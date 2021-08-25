How Holiday Shopping Can Help Bona Vista

Can you believe we are 125 days away from Christmas? As you start to plan your shopping for the holidays, and even with your everyday grocery purchases, I’d like to encourage you to use giveback shopping programs to benefit Bona Vista.

In your normal course of shopping, you can help one of your favorite local nonprofits with just a few easy steps. Both Kroger and Amazon offer programs that donate a portion of your purchase amount to Bona Vista each time you shop. This provides you a simple way to support our agency, while also accomplishing your usual household tasks.

Kroger offers a shopping incentive called the Community Rewards Program. This allows any Kroger customer to designate a local nonprofit of their choosing to receive an annual donation from the Kroger Family of Companies, at no cost to the customer. Signing up is super easy as well.

If you are a regular Kroger shopper, you probably already have a Plus Card. If you do not have a card, you can sign up for free at www.kroger.com or in any Kroger store. This card allows customers to get the Kroger Plus card pricing on all products, and there is no fee associated with the card. Once you have a card, log on to www.kroger.com and click “My Account” in the upper right corner. Then, click “Community Rewards” in the lower left corner. This will allow you to search for any local nonprofit and select one as your choice for donation recipient. Simply type “Bona Vista Programs” in the search bar and click “Enroll”.

Once you have completed this step, Bona Vista will remain the designated Community Rewards donation recipient for all purchases on your Kroger Plus card account. You can enroll in this program at any point; it does not have to be a new Plus card. Also, you may change the organization that receives Kroger’s donation from your account at any time.

Another great way to support Bona Vista through your normal shopping routines is through Amazon’s Smile program. Their tagline says it simply: “You shop. Amazon gives.” This incentive program donates 0.5% of eligible purchases to a nonprofit organization of your choice, at no cost to you.

To sign up, visit smile.amazon.com and click “Get Started”. From this screen, you can either sign in to your existing Amazon account or create a new account. Once signed in, you will be prompted to search for an organization to support. Search for “Bona Vista Programs” should you wish to have Amazon donate to our agency on your behalf with every purchase you make. Once you have designated Bona Vista as your chosen Amazon Smile recipient, all purchases on your account will contribute to this program whether through the Amazon website or the app.

We all need groceries and we all will start planning Christmas gift giving soon. Why not set up your Kroger and Amazon accounts to make charitable donations on your behalf? Our agency would greatly appreciate the donations, especially since they are no cost to you. This is an easy way to stay engaged with your support for Bona Vista.