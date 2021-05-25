University of Evansville

The University of Evansville (UE) congratulated students for earning Dean's List Honors for the Spring 2021 semester:

Aditi Sood of Kokomo, Biology

Jordan Bradley of Kokomo, Biochemistry

Pranav Haran of Kokomo, Chemistry

Gabrielle Hardoin of Kokomo, English Education

Minka Gill of Kokomo, Neuroscience

Southern New Hampshire University

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulated the following Kokomo students on being named to the Winter 2021 President's List:

Amanda Hester

Jennifer McLeland

Olivet Nazarene University

Jacob Lukowiak of Greentown was named to the dean's list at Olivet Nazarene University during the spring 2021 semester.

Trine University

The following Trine University students were named to the Dean's List for the Spring 2021 term:

Dylan Habig of Kokomo, Mechanical Engineering

Jayden Hensley of Kokomo, Psychology-BS

The following Trine University students were named to the President's List for the Spring 2021 term:

Blake Boring of Kokomo, Biomedical Engineering

Brayden Clark of Kokomo, Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy 3+3

James Corwin of Kokomo, Management

Bryce Cunningham of Kokomo, Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy 3+3

Holly Hall of Kokomo, Software Engineering

Jacob Myers of Kokomo, Exercise Science-Pre Phys Therapy 3+3

Clay Wilson of Kokomo, Computer Engineering

Franklin College

Franklin College honored its students for their exceptional scholarly efforts during the 2020-21 academic year with merit awards and scholarships. The annual Spring Honors Convocation was held in two parts this year in keeping with COVID-19 guidelines. The following student from Kokomo was honored:

Jodi Pipenger of Kokomo, received the Professional Development Certificate Program for Future Healthcare Professionals.