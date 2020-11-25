Goodfellows and Marine Corps Toys for Tots’ clients should receive their vouchers and shopping instructions by mail by Nov. 25, and Cops 4 Kidz Partnered with Goodfellows’ participants should be notified by Kokomo Fraternal Order of Police 078 by that date as well. If not, clients should email goodfellowskokomo@gmail.com or post a message at Goodfellows of Kokomo Inc. on Facebook.

Goodfellows clients will shop for more than 2,000 children Nov. 29 to Dec. 3 at Kohl’s. Marine Corps Toys for Tots clients will pick out children’s toys Dec. 11 to 12 at the UAW 685 Union Hall on Hoffer Street, and Cops 4 Kidz Partnered with Goodfellows clients will select toys at UAW 685 and shop at Kohl’s Dec. 12.

Application for the three programs closed Nov. 13. Goodfellows and Toys for Tots clients were assigned a day and time to shop at Kohl’s. Before shopping, clients must enter the east doors at Kohl’s, check in at the Goodfellows table inside Kohl’s, and have their vouchers stamped. Police volunteers notified Cops 4 Kidz clients of their shopping day and time.

Goodfellows suspected the need would be greater in 2020 because of the economic downturn caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Those suspicions have proven correct as 995 online applications, representing more than 2,500 children, were filed.

In 2019, Goodfellows processed 512 applications and paid $112,128.63 for clothing for 1,183 children.

Goodfellows, which was started in 1911, is the oldest Christmas gift program for children in Howard County. Goodfellows is a not-for-profit organization that is directed by a community-based volunteer board of directors with no paid staff and no building.

Each year during the Christmas season, Goodfellows provides vouchers to qualified Howard County residents, who purchase new clothing for their children. Goodfellows also assists the Marine Corps in its Toys for Tots program and pays for children’s clothing for the Kokomo FOP 078’s Cops 4 Kidz Partnered with Goodfellows program.

In 2019, WWKI’s We Care gave Goodfellows $105,000. Goodfellows also receives individual and corporate donations. Money not spent on the Christmas program is used for scholarships and other youth programs in Howard County.

People and businesses can make a donation to Goodfellows anonymously or in memory of a loved one; and the Kokomo Perspective will publish the donation and loved one’s name in a weekly Goodfellows column. Donors should make out a check to Goodfellows of Kokomo, Inc. Any amount is appreciated. Include a note that states: “In memory of (name or names)” or “Anonymous” and mail it to: P.O. Box 6845, Kokomo, IN 46904. Goodfellows is solely responsible for collecting donations and preparing a list for publication in the Kokomo Perspective.

Donations

In memory of our Papaw, Jean Paul Lushin, from Sophie and Aidan Frazier … $50

In memory of my mom Sharon Addison …. $100

In memory of my dad Larry Addison …. $100

In memory of my friend Dino Burgess …. $50

Anonymous ………. $50