Haynes International VP among winners of HR Professional of the Year Honor

Three industry leaders, including Haynes International's vice president, have been named co-recipients of the 2021 Ogletree Deakins Human Resources Professional of the Year honor. The trio was recognized this week during a luncheon ceremony at the Indiana Chamber’s 57th Annual Indiana HR Conference at The Westin Indianapolis.
The winners were Geoff Gailey, vice president of human resources at Miller Pipeline in Indianapolis; Melissa Hubler, senior manager of human resources at Subaru of Indiana Automotive (SIA) in Lafayette; and Jean C. Neel, vice president of corporate affairs at Haynes International, Inc. in Kokomo.
This year – one that saw unprecedented challenges for everyone – marked the first time three individuals had been selected. The award was open to all fulltime HR professionals in Indiana.
Gailey was singled out for being a proactive communicator and creating a vibrant and rewarding work environment in alignment with Miller Pipeline’s objectives. Hubler transformed SIA’s HR department – making a significant number of changes and team additions that helped the automaker better cope with the effects of the pandemic. Striking the right balance for the company to be successful while ensuring that employees feel valued and appreciated earned Neel the recognition, along with her unwavering commitment of employee safety.
The goal of the Ogletree Deakins Human Resources Professional of the Year award is to celebrate individuals who have made significant contributions to their organization over the past year through implementation of best practices, organization design and effectiveness, and alignment and accomplishment of the strategic direction of their company.