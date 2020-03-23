2020 Home & Lifestyle Show Rescheduled

Kokomo, IN –The 2020 Home & Lifestyle Show scheduled for Saturday March 28th & Sunday March 29th at the Kokomo Event and Conference Center has been rescheduled to Saturday September 26th & Sunday September 27th.
The support of our business partners, the Kokomo Event Center, and our listeners is sincerely appreciated. This was a necessary decision and we are looking forward to building this into a very fun and successful show for Fall.
About Z92.5, Rock 98.5 and 1350AM WIOU
