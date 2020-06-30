The Howard County Historical Society invites visitors to enjoy a new traveling exhibit from the Indiana Historical Society (IHS) marking the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment, which recognized a woman’s right to vote. The exhibit, Securing the Vote: Women’s Suffrage in Indiana, will be open to the public from July 8 to 26 at the Seiberling Mansion and Howard County Museum.
Securing the Vote: Women’s Suffrage in Indiana explores how women across the state labored for suffrage through countless meetings, campaigns and other grassroots efforts. Guests will learn how, despite many defeats and setbacks, they persisted toward the goal of full citizenship and the power to make change through voting.
The traveling exhibit covers the first Indiana Woman’s Rights Convention held in Dublin, Indiana, in 1851, and follows the fight through Indiana’s ratification of the Nineteenth Amendment in 1920. Along the way, it delves into stories of change at the local level, such as the first woman elected to the Indianapolis School Board in 1909. The exhibit also follows the evolution of state groups, such as the Legislative Council of Women.
Securing the Vote: Women's Suffrage in Indiana is a project of the Indiana Women's Suffrage Centennial, catalyzed by Indiana Humanities, the Indianapolis Propylaeum, the Indiana Historical Society and the Indiana Historical Bureau, with support from Lilly Endowment Inc.
For more information or to plan your visit, call 765-452-4314 or visit www.howardcountymuseum.org.