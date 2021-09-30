Hospital diversions not completely cutting out elective surgeries

Between the pandemic, hospital diversions, overloaded hospital staff, and filled-to-capacity emergency rooms, it is hard to keep track of the services hospitals are currently providing. Luckily, the local hospitals in Howard County are still able to provide many needs for patients.

“Ascension St. Vincent is not suspending elective procedures,” Miranda Meister, a spokesperson for the hospital, said.

Elective surgeries include any surgeries that are scheduled ahead of time and not considered an emergency. This includes procedures like tonsil removal, cleft lip repair, reconstructive surgery, total knee replacements, and surgery for arthritis.

George Mast, manager of corporate communications at Community Howard Regional Health, said the hospital’s ability to schedule elective surgeries just depends on how many elective surgeries the hospital can accommodate at any given time.

“We are closely monitoring scheduled surgeries and the availability of beds in the hospital,” Mast said. “The majority of surgery cases have not been impacted. However, a minimal number of non-emergent surgeries in recent weeks have been delayed. It’s something we are evaluating on a regular basis based on the census in the hospital.”

Jason Weaver, chief at Greentown Volunteer Fire Co., said hospital diversions and staffing issues at both the hospitals and the fire department have caused strain, but they are still working hard to deliver quality care to patients. The local volunteer fire departments have ambulances to transport patients to the hospital when necessary.

“We have a really good relationship with both hospitals. We’re really fortunate about that,” Weaver said. “The diversions do cause some conflicts here and there, but as far as patient care, we haven’t seen anything really change.”

Weaver said that when both hospitals are on diversion, the hospitals take turns accepting new patients to help with the overwhelming amount of people in the emergency room. Besides going out of their way to stagger which hospital they deliver patients to, Weaver said the Greentown Volunteer Fire Co. has not been majorly affected.

Weaver said one of the biggest problems the department has faced is the amount of people who call for an ambulance when they do not actually need one. He said when people take an ambulance to the hospital with a minor issue instead of going to a medical clinic, the hospitals get even more overwhelmed.

Despite all the difficulties, Weaver said the local hospitals have been great to work with.

“As far as delaying patient care, the hospitals have been really good about not affecting us at all. Sometimes we have to take patients to one hospital when they’ve deferred the other, but that’s just part of dealing with the pandemic. We’re still providing the best patient care we can.”