Graber Supply celebrates 42 years of quality service

Since opening the doors in 1978, Graber Supply has been committed to meeting the needs of its customers. Today the company continues to serve the local area while offering a wide array of products.

At the forefront of Graber Supply’s quality is the Andersen window and door company. The windows and doors are known for their durability and energy efficiency. With Graber being one of the largest dealers of the product within the surrounding area, Co-owner Keith Hochstedler said he is proud to serve the product.

“We’re very fortunate to have the Andersen brand in our showroom. Our clients can tell the difference in quality between Andersen windows and doors compared to the market,” said Hochstedler. “We employ a certified Andersen technician, so we’re very knowledgeable with repairs and installations.”

Regardless of whether a customer needs a replacement, repair, installation, or customization, Hochstedler said his crew is ready for the job.

“When a client comes in we will walk them through the entire process. If they’re buying new cabinets, we’ll show them a variety of in-house options available, as well as what we are capable of customizing. We’ll then run our layout through a computer program, and then we’ll work with a 3D rendering to ensure we’re meeting the customer’s need,” said Hochstedler.

While Graber excels in all things windows and doors, the company also offers high-quality craftsmanship with its kitchen cabinets and countertops. Graber Supply offers Schrock’s of Walnut Creek cabinets.

“Cabinets are really interesting in that basically whatever the customer wants, we can make happen. While there is a lot of room for customization, we also understand that our clients need a budget-friendly option as well, and Schrock’s encompasses all of those needs all while offering a high-quality product,” said Hochstedler.

Whether it’s a bathroom or kitchen countertop, Graber Supply has a large variety of quartz, granite, and solid surface countertop options available.

“When it comes to countertops there’s pretty much anything imaginable available,” said Hochstedler. “For some people the hardest decision is choosing what best fits their home, but that’s where our professionals come in. We’re here to help.”

Graber Supply is located at 10674 S. 400 E., Amboy, 46911. The store is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, call 765-395-7715 or email info@grabersupply.com.