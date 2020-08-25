Green Alternatives Inc. graduates from Inventrek

After 11 years growing within the walls of Inventrek Technology Park, Green Alternatives Inc. graduated the facility and expanded operations in Carroll County.

This summer, the solar energy company moved the operations aspect of the business from Inventrek to a larger space in Carroll County that will allow the company to continue to grow. Despite the move, Owners Chris and Cindy Rohaly are keeping one office space inside Inventrek that they will use for administrative and sales aspects while keeping a Kokomo footprint.

The Rohalys said they’re excited about their move and noted that the location also is better for many of their employees and customers.

“It’ll put us a little closer to some of our markets, the more active ones, and make it a little easier. It’s also made it a lot easier for some of our employees to get here because it’s also a little closer to home for them,” said Chris. “We thought anything we could do to make life easier for qualified employees and have them hang around probably is a good thing.”

The solar energy company employs many of the graduates from the renewable energy program offered at Ivy Tech Community College Lafayette, which is the only program of its kind in the state, they said.

Currently, the Rohalys have eight fulltime employees, and half of them are graduates of the Ivy Tech program.

Green Alternatives Inc. got its start 12 years ago and moved into Inventrek soon after in 2009. Over that time, the company has grown internally at Inventrek. In 2018, the owners began leasing the basement of Inventrek to allow them to buy in volume to get better economics for customers.

Now in Flora, the new space will allow the Rohalys to continue to expand as the 10,000-square-foot building is more than double their footprint in Inventrek.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rohalys said business remains steady. They recently picked up a joint project at Valparaiso University in partnership with another solar company called Emergent Solar Energy. The 75-kilowatt project will being this fall.

And, next month, the Rohaly’s will celebrate the one-year anniversary of their biggest job to date, which was a 500-kilowatt solar system at Ancilla College.

“A lot of [colleges], I think they like the technology, and it’s kind of a learning process for them, too,” Cindy said. “It gives them a little bit of an edge.”

In addition to installing solar systems, the Rohalys also work in solar storage. The company is a Generac-certified supplier of power systems.

While business dropped off slightly at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, with some customers opting to hold off on projects, business recently has picked up again in a bit of an unexpected way.

“With the whole COVID thing, we’ve actually seen a greater number of people reaching out to us because of COVID. They’ve had this time to search, and they’re realizing if we ever get stuck in our homes like this again, we want the security of the solar and maybe backup,” said Cindy. “It’s been interesting to watch how it’s changed over the last couple of months.”

For more information on Green Alternatives Inc., visit solargai.com.