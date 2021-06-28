Ho. Co. fireworks displays set

Fireworks are set to light up the sky in Howard County this weekend. Here are the details for the local shows:

Kokomo

Fireworks will be on full display following the last concert of the Haynes-Apperson Festival, which runs Thursday, July 1, through Saturday, July 3. Festival hours are 5 to 10 p.m. Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m. Friday, and 12 to 11 p.m. Saturday. The fireworks show begins at 10 p.m. Saturday. The concerts are free and begin at 8 p.m. nightly.

Greentown

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The annual fireworks show will return to the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds in Greentown, on Sunday, July 4 at dusk. There will be food trucks and beverages available.

Family Worship Center

Family Worship Center, located at 1149 E. Center Road, is returning its fireworks display on Thursday, July 1, with the fireworks to start between 9:45 and 10 p.m.

Kokomo Speedway

Kokomo Speedway will present racing and fireworks on Saturday, July 3, beginning at 1 p.m. with fireworks at dusk. General admissions is $15 with kids age 12 and under admitted free.