Halloween weekend brings parties, candy

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Halloween is here and Kokomo is celebrating with a variety of events that will entertain spooky season fans and give trick-or-treaters a head start in building their cache of candy.

There’s something for everybody this weekend, from trunk-or-treats to full-on Halloween parties.

Kokomo Pride joins forces with Petite Patisserie for a drag show to kick things off this Friday night. Options abound from there, all the way to traditional trick-or-treating Sunday night.

Friday, Oct. 29

Kokomo Pride and Petite Patisserie, 108 N. Main St., are teaming up for a Halloween drag show on Friday, Oct. 29, featuring drag queens Brentlee, Aura Aurora, April Rose and Tiffany Kay. The night will feature a costume contest judged by the queens, and alcohol will be provided for adults. Tickets are $15 and are available at Kokomopride.lgbt/events. Keep your ticket confirmation and your name will be crossed off a list at the door. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m.

Stop by 1016 N. Philips St. Friday, Saturday or Halloween night for an interactive display featuring skeletons, Martians and so much more. Look for trigger pads on the sidewalk to make the many monsters come to life. The display spans four houses and, while the owners ask that visitors remain on the sidewalks and in the driveways, feel free to explore. There might be something hidden along a side path. But then some things are better left hidden, especially when they are 8 feet tall or have multiple legs. Donations will be accepted to benefit the Kokomo Humane Society.

There is still time to visit Hillbilly Haven at The Edge of Insanity haunted attraction, 5635 N. 00 East/West. Tours will be given Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at http://www.weitlesasylum.com/home.html. Be prepared for a mix of comedy and horror, as the residents of the Haven welcome you to their humble abode. Just hope they let you leave. Proceeds go to multiple charities, such as the Thomas Ingham Memorial Scholarship, the Carver Center and Mental Health America of North Central Indiana. There is also a merchandise booth with all proceeds going to support the family of 16-year-old cancer patient Audree Zorich.

Saturday, Oct. 30

Black Wax Café, 910 N. Washington St., hosts its annual Deadman’s Party on Oct. 30 beginning at noon. Rock 98.5’s Stevie Riggs will be broadcasting on location, and five bands will perform throughout the afternoon (Tyrant, Money Shot Tucker, Disguise the Limit, Aden Johnson and Eye of Opus). The event will feature door prizes as well as a prize for best costume.

The city of Kokomo Parks and Recreation Department is sponsoring a Haunted Trail Walk at Jackson Morrow Park, 4200 S. Park Road. Visit anytime from 6 until 8:30 p.m. (weather permitting) and also tour the Kirkendall Interpretive Center. Visitors are advised to bring a flashlight. Stay for an outdoor viewing

of the film “Monster House” at 8:30 p.m.

First Evangelical Presbyterian Church, 2000 W. Jefferson St., will hold its first-ever Trunk or Treat event from 4-6 p.m.

The Markland Mall, 1114 S. 17th St., will host Candy Crawl on Saturday, Oct. 30, from 4-6 p.m. Children may wear their costumes and visit participating retailers throughout the mall to fill up their trick-or-treat baskets with free candy. Children with food allergies may visit the Teal Pumpkin project for non-food treats.

Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union, the 201 Southway Blvd. E. location only, will host its Solidarity’s Kids Drive-Thru Trunk & Treat on Saturday, Oct. 30, from noon until 3 p.m. Visit Solidarity’s haunted drive-thru lanes for candy and take a spin around the building to check out a display of Halloween goblins.

VFW Post 1152, 920 N. Washington St., brings its Trunk or Treat event back for a second year from 1-3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. Candy and treats will be available for children only.

Sunday, Oct. 31

Abundant Life Church will offer two options for trunk-or-treating on Halloween. Trick-or-treaters can visit the Kokomo Campus, 1025 E. 400 South, and the Peru campus, 105 S. Benton St., will also be handing out candy. Both locations will be in operation from 6 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

The Russiaville Branch of the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library invites families with children to dress up in costumes and trick or treat any time between 2 and 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 31.

Westside Baptist Church, 3330 W. 100 South, will host a candy drive-thru this Halloween on Sunday, Oct. 31 from 5 to 7 p.m.

Kokomo, Russiaville and Greentown will have trick-or-treating on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.