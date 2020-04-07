With children out of school and many parents out of work, families are experiencing a whole new dynamic with new stressors, uncertainties, and anxieties.

According to Healthy Families Director Kathryn Brown, families have financial concerns, both short- and long-term, and families worry whether the primary earner still will have a job and how they will plan if there is job loss. With children at home, that brings other stressors as well, she said.

“There is additional stress as families are struggling to provide additional meals for school-aged children, in addition to helping with e-learning. The children also get bored due to being out of their normal routines and need additional activities to keep them busy,” Brown said.

Brown suggested that families work “to take things day-by-day,” establish routines, try to keep home life as normal as possible, focus on what they can control, reach out to friends and family for support and encouragement, ask for help when needed, and look for the positives when possible.

The director stressed that children are “highly attuned” to tension and stress and watch how their parents respond in tough situations. To help ease some of these tensions, she and her staff at Healthy Families offered activities families can do together at home with items that typically can be found around the house.

“When the family focuses on each other by doing activities together, it strengthens family bonds and helps families meet future challenges,” she said.

Christy Yard, Healthy Families resource and referral coordinator, suggested families blow bubbles outside and draw with chalk. With Easter activities being halted due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Yard said families still can have their own egg hunts.

“If families have plastic Easter eggs, they could hide them throughout their homes and maybe put something in some of the eggs to make it more fun to see who finds the ‘special eggs’ and then possibly a prize for the one who finds the most eggs that have a hidden object,” she said.

She also suggested having family exercise sessions to music where children can take turns deciding what exercise they want to do, such as toe touches, arm circles, and jumping on one foot.

Amy Young with Healthy Families suggested families could use the time at home to participate in group cleaning activities, such as helping clean out a closet that was too full. She also suggested giving pets extra TLC.

“Have the kids spend time with pets. Give pets a bath, brush them, teach them a new trick,” she said. “Most importantly, I remind myself that this is all OK; none of this is normal. It’s OK that my kids didn’t shower today. They are still OK. It’s OK they wore their jammies all day. I did too.”

With spring here, Healthy Families employee Mackenzie Burke suggested families spend time outside planting flowers.

“You can find seeds for 50 cents when out for groceries. Cut an old milk jug, fill with dirt, and plant the flowers. Have children describe what they see each day and keep track on a chart,” she said.

She also suggested coming up with fun games while on walks, like picking up rocks, taking them home, giving them a bath, and cleaning them with an old toothbrush.