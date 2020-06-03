Historical Society to honor retiring executive director Dave Broman

The Howard County Historical Society is honoring the 30-year legacy of retiring Executive Director Dave Broman with a "drive-by celebration parade" Thursday afternoon. The "parade" will loop through the HCHS parking lot between 4 and 5 p.m. with an opportunity to drop off cards and offer Dave your best wishes in person.
A Zoom meeting (details below) with remarks from board members, government officials, and HCHS supporters will begin at 5:30 p.m.
Dave became executive director eight years ago, after more than 20 years as a volunteer, board member, and board president. Among his many accomplishments is directing the effort to raise $500,000 to replace the slate roof on the Seiberling Mansion.
Topic: Dave Broman's Retirement Celebration
Time: Jun 4, 2020 05:30 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://us04web.zoom.us/j/75713934370?
pwd=eGtiWlIrSFp0Z0pxRjZiNm1obUZ2QT09