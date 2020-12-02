Watching Goodfellows’ clients shop for clothes for their children this week at Kohl’s, I recalled stories told to me by two Goodfellows’ volunteers that warmed my heart.

The first story was by the late Brian West of UAW Local 1166. West directed Goodfellows’ Christmas program for four years before a heart attack took his life in February of 2019.

West's story occurred while he was having dinner at a local restaurant with a married couple. They asked West why he worked so hard to help “those people.” About that time, a waitress came to West's table and thanked him and Goodfellows for providing her family with Christmas.

“That waitress is one of ‘those people,’" West told the couple. “She works two jobs just to make ends meet.”

There are exceptions, but the waitress exemplified most of “those people” Goodfellows helps, West said.

The second story occurred during Goodfellows’ client shopping. Most Howard County high school seniors volunteer for Goodfellows to become eligible for one of two scholarships Goodfellows provides at each high school; however, this was not the only reason one senior volunteered.

When she was a little girl living in Texas, her parents divorced, and she and her siblings moved with their mother back to Howard County.

“If it wasn’t for Goodfellows, we would not have had Christmas for several years,” she said. “I’ve always wanted to volunteer for Goodfellows, and I was able to do so this year.”

Goodfellows clients will shop for clothes for more than 1,348 children through Dec. 3 at Kohl’s.

Parents of the 1,348 children will pick out toys at the Goodfellows/Marine Corps Toys for Tots Dec. 11 and 12 at the UAW 685 Union Hall on Hoffer Street, and 116 families and 280 children will select toys at UAW 685 and shop at Kohl’s Dec. 12 at the Kokomo FOP 078 Cops 4 Kidz Partnered with Goodfellows program.

Another outstanding event happening this week is the 47th annual We Care auction Dec. 4 through 6. According to We Care, bidders will be able to view items, read descriptions, and bid during specific hours. There also will be live segments on Comcast Channel 2. For more information, go to WWKI.com or We Care’s Facebook page.

Money raised during the annual auction is given to Goodfellows, Kokomo Rescue Mission, Bona Vista, Mental Health America, and Salvation Army. Last year, We Care gave Goodfellows $105,000. Goodfellows also receives individual and corporate donations. Money not spent on the Christmas program is used for scholarships and other youth programs in Howard County.

Also raising money for We Care is We Care Park, 2317 N. Lafountain St. This is the 26th year for the Christmas-themed park, which has more than 1 million lights. The park is open 6 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. nightly. Admission is free, but freewill donations are accepted. You can walk or drive through the park.

People and businesses can make a donation to Goodfellows anonymously or in memory of a loved one, and the Perspective will publish the donation and loved one’s name in a column. Donors should make a check out to Goodfellows of Kokomo, Inc. Any amount is appreciated. Include a note that states: “In memory of (name or names)” or “Anonymous” and mail it to: P.O. Box 6845 Kokomo, IN 4694. Goodfellows is solely responsible for collecting donations and preparing a list for publication in the Perspective.

Donations

In memory of Brian West from UAW Local 1166: $2,000

In memory of parents Robert and Norma Green: $100

In loving memory of Mary and Charles Denman: $50

In loving memory of Steve Wood: $50