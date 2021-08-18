How to get involved with Bona Vista

Bona Vista is a staple nonprofit in our community, and we are so thankful for the support we receive each year from partners and sponsors who believe in our mission. There are small ways you can get involved, too, if you have a heart for volunteering or are interested in donating some needed items.

As a nonprofit, we often have work that needs done outside of our normal operation. Volunteers are so helpful to complete projects for our programs, light maintenance of our grounds or to help us run events. This month we are hosting the Soupley’s Birdies, Bourbons & Beers Golf Classic fundraiser for Bona Vista on Aug. 27, and we have many needs for volunteers at the event. If you can spare an hour to help us keep coolers iced or to check in golfers, please sign up at bbbgolf.givesmart.com.

Another current volunteer opportunity involves helping us assemble a pallet stage in our new gymnasium. We are looking for some folks with handyman skills who can spare a half day to build a stage for our day-service clients. The pallets already have been collected and are at our facility. Direction will be provided by our staff. If you are interested in helping with this need, or any volunteer work, please contact tdamitz@bonavista.org or call 765-457-8273 and ask for Tiffany.

Maybe you don’t have time to volunteer, but are able to help us with item-donation needs. If you’re like me and are cleaning out your closets in preparation for fall, you may have some of the items we currently need. Adult clothing and hangers, for example, are always a need, so keep us in mind if you have extra.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The early childhood classrooms are always in need of childcare items, specifically diapers, pull-ups and unopened wipes. Another constant donation need involves stocking our Kiddo Closet incentive program that is used to encourage parent engagement. Bailley Maxwell, our early childhood director, explains the needs for this resource Bona Vista provides its Early Head Start families.

“Our Kiddo Closet is an incentive program for our families,” said Maxwell. “When they participate in activities, complete goals or other things that engages them with their child's education, they receive Kiddo Cash that they can use to buy things in the Kiddo Closet. We try to stock it with items that you cannot get with food stamps - so hygiene products (deodorant, shampoo, feminine products, hairstyling products, etc.), diapers, wipes, cleaning products, decorations. Gas cards and restaurant cards are also popular.”

Another department that is always accepting donations is our Adult Day Services. This program provides daily curriculum for adults with disabilities Monday through Friday and offers a variety of activities like crafts, gymnasium time, life skills, games and technology. Donation needs for this area include art supplies, gym equipment, board games and books, as well as men’s and women’s shirts and elastic waist pants in all sizes.

Donations can be dropped off to 1220 E. Laguna St. or pickup can be arranged by contacting Tiffany Damitz at tdamitz@bonavista.org or by calling 765-457-8273.