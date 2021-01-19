encompass grand opening

Encompass Credit Union celebrates its grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Jan. 8. The credit union opened its doors at its newest location, 4020 S. Reed Road, on Jan. 11. In attendance were Charlie Sparks (president, CEO) and Amy Conrad (manager, finance, and operations) from the Greater Kokomo Economic Development Alliance; Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore; Sarah Pitzer (branch manager); Matthew Lambert (CEO) from Encompass; Darin Claxton, building architect from Mitsch Design; Austin Bowley (superintendent); and Todd Stacy (owner) from building contractor Catalyst Construction Management, Inc.

