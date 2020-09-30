On Oct. 17, the Haitian Environmental Support Program (H.E.S.P.) will be hosting “Caring & Sharing in a Crisis,” a virtual walkathon that supports needy children in Haiti.
COVID-19 officially hit the impoverished nation on March 13, 2020. According the CDC, the risk of contracting COVID-19 is high in Haiti and reports that resources are limited for medical care.
Due to concerns for public safety and social distancing, H.E.S.P. will be putting on its first-ever virtual walkathon. The fund-raising event will benefit children who have been impacted by the pandemic. Since 1981, H.E.S.P. has been providing food, clothing, and education for children in Haiti as a non-profit/501(c)(3).
In recent years, H.E.S.P. has been actively involved in school renovations, dress distributions, building a school cafeteria, and hosting eye glasses clinics in conjunction with Lion’s Club International. Volunteers have fitted over 3,500 individuals, many of whom had never owned a pair of glasses. The ages ranged from 3 to 97.
“Caring & Sharing in a Crisis” will take place on from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Participants are encouraged to walk in safe areas such as their neighborhoods, local parks, and trails. Participants can invite their family, friends, and coworkers to join. Prizes and goody bags will be available to those who register. Donations are tax deductible. To register or donate visit www.TheHESP.org. Proceeds will go toward providing food, clothes, and education for children in Haiti who have been impacted by the pandemic.
For more information regarding the event, contact Douglas Vaughn, dvaughn@ritequality.com or 765-459-4788.