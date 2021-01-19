Encompass Credit Union celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 8. The credit union opened its doors at its newest location, 4020 S. Reed Road, on Jan. 11. In attendance were Charlie Sparks (president, CEO) and Amy Conrad (manager, finance, and operations) from the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance; Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore; Sarah Pitzer (branch manager); Matthew Lambert (CEO) from Encompass; Darin Claxton, building architect from Mitsch Design; Austin Bowley (superintendent); and Todd Stacy (owner) from building contractor Catalyst Construction Management, Inc.
More from this section
- Wallace celebrates anniversary with Bona Vista
- Available scholarships announced
- GRAND OPENING
- AWARDED
- Officer participates in National Tactical Games
- The Finest Talent Show returns after 10 years
- January 2021 Restaurant Menu Guide
- Woman continues rehab after being hospitalized for five months with COVID
- Western Intermediate Honor Roll Gold & Silver for first semester announced
- Western Middle School A & A/B Honor Roll Semester 1 announced
Most Recent
- Eastern resource officer steps up for middle school athletes
- Ho. Co. returns to 'orange' on state COVID metrics map
- Joe Biden sworn in as 46th president of the United States
- Wallace celebrates anniversary with Bona Vista
- Priyanka Chopra Jonas: Racist bullying left me unsure of who I am
- Dustin Diamond in 'a lot of pain' amid cancer battle
- Daily arrest log - Jan. 19
- Trump touts his administration's successes as he departs White House for final time as president
- Meth cases in Ho. Co. rise exponentially since 2015
- Cardi B plans to pen song about not having a driving license
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Man charged in Chicago murder arrested in Crown Point
- County moves to 'red' on state COVID-19 map
- Woman continues rehab after being hospitalized for five months with COVID
- More than 750 students make dean’s list, chancellor’s list
- Oaks of Kokomo makes new home ownership affordable
- KFD, volunteer departments weigh in on need for ambulances
- Officer-involved shooting possible suicide by cop attempt
- PizzaCo. brings Neapolitan style to town
- MOVIE REVIEW: ‘The Marksman’: Even at 68, Liam Neeson remains on point
- Health department to launch mass vaccine clinic at event center
Images
Videos
Collections
- Kokomo Perspective – January 20 Issue – Mugshots
- Snapshots from Bobkats combine in Westfield
- Middle school game of the week: Eastern vs. St. Joan of Arc
- January 2021 Restaurant Menu Guide
- January 2021 Coupons
- Kokomo Perspective – January 6 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – January 13 Issue – Mugshots
- Kokomo Perspective – December 30 Issue – Mugshots
- Matter's Mizzou crystal ball: D-coordinator, 2021 record and more
- Private college in every state with the best ROI