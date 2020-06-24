Haynes Museum honors legacy of early entrepreneur

In 1966, the former home of Elwood Haynes was converted into a museum to honor the life and legacy of Haynes in the City of Kokomo.

Today, the museum is a hotspot for local history. The first floor is dedicated to Haynes himself: both his personal life and his work life. Upstairs, there are exhibits dedicated to Delco and Chrysler, Kingston, the Apperson Brothers, and Stellite, all showcasing Kokomo’s rich history of innovation.

“Elwood had this house built, completed in 1915, and Haynes moved in in 1916. Then, in 1920 Country Homes magazines contacted Haynes and asked if they could come do an article on the home,” said Pete Kelley, director of the museum.

Haynes was born in 1857 and died in 1925. He was dubbed the “Father of the Natural Gas Industry” in Indiana and had several inventions to his name. In 1888, he invented the vapor thermostat. Two years later, he moved to Greentown and served as the superintendent of the Indiana Natural Gas Company.

He later conceived the idea of a horseless carriage. When he moved to Kokomo, he completed the plans for what would become the first gas-powered automobile and hired Elmer and Edgar Apperson to build it in 1893.

While some people mistakenly attribute the manufacturing of the first modern automobile to Henry Ford in Michigan, it was really Haynes who was responsible for the existence of the modern gas-powered engine, Kelley said.

“I like the fact that, when people come in here, they don’t know a lot about Elwood Haynes, and we talk to them about [him] being the first person to manufacture the first gas-powered automobile,” said Carol Dennis, a museum employee. “People need to know that here in Kokomo, Elwood was here producing cars, starting in his own garage. A man that was really, really brilliant and had a lot of intelligence in chemistry and biology to create something people needed.”

Haynes famously drove his first car, The Pioneer, down Boulevard Street on July 4, 1894. Jill Fortner, another museum employee, also expressed the importance of Haynes’ legacy in Kokomo.

“There may have been a lot of cars before him, but he’s the first one that patented it,” she said.

Fortner and Dennis both expressed sentiments of wishing more was taught about Elwood in local and state history classes.

The Haynes museum is a surprisingly popular destination for some folks. Fortner said that it is not uncommon for folks to come in looking for old photos of their grandparents or great-grandparents that were hanging in the museum.

“We get people from out of state, even the country, Germany, Japan. I’m surprised at some of them,” Kelley said.

The museum is home to artifacts such as a 1915 grandfather clock from the San Francisco World’s Fair, glassware from Jenkins Glass Company, Haynes’ marriage certificate, and several early automobiles.

The Elwood Haynes Museum is located at 1915 S. Webster St. Hours are 11 to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Morning and evening tours can be scheduled by appointment by calling 765-456-7500. Freewill donations are accepted.