Grant to fund African-American archive at library

The Kokomo-Howard County Library has received a $12,545 grant to support its African-American Notables in Howard County project in the genealogy department.

The grant, an Indiana Memory Digitization Grant, was awarded by the Institute of Museum and Library Services and administered by the Indiana State Library.

“What we plan to do is focus on the history of the African-American community,” said Amy Russell, head of genealogy and local history at the library. “There has been a lot of firsts, and we want to highlight them. We go back as far as 1842 to the first [Black] person to buy property in Howard County, and that was a woman and she was a freed slave and was able to pay cash for some property.”

Russell hopes to include as many historical stories in the archive as possible.

The project is being completed alongside the Rev. Dr. William T. Smith, pastor of Second Missionary Baptist Church, and Embracing Hope of Howard County, the group he chairs that is overseeing renovations of the Douglass School.

“There are some missing pieces in African-American history, and the wealth of information that we already have needs to be digitized,” said Smith.

Russell, who works on the Embracing Hope of Howard County committee, was inspired by the Douglass School project to apply for the grant.

Both Russell and Smith hope the community will assist in the project by sharing their stories or providing pictures and documents that can be scanned and entered into the digital archive.

“We anticipate that there could be some challenges in collecting items, because I think everyone has a collection in a shoebox sitting in a shelf in their room and they may not realize the value of it or may not know what to do with it,” said Russell. “We encourage people to bring items to contribute to the database. We need to prove to others that we will be good stewards of their information.”

“If you have pieces such as pictures, if you have stories, bios, funeral programs or whatever you have that tells stories of individuals making a difference in our history, I think it’s important that [the community] share that,” said Smith.

Any information provided will become part of a free and searchable database called “Indiana Memory”. There is also a Howard County Memory Database that is accessible through the library’s website. The county archive feeds into the state archive.

“I don’t think people know how to get to [Howard County Memory] or are aware it’s here,” Russell said. She said that while this current project focuses on the African-American experience in Howard County, there are already many items of interest researchers can scan through that include local Civil War documents, marriage records, court records, military items and a collection of funeral cards.

“Back in the early 1900s, when someone would pass away, the family would send out a funeral card that said, ‘please come to the home at such and such time to pay your respects.’ We have a whole collection of these funeral cards, and they are online,” she said.

Both Smith and Russell note it is important for African Americans to be represented in the archive as well.

“African-American history is Kokomo-Howard County history,” said Smith. “It is part of the fabric — not just African-American children but white children, Hispanic children, Native American children — being able to see faces from different cultures and realizing it takes all of the world [is important].”

“It helps a child’s mental wellbeing, knowing that those before them succeeded and if they didn’t succeed you can see why, perhaps, and what the consequences were,” Russell said. “We don’t live in a vacuum. We have experiences, and if someone is willing to check those experiences, they might be able to learn something. It can be good for your self-esteem if you know that it can be done.”

“I always say that if you know from whence you come, it helps inform you of where you are going,” said Smith.

The library project is currently underway with funding running until April 30, 2022. Along with photos and documents, the library is also looking to record oral histories and videos with community elders. If anyone has information they would like to share with the library, they may reach out to Amy Russell at 765-626-0838 or a.russell@KHCPL.org.