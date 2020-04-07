United States Postal Service customers don’t have to go to the post office to use many postal products and services. In fact, most simple tasks can be done from the convenience and safety of home with or without a computer, like purchasing stamps.
Using the computer, customers can go to the Postal Store on usps.com and select different stamp denominations. USPS will deliver them right to the home.
No computer? No problem. Customers can ask their local post office or carrier to bring a a Stamps by Mail order form, complete it, and put it in the mailbox with a check. Again, USPS will deliver the stamps.
What if you need to send a package? Customers can order free Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express boxes or other package supplies at usps.com. Again, USPS will deliver items. And at usps.com, using Click-N-Ship, customers can print a mailing label with the appropriate postage right from the computer.
Need that package picked-up? Go to usps.com and schedule a free carrier pick-up. In the request, let the local Post Office know where they can find the package or packages, and the carrier will retrieve them when he or she delivers the mail.