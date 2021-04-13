Greentown Glass Museum reopens following renovations

The Greentown Glass Museum reopened last week with a fresh look after undergoing extensive renovations over the past year.

The museum now sports a modern design with new light fixtures, paint, carpet, and more. The renovations, which came with a $35,000 price tag and were paid for namely in grants, were the first upgrades to the 51-year-old museum. The upgrades, Museum Curator Judy Horner said, put the museum in a better spot to continue to tell the story of the historic Greentown glass.

“We have quite a story to tell,” said Horner.

Humble beginnings

The story of Greentown glass began in the late 1800s. In 1892, a group of Greentown residents, eager for industrial development, gathered to discuss the future of the small town. According to history provided by the Greentown Glass Museum, the citizens were willing to invest funds and already had “experienced glassmen with the entrepreneurial spirit.”

Two years later, construction began on the Indiana Tumbler and Goblet Company, and production started on June 11, 1894. The factory grew quickly and added a 60-ton melting furnace in 1898. The company first pressed crystal glass but produced other transparent colors, like amber, teal blue, canary, and emerald green that were sought after.

But what really put the glass factory on the map was when it began producing opaque brown glass at the hands of Jacob Rosenthal, a glass chemist, in 1901.

“That color was one of the things that really put it on the map because that chocolate color was never known until the formula was developed here by Jacob Rosenthal. And when he developed that formula, then all the other companies went wild to get it because glass had always been transparent. It had never been opaque, and that was such a unique color. That was a major breakthrough,” Horner said.

As the glass industry took off, the Indiana Tumbler & Goblet Company was absorbed into the National Glass Company, which consisted of 19 glass factories from around the United States. The purpose of the company was to reduce competition among the member companies.

With a promising future, it all came crashing down on June 13, 1903, when the factory was destroyed by a fire.

Within days of the fire, the skilled workforce of glassworkers left town to find other jobs.

“Being the skilled workers that they were, they didn’t want to go to work in a grocery store or a department store. So they left and went to work in another glass factory. So the fire was, I would suspect, quite devastating to the town,” said Horner. “We don’t have an awful lot of information about that time, but if you had 250 and say only half of them had their families with them, then that’s a number of people to lose out of a community in one fail swoop. I think it was a pretty disastrous time for the actual town, economically anyway.”

A lasting impact

Despite only being in operation for nine years, the factory produced countless pieces that were sold all around the world.

Today, hundreds of those pieces are preserved at the Greentown Glass Museum, which opened in 1970 in the building it’s still in to this day. The museum came about after a group of Greentown residents found themselves hanging onto more than 700 pieces of the locally-made glassware, and they wanted to see it be preserved and displayed for visitors to see from around the world.

The town of Greentown gave them a room in the town hall building, and glass lovers have continued to keep the museum alive and thriving over past half-century. According to Horner, the glass has been collected by people from around the world, and the museum draws them to Greentown to visit and learn about the glassmaking process.

Horner said the intricacy, patterns, and color of the glass earned it fans worldwide.

Following the renovations, the glass in the museum now is organized chronologically by the year it was made, and the museum now also features a scale model of the Indiana Tumbler and Goblet Company, as well as other artifacts that came from the factory.

The Greentown Glass Museum is located at 112 N. Meridian St., Greentown. Hours are 12 to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.