlds

Reserve Champion - Amy Cone

Honor - Madison Collins

Blue - Johannah Hetzner

Senior Grand Champion Foods - Ethan Correll

Senior Reserve Grand Champion Foods - Ashlyn Kelly

POULTRY POSTER

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Shelby Anderson

Reserve Champion - Gabriella Weaver

Grand Champion Poultry Poster - Shelby Anderson

Reserve Grand Champion Poultry Poster - Gabriella Weaver

RABBIT POSTER

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Brooklyn Collins

Blue - Dillon Adcock, Hannah Adcock

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Trenton Hendrix

Blue - MaKayla Adcock

Grand Champion Rabbit Poster -Trenton Hendrix

Reserve Grand Champion Rabbit Poster - Brooklyn Collins

READING

Level 1 (grades 3-5)

Champion - Ruth Gollner

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion - Erabella Winrotte

Grand Champion Reading - Ruth Gollner

Reserve Grand Champion Reading - Erabella Winrotte

SHOOTING SPORTS

Level 1 (grades 3-5)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Hunter Boxell

Reserve Champion - Devin Morrow

Blue - Parker Johnson, Conner Ortman, Claire Rush, Antonio Sanchez, Reid Sparling

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Tessa Ortman

Reserve Champion - Kelsie Avery

Blue - Grant Liscombe, Ryan Oman Jr., Ruben Sanchez

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Austin Hamblin

Reserve Champion - Alexis Benson

Blue - Nathan Rush

Grand Champion Shooting Sports - Austin Hamblin

Reserve Grand Champion - Tessa Ortman

SPORTS

Level 1 (grades 3-5)

Champion - Mary Gollner

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion - Owen Shimer

Grand Champion Sports - Owen Shimer

Reserve Grand Champion Sports - Mary Gollner

AG TRACTOR OPERATOR

Junior Champion Operator (grades 3-7) -Wyatt Horner

Senior Champion Operator (grades 8-12) - Breyton Hensley

Junior Grand Champion Ag Tractor Operator -Wyatt Horner

Senior Grand Champion Ag Tractor Operator - Breyton Hensley

LAWN & GARDEN TRACTOR

Junior Champion Operator (grades 3-7) - Hunter Sellers

Senior Champion Operator (grades 8-12) - Nathan Rush

Senior Reserve Champion Operator - Austin Hamblin

Junior Grand Champion Lawn & Garden Tractor - Hunter Sellers

Senior Grand Champion Lawn & Garden Tractor - Nathan Rush

Senior Reserve Grand Champion Lawn & Garden Tractor - Austin Hamblin

Honor - Taylor Godfrey

ZERO-TURN RADIUS MOWER OPERATOR SKILLS

Junior Champion Zero Turn (grades 3-7) - Sam Troyer

Junior Reserve Champion Zero Turn - Wyatt Horner

Junior Grand Champion Zero Turn Operator - Sam Troyer

Junior Reserve Grand Champion Zero Turn Operator - Wyatt Horner

Senior Champion Zero Turn (grades 8-12) - Trenton Hendrix

Senior Reserve Champion Zero Turn - Cameron Lemons

Senior Grand Champion Zero Turn Operator - Trenton Hendrix

Senior Reserve Grand Champion Zero Turn Operator - Cameron Lemons

MAKE WITH A MIX

Level 1 (grades 3-5)

Champion - Hannah Woods

Reserve Champion - Claire Russeau

Honor - Raedyn Davis, Jenna Shaffer, Makinly Yoder

Red - Alaina Darling, Annie Hawkins

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion - Lillian Windsor

Reserve Champion - Kaitlynne DeGraaff

Honor - Teagan Bedwell, Morgan Kistler, Rachel Russeau

Blue - Kenzie DeGraaff, Layton Shimer

Red - Ava Ramberger

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion - Isaac Elkin

Reserve Champion - Kara Otto

Grand Champion Make with a Mix - Isaac Elkin

Reserve Grand Champion Make with a Mix - Lillian Windsor

ELECTRIC

Division 1

Champion & State Fair Entry - Brenner Good

Reserve Champion - Hunter Boxell

Blue - Brody Good

Red - Jaxson Yentes

Division 2

Champion & State Fair Entry - Conner Ortman

Red - Steven Morrow

Division 3

Champion & State Fair Entry - Aleczander Forman

Division 4

Champion & State Fair Entry - Tessa Ortman

Reserve Champion - Kristian Stockberger

Honor - Conlan Fulton

Advanced Divisions 5-10

Champion - Nathanael Elkin

Reserve Champion - Chastin Campbell

Honor - Callie Shaffer

Grand Champion Electric - Tessa Ortman

Reserve Grand Champion - Nathanael Elkin

WOODWORKING

Level 1 (grades 3-4)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Jaxon Yentes

Reserve Champion - Jace Rooze

Honor - Hunter Boxell, Weston Long, Khyden Pundt, Antonio Sanchez

Blue - Nolan Rector

Level 2 (grades5-6)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Khysen Pundt

Reserve Champion - Ian Wilson

Blue - Hunter Boxell, Colin Wilson, Hunter Sellers

Level 3 (grades 7-9)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Nate King

Reserve Champion - Austin Hamblin

Level 4 (grades 10-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Jacob Martin

Reserve Champion - Blake Williamson

Honor - Pete Bradshaw

Blue - Khyler Pundt, Nathan Gollner

Grand Champion Woodworking - Jaxon Yentes

Reserve Grand Champion Woodworking - Nate King

WEATHER & SCIENCE CLIMATE

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Kai Shoaff

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Austin Hamblin

Independent Study Advanced Topic State Fair Entry - Nathanael Elkin

Honor - Nathanael Elkin

Grand Champion – Austin Hamblin

Reserve Grand Champion – Kai Shoaff

FINE ARTS

Level A (grades 3-4)

Champion - Johnson Parker

Reserve Champion - Ashley Alexander

Honor - Addison Bennett, Payson Heintz

Blue - Anya Cline, Cadynce Curnett, Mary Gollner, Lily Hart, Annie Hawkins

Level B (grades 5-6)

Champion - Amia Pier

Reserve Champion - Avery Nielson

Blue - Jade Christopher, Isabella Griner, Abbigail Jackson, Coraline Riley, Adryanna Sellers, Ian Wilson

Level C (grades 7-9)

Champion - Chloe Trent

Reserve Champion - Kelsie Heintz

Honor - Morgan Miller

Blue - Olivia Gilbertie, Ruben Sanchez

Level D (grades 10-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Victoria Enstrom

Reserve Champion & State Fair Entry - Ella Flanary

Honor - Casey Cable

Blue - Hailey Owens, Joshua Rush

Grand Champion Fine Arts - Victoria Enstrom

Reserve Grand Champion Fine Arts - Ella Flanary

SEWING (grades 3-7)

Level A Wearable Grade 3

Grade 3 Champion & State Fair Entry - Ashley Alexander

Grade 3 Reserve Champion - Aeralynn Forman

Honor - Jordyn Grinslade, Claire Russeau

Blue - Ella Shaffer

Level A Non-Wearable Grade 3

Grade 3 Champion & State Fair Entry - Jordyn Grinslade

Grade 3 Reserve Champion - Magdalena Rife

Blue - Elizabeth Hillis

Level A Wearable Grade 4

Grade 4 Champion & State Fair Entry - Lily Hart

Grade 4 Reserve Champion - Isabella Sanchez

Level A Non-Wearable Grade 4

Grade 4 Champion & State Fair Entry - Isabella Sanchez

Level B Wearable grade 5

Grade 5 Champion & State Fair Entry - Cassidy Grinslade

Grade 5 Reserve Champion - Madison Yentes

Blue - Gabrielle Adams

Level B Non-Wearable Grade 5

Grade 5 Champion & State Fair Entry-Cassidy Grinslade

Level B Wearable Grade 6

Grade 6 Champion & State Fair Entry - Erabella Winrotte

Level B Non-Wearable Grade 6

Grade 6 Champion & State Fair Entry - Jayna Hillis

Level C Grade 7

Grade 7 Blue & State Fair Entry - Rachel Russeau

Junior Grand Champion Sewing Wearable - Erabella Winrotte

Junior Reserve Grand Champion Sewing Wearable - Cassidy Grinslade

SEWING Wearable (grades 8-12)

Casual Wear Champion & State Fair Entry - Avery Rooze

Reserve Champion - Abigail Waymire

Dress Up Champion & State Fair - Elaina Bowlds

Separates Champion & State Fair Entry - Mackenzie Collins

Formal Wear Champion & State Fair Entry - Kayleigh Wiley

Reserve Champion - Kendal Rooze

Senior Grand Champion Sewing Wearable - Elaina Bowlds

Senior Reserve Grand Champion Sewing Wearable - Avery Rooze

SEWING Non-Wearable (grades 8-12)

Grade 9 Champion & State Fair Entry - Mackenzie Collins

Grade 10 Champion & State Fair Entry - Elaina Bowlds

Grade 11 Champion & State Fair Entry - Cora Dunkin

Grand Champion Sewing Non-Wearable - Cora Dunkin

Reserve Grand Champion Sewing Non-Wearable - Cassidy Grinslade

FOOD PRESERVATION

Level A (grades 3-4)

Champion Grade 4 & State Fair Entry - Annie Hawkins

Level B (grades 5-6)

Champion Grade 6 & State Fair Entry - Gabriella Hetzner

Reserve Champion-Brooklyn Collins

Level C (grades 7-9)

Champion Freezer Jam & State Fair Entry - Hannah Adcock

Reserve Champion-Dillon Adcock

Honor - Ethan Correll

Champion Canned tomato Product & State Fair Entry - Lillian Windsor

Champion Canned Pickle Product & State Fair Entry - Kendall Montgomery

Level D (grades 10-12)

Champion Pressured Canned Product & State fair Entry - Kelsey Montgomery

Reserve Champion - Madison Collins

Champion Frozen Entrée & State Fair Entry - Isaac Elkin

Red - Makayla Adcock, Johannah Hetzner

Grand Champion Food Preservation - Isaac Elkin

Reserve Grand Champion Food Preservation - Kendal Montgomery

CROPS

Alfalfa-Champion - Karly Ford

Reserve Champion - Joseph Ford

Honor - Mayli Yoder

Grand Champion Alfalfa - Karly Ford

Reserve Grand Champion Alfalfa - Joseph Ford

Oats

Champion Oats - Olivia Foland

Grand Champion Oats - Olivia Foland

Corn

Beginner Champion Corn Plant - Leyton Downing

Beginner Champion Jar of Corn - Hunter Boxell

Beginner Reserve Champion Jar of Corn - Antonio Sanchez

Intermediate Champion Corn Plant - Andrew Hartman

Advanced Champion Corn Plant - Breyton Hensley

Grand Champion Corn - Leyton Downing

Reserve Grand Champion Corn - Andrew Hartman

Soybean

Beginner Champion Jar of Soybean - Hunter Boxell

Beginner Champion Soybean Plant - Makinly Yoder

Intermediate Champion Soybean Plant - Andrew Hartman

Intermediate Reserve Champion Jar of Soybean - Ruben Sanchez

Red - Breyton Hensley

Grand Champion Soybeans - Andrew Hartman

Reserve Grand Champion Soybeans - Makinly Yoder

FOOD (grades 3-6)

Level A (grades 3-4)

Champion Grade 3 & State Fair Entry - Aeralynn Forman

Reserve Champion Grade 3 - Hudson Bedwell

Honor - Anya Cline, Jordyn Grinslade, Claire Russeau, Cambri Salsbery

Blue - Elizabeth Hillis, Maylee Rupp, Peyton Yentes

Champion Grade 4 & State Fair Entry - Raedyn Davis

Reserve Champion Grade 4 - Isabella Sanchez

Honor - Garrett Condon

Blue - Chloe Blue, Lily Hart, Annie Hawkins, Piper James

Level B (grades 5-6)

Champion Grade 5 & State Fair Entry - Madison Yentes

Reserve Champion Grade 5 - Lauren Kelly

Honor - Breckyn Shepherd

Blue - Taylor Scott

Champion Grade 6 & State Fair Entry - Gabriella Hetzner

Reserve Champion Grade 6 - Kaitlynne DeGraaff

Honor - Brooklyn Collins, Jayna Hillis, Makayla Kendall

Junior Grand Champion Foods - Madison Yentes

Junior Reserve Grand Champion Foods - Raedyn Davis

GARDEN

Champion Single Vegetable - Cambri Salsbery

Champion 3 Plate Vegetables - Gabriella Weaver

Reserve Champion 3 Plate Vegetables - Hunter Boxell

Grand Champion Garden - Gabriella Weaver

Reserve Grand Champion Garden - Cambri Salsbery

FLORICULTURE

Level B (grades 5-6)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Adryanna Sellers

Level C (grades 7-9)

Champion & State Fair entry - Elli Long

Level D (grades 10-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Victoria Enstrom

Reserve Champion - Megan Johnson

Honor - Kaelee Dunn, Halee Stokes

Grand Champion Floriculture - Elli Long

Reserve Grand Champion Floriculture - Victoria Enstrom

CAKE DECORATING

Beginner (grades 3-5)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Kaia Roemer

Reserve Champion - Ashley Alexander

Blue - Emma Beas, Kierah Beaty

Red - Leyton Downing, Magdalena Rife, Taylor Scott, Paige Wesner

White - Renna Elmore

Intermediate (grades 6-8)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Saydee Simpson

Reserve Champion - Grace Lake

Honor - Lynlie Robinson

Blue - Makayla Kendall, Morgan Kistler

Red - Chloe Trent

Advanced (grades 9-12)

Champion & State Fair Entry - Anna Mayhill

Reserve Champion - Katie Mayhill

Honor - Blair Phillips, Gwyneth Zirkle

Red - Makayla Griffith

Grand Champion Cake Decoration - Anna Mayhill

Reserve Grand Champion - Katie Mayhill

CUPCAKE DECORATING

Level 1-(grades 3-5)

Champion- Alannah Alexander

Reserve Champion - Hannah Woods

Honor - Lauren Hendricks

Blue - Kensley Beasley, Leyton Downing, Sophia Kretz, Taylor Scott

Red - Anastasia Cramer

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion - Erabella Winrotte

Reserve Champion - Brooklyn Collins

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion - Kaylynn Liscombe

Reserve Champion - Alexa Maurer

Honors - Mackenzie Collins, Esther Gollner

Grand Champion Cupcake Decorating - Kaylynn Liscombe

Reserve Grand Champion Cupcake Decorating - Alexa Maurer

PHOTOGRAPHY

Level 1 (grades 3-5)

Champion Color Prints & State Fair Entry - Lillian Oman

Reserve Champion Color Prints & State Fair Entry - Addyson Eads

Honor - Emelia Flook, Avabelle McAmis, Jenna Oman, Lainey Newlin

Blue - Kaia Roemer, Alaina Darling, Shyla Ramberger

Red - Kaydanse Mabbitt

Level 2 (grades 6-8)

Champion B & W Prints - Adryanna Sellers

Reserve Champion B & W Prints - Hannah Troyer

Champion Color Prints & State Fair Entry - Kelsey Temme

Reserve Champion Color Prints - Isabel Beals

Honor - Adryanna Sellers, Mia Shoaff, Hannah Troyer

Blue - Kelsie Heintz, Annabelle Hintz,

Red - Katie Hendricks, Kelsey Weber, Natalie Weber

Champion B & W Salon Print & State Fair Entry - Jade Christopher

Blue - Jenna Hendricks, Victoria Habegger

Champion Color Salon Print & State Fair Entry - Jenna Hendricks

Reserve Champion Salon Print & State Fair Entry - Jade Christopher

Blue - Victoria Habegger

Level 3 (grades 9-12)

Champion B & W Prints & State Fair Entry - Kayleigh Fulton

Reserve Champion B & W Prints - Emily Adams

Blue - Madison Alexander, Isaac Guffey, Titus Guffey, Amelia Habig, Victoria Enstrom

Champion Color Prints & State Fair Entry - Megan Johnson

Reserve Champion Color Prints - Joshua Rush

Honor - Emily Adams, Kelsey Montgomery, Aubrie Sparling, Ashlyn Thomas

Blue - Blair Phillips, Jenelle Ward, Sydney Ward

Red - Lauren Weber

Champion Color Salon Prints & State Fair Entry - Kayleigh Wiley

Reserve Champion Salon Prints - Madesynn Freeman

Honor - Trenton Hendrix

Blue - Katie Mayhill, Kendall Montgomery, McKenzie Patterson, Lydia Shaffer

Red - Cameron lemons, Joshua Rush, Marrin Kindley, Logan Enstrom

Champion B & W Salon Print & State Fair Entry - Katie Mayhill

Reserve Champion B & W Salon Print - Kayleigh Wiley

Honor - Katherine Fincher, Madesynn Freeman, Trenton Hendrix

Blue - Alyxandria Scott, Blair Phillips, Nathan Rush, Lydia Shaffer

Red - Cameron Lemons

Champion Creative/Experimental Color Salon - Victoria Enstrom

Reserve Champion Creative Experimental Color Salon - Katherine Fincher

Blue - Megan Johnson

Grand Champion Print – Megan Johnson

Reserve Grand Champion Print – Kayleigh Fulton

Grand Champion Salon Print – Kayleigh Wiley

Reserve Grand Champion Salon Print – Jenna Hendricks

LEGOS

Level A (grades 3-4)

Champion - Garrett Condon

Reserve Champion - Jenna Shaffer

Honor - Boden Fleming, Peyton Yentes

Blue - Alaina Darling, Raedyn Davis, Addison Conrad, Aeralynn Forman, Lily Hart, Elizabeth Hillis, Caleb Mawbey, Braedon Munsell, Anthony Rozzi, Keaton Wiley, Paige Wesner, Magdalene Rife

Red - Silas Flanary, Piper James, Gabriel Kistler, Jordan Schultz, Elle Shoaff, Hudson Bedwell

Level B (grades 5-6)

Champion - Aleczander Forman

Reserve Champion - Isaac Russeau

Honor - Jessica Hartman, Jayna Hillis

Blue - Anastasia Cramer, Seth Janovitz, Kai Shoaff, Samuel Troyer

Red - Clay Christopher, Hunter Sellers, Deegan Shoaff, Collin Wilson, Ian Wilson, Teagan Bedwell

Level C (grades 7-9)

Champion - Grant Liscombe

Reserve Champion - Conlan Fulton

Blue - Noah Gollner, Landon Wiley

Red - Joshua Gollner

Level D (grades 10-12)

Champion - Isaac Elkin

Reserve Champion - Travis Pointer

Blue - Ian Hancock, Corinne Janovitz

Grand Champion & State Fair – Grant Liscombe

Reserve Grand Champion – Aleczander Forman

SMALL ANIMALS

Champion Guinea Pig - Meredith Kelly

Reserve Champion - Brooklyn Collins

Champion Bearded Dragon - Kayla Jackson

Reserve Champion - Seth Hunt

Grand Champion Small Animals - Meredith Kelly

Reserve Grand Champion Small Animals - Kyla Jackson

SUPREME SHOWMANSHIP CONTEST

Champion Senior Showman Beef - Ashlyn Kelly

Champion Senior Showman Goats - Kristian Stockberger

Champion Senior Showman Horse - Ella Byrum

Champion Senior Showman Sheep - Rhyker Mauck

Champion Senior Showman Swine - Eliza Byrum

Grand Champion Supreme Showman - Ella Byrum

BEEF

Champion Starter Calf Steer - Andrew Hartman

Reserve Champion - Breyton Hensley

Champion Stater Calf Heifer - Ashly Kelly

Reserve Champion - Niko Bailey

Champion County Born 4-H Steer - Andrew Hartman

Champion Hereford Steer - Tessa Ortman

Champion Maine - Anjou Steer-Marissa Shirey

Champion Chianina Steer - Kirstin West

Reserve Champion Chianina Steer - Andrew Hartman

Champion Sim-Solution Steer - Dylan Collins

Champion Crossbred Steer - Kirstin West

Reserve Champion Crossbred Steer - Marissa Shirey

Champion Crossbred 2-Year Steer - Jase Spencer

Reserve Champion Crossbred 2-Year - Niko Bailey

Grand Champion Steer-Crossbred - Kirstin West

Reserve Grand Champion Steer - Chianina-Kirstin West

Champion County Born Heifer - Parker Johnson

Reserve Champion County Born Heife- Jace Spencer

Champion Chianina Heifer - Anna Kelly

Champion Hereford Heifer - Ashley Alexander

Reserve Champion Hereford Heifer - Samantha Ellis

Champion Maintainer Heifer - Kirstin West

Champion SimSolution Heifer - Conner Ortman

Champion Commercial Heifer - Lauren Kelly

Reserve Champion Commercial Heifer - Audrey Wyrick

Champion Commercial 2-year Heifer - Niko Bailey

Grand Champion Heifer - Chianina-Anna Kelly

Reserve Grand Champion Heifer - Commercial-Lauren Kelly

Champion Beginner Showmanship - Ashley Alexander

Champion Junior Showmanship - Conner Ortman

Champion Intermediate Showmanship - Lauren Kelly

Champion Senior Showmanship - Ashlyn Kelly

Honor Senior Showmanship - Anna Kelly

RABBITS

Best of Show Rabbit - Aiden Eads

Runner Up Best of Show Rabbit - Trenton Hendrix

Champion Best Fancy Rabbit - Aiden Eads

Reserve Champion - Shelby Cosat

Champion Best Commercial Rabbit - Trenton Hendrix

Reserve Champion - Trenton Hendrix

Champion Meat Pen - Trenton Hendrix

Reserve Champion Meat Pen - Kelsie Avery

Champion Novice Ambassadors - Lainey Newlin

Champion Junior Ambassadors - Alexis Ledbetter

Champion Intermediate Ambassadors - Trenton Hendrix

Champion Senior Ambassadors - Emma Berry-Youmans

Champion Master Ambassadors - Shelby Cosat

Champion Novice Showmanship - Lainey Newlin

Champion Junior Showmanship - Lexi Ledbetter

Champion Intermediate Showmanship-Grace Cosat

Champion Senior Showmanship - Emma Berry - Youmans

Champion Master Showmanship - Shelby Cosat

GOATS

Grand Champion Dairy Wether - Taylor Schmitt

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Wether - Emma Berry-Youmans

Grand Champion Boer Wether - Kristian Stockberger

Reserve Grand Champion Boer Wether - Kristian Stockberger

Champion Junior Dairy Does - Anna Pownall

Reserve Champion - Anna Pownall

Champion Senior Dairy Does - Addison Sparling

Reserve Champion - Taylor Schmitt

Champion Yearling Dairy Doe - Silas Flanary

Reserve Champion - Addison Conrad

Grand Champion Dairy Doe - Addison Sparling

Reserve Grand Champion Dairy Doe - Taylor Schmitt

Champion Boer Does Junior - Cora Bartrum

Reserve Champion - Kristian Stockberger

Champion Boer Doe Yearling - Kristian Stockberger

Reserve Champion - Piper James

Champion Boer Doe Senior - Kristian Stockberger

Reserve Champion - Kristian Stockberger

Grand Champion Boer Doe - Cora Bartrum

Reserve Grand Champion Boer Doe - Kristian Stockberger

Champion Beginner Showmanship - Reid Sparling

Champion Junior Showmanship - Addison Conrad

Champion Intermediate Showmanship - Taylor Schmitt

Champion Senior Showmanship - Kristian Stockberger

Honor Senior Showmanship - Emma Berry-Youmans

Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Wether - Kelsie Avery

Grand Champion Pygmy Goat Doe - Kelsie Avery

Champion Senior Doe - Kelsie Avery

HORSE & PONY

Grand Champion Gelding - Brodie MacDonald

Reserve Champion Gelding - Eliza Byrum

Grand Champion Mare - Brodie MacDonald

Reserve Champion Mare - Ava Hancock

Champion Senior Showmanship - Eliza Byrum

Reserve Senior Showmanship - Ella Byrum

Grand Champion Western Pleasure - Ella Byrum

Reserve Champion Western Pleasure - Eliza Byrum

Grand Champion Horsemanship - Ella Byrum

Reserve Champion Horsemanship - Eliza Byrum

Grand Champion English Pleasure - Ella Byrum

Reserve Champion English Pleasure - Eliza Byrum

Grand Champion Equitation - Eliza Byrum

Reserve Champion - Ella Byrum

Grand Champion Contesting (Junior Division) - Kenzie Moore

Reserve Champion Contesting (Junior Division) - Avabelle McAmis

Grand Champion Contesting (Senior Division) - Ella Byrum

Reserve Champion Contesting (Senior Division) - Ashley Hilgeman

High Point Junior Division - Avabelle McAmis

High Point Senior Division - Ella Byrum

Versatility Champion - Eliza Byrum

POULTRY

Exhibition Classes

Grand Champion Standard Cockerel - Leah Jordan

Reserve Grand Champion Standard Cockerel - Kelsie Avery

Grand Champion Standard Pullet - Austin Hamblin

Reserve Grand Champion Standard Pullet - Grace Cosat

Grand Champion Standard Cock - Austin Hamblin

Reserve Grand Champion Standard Cock - Brody Good

Grand Champion Standard Hen - Gabriella Hopkins

Reserve Grand Champion Standard Hen - Austin Hamblin

Grand Champion Standard Breeding Trio - Kelsie Avery

Grand Champion Bantam Cockerel - Kelsie Avery

Grand Champion Bantam Pullet - Kelsie Avery

Grand Champion Bantam Cock - Kelsie Avery

Reserve Grand Champion Bantam Cock - Travis Pointer

Grand Champion Bantam Hen - Kelsie Avery

Reserve Grand Champion Bantam Hen - Travis Pointer

Grand Champion Bantam Breeding Trio - Kelsie Avery

Commercial Classes

Grand Champion Commercial Class Layer Pullet - Kelsie Avery

Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Class Layer Pullet - Blair Phillips

Grand Champion Commercial Class Layer Hen - Kelsie Avery

Grand Champion Commercial Class Eggs - Kelsie Avery

Grand Champion Commercial Class Turkey - Kelsie Avery

Grand Champion Commercial Class-Duck - Kelsie Avery

Grand Champion Commercial Exhibit - Kelsie Avery

Reserve Grand Champion Commercial Exhibit - Kelsie Avery

Grand Champion Exhibition Standard - Gabriella Hopkins

Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Standard - Austin Hamblin

Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam - Kelsie Avery

Reserve Grand Champion Exhibition Bantam - Kelsie Avery

Grand Champion Exhibition Waterfowl (Bantam) - Kelsie Avery

Grand Champion Exhibition Waterfowl (Heavyweight) - Kelsie Avery

Showmanship

Champion Intermediate Showmanship - Leah Jordan

Champion Senior Showmanship - Austin Hamblin

Best of Show Poultry - Kelsie Avery

Runner Up Best of Show Poultry - Gabriella Hopkins

PIGEONS

Champion Old Cock - Kelsie Avery

Reserve Champion - Kelsie Avery

Champion Old Hen - Kelsie Avery

Reserve Champion Old Hen - Kelsie Avery

Champion Young - Avabelle McAmis

Reserve Champion - Avabelle McAmis

Best of Show Pigeon Exhibit - Kelsie Avery

Runner Up Best of Show Pigeon Exhibit - Avabelle McAmis

Pigeon Showmanship

Beginner Champion Showmanship - Avabelle McAmis

Senior Champion Showmanship - Kelsie Avery

LLAMA/ALPACA

Grand Champion - Jolie Good

Reserve Grand Champion - Sarah Cline

Honor - Aubrie Sparling, Ashlyn Thomas

CATS

Best of Show Cat - Kendall Montgomery

Runner up Best of Show Cat - Taylor Schmitt

Short Hair Cat

Champion - Kendall Montgomery

Reserve Champion - Taylor Schmitt

Honor - Jenna Hendricks, Kelsey Montgomery

Blue - Traetin Richardson

Cat Cage Decoration

Champion - Taylor Schmitt

Blue - Traetin Richardson

SWINE

Swine Showmanship Barrows

Champion Beginner - Parker Johnson

Reserve Champion Beginner - Alannah Alexander

Champion Junior - Addyson Eads

Reserve Champion Junior - Conner Ortman

Champion Intermediate - Hunter Foland

Reserve Champion - Audra Flanary

Champion Senior - Eliza Byrum

Reserve Champion Senior - Madyson Baxter

Swine Showmanship Gilts

Champion Intermediate - Cora Bartrum

Reserve Champion - Audra Flanary

Champion-Junior - Addyson Eads

Reserve Champion - Conner Ortman

Swine Gilts

Grand Champion Gilt - Silas Flanary

Reserve Grand Champion - Hunter Foland

3rd place - Audra Flanary

4th place - Cora Bartrum

5th place - Audra Flanary

Champion Berkshire Gilt - Conner Ortman

Reserve Champion - Seth Hunt

Champion Chester Gilt - Audra Flanary

Reserve Champion - Noah Zook

Champion-Duroc Gilt - Hunter Foland

Reserve Champion - Kaydanse Mabbitt

Champion Hampshire Gilt - Cora Bartrum

Reserve Champion - Taylor Schmitt

Champion Hereford Gilt - Karly Ford

Reserve Champion - Gavin White

Champion Poland Gilt - Lavendar Smith

Reserve Champion - Danielle Dunten

Champion Landrace Gilt - Piper James

Reserve Champion - Anthony Dunten

Champion Spot Gilt - Addyson Eads

Reserve Champion - Emily Princell

Champion Tamworth Gilt - Addyson Eads

Reserve Champion - Danielle Dunten

Champion York Gilt - Ella Flanary

Reserve Champion - Hunter Foland

Champion Cross Gilt - Silas Flanary

Reserve Champion - Audra Flanary

Swine Barrows

Grand Champion Barrow - Rhyker Mauck

Reserve Grand Champion Barrow - Anna Kelly

3rd Place - Ashlyn Kelly

4th Place - Anna Kelly

5th Place - Ellery Newhouse

Champion Berkshire Barrow - Jacob Winger

Reserve Champion - Kirstin West

Champion Duroc Barrow - Ellery Newhouse

Reserve Champion -Hunter Foland

Champion Chester Barrow - Silas Flanary

Reserve Champion - Jacob Bramel

Champion Hampshire Barrow - Emma Wyrick

Reserve Champion - Reid Sparling

Champion Hereford Barrow - Noah Zook

Reserve Champion -Joe Ford

Champion Landrace Barrow - Ashlyn Kelly

Reserve Champion - Madyson Baxter

Champion Poland Barrow - Seth Hunt

Reserve Champion - Lavendar Smith

Champion Spot Barrow - Patrick Kinney

Reserve Champion - Lauren Kelly

Champion Tamworth Barrow - Andrew Hartman

Champion Yorkshire Barrow - Anna Kelly

Reserve Champion - Rachel Mast

Champion Cross Barrow - Rhyker Mauck

Reserve Champion - Anna Kelly

SHEEP

Ewes

Champion Dorset Ewe - Cora Bartrum

Champion Hampshire Ewe - Madison Ingram

Reserve Champion Hampshire Ewe - Tessa Ortman

Champion Horned Dorset Ewe - Olivia Foland

Champion Natural Colored Ewe - Hunter Foland

Champion Southdown Ewe - Kaitlynne DeGraaff

Reserve Champion Southdown Ewe - Kaitlynne DeGraaff

Champion-Suffolk Ewe - William Baxter

Champion Commercial Ewe - Tessa Ortman

Reserve Champion Commercial Ewe - Ashley Alexander

Grand Champion Ewe - Tessa Ortman

Reserve Grand Champion Ewe - Cora Bartrum

Market Lambs

Champion Dorset Market Lamb - Ashley Alexander

Champion Hampshire Market Lamb - Rhyker Mauck

Reserve Champion Hampshire Market Lamb - Madyson Baxter

Champion Natural Colored Market Lamb - Parker Johnson

Champion Shropshire Market Lamb - Rhyker Mauck

Reserve Champion Shropshire Market Lamb - Alannah Alexander

Champion Whiteface Commercial Market Lamb - Patrick Kinney

Reserve Champion Whiteface Commercial Market Lamb -Alannah Alexander

Champion Blackface Commercial Market Lamb - Tyler Ballinger

Reserve Champion Blackface Commercial Market Lamb - Rhyker Mauck

Grand Champion Market Lamb - Rhyker Mauck

Reserve Grand Champion - Tyler Ballinger

Showmanship

Champion Beginner - Parker Johnson

Champion Junior - Conner Ortman

Champion Intermediate - Patrick Kinney

Champion Senior - Rhyker Mauck

Adult Open Class 2020 Sweepstake Winners

Division A – Jellies, Jams, Preserves & Butters Nancy Newell

Division B – Vegetables Nancy Newell

Division D – Pickled Items Nancy Newell

Division E – Sauces, Juices, Condiments Nancy Newell

Division F – Miscellaneous Canned Goods Nancy Newell

Division G – Dehydrated Foods Nancy Newell

Division H – Breads (Yeast Breads) Danielle Rush

Division H – Breads (Non-Yeast Breads) Linda George

Division I – Cookies Nancy Newell

Division J – Cakes Nancy Newell

Division K – Pies Victoria Cody

Division L – Homemade Candy Rena McCalment

Division M – Knitting Barbara Hickman

Division N – Crocheting Tabitha Bailey

Division O – Needle Arts & Cross Stitch Dawn Byers

Division P – Quilts (Quilted by Entrant) Nancy Newell

Division P – Quilts (Quilted by Other) Susan Bonness

Division Q – Woodcraft Bud Newell

Division R – General Crafts (Class A) Neva Boyce

Division R – General Crafts (Class B) Connie Gilbertie

Division S – Dolls & Animals Nancy Newell

Division T – Wearable Arts (Garments) Heather Fields

Division U – Holidays at the Fair Barbara Hickman

Division V – Fine Arts Wendy Hansen

Division W – Photography Lynne Kurtz

Division X – Recycled Jane Mitchell

Division Y – Gardening Lindsey Stafford