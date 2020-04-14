God’s Garage gets a new home

Since early this year, renovations have been underway on a new building for God’s Garage, a vehicle repair ministry of Crossroads Community Church, thanks to a hefty grant from the Community Foundation of Howard County.

On April 1, work began on the first cars at the new building, and six vehicles have been repaired and returned to their owners already. Tom Smith, founder of God’s Garage, said the new building makes completing the work a lot easier, as the building has been renovated into a true auto repair shop.

“Everything is much cleaner and fresher. We have two lifts in the new area, and we didn’t have any at all in the other building. We have a better air pressure supply and office and restroom and storage space that’s exclusively ours,” said Smith.

God’s Garage got its start in June 2018 at the hands of Smith, a retired auto mechanic, who said he felt called to put his talents to work to help the underprivileged. Smith and his growing team of volunteers began repairing vehicles, sans labor costs, for single moms and the elderly out of Crossroads Community Church’s maintenance building.

Smith negotiated discounts with local part suppliers NAPA Auto Parts, AutoZone, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Discount Tire, Kokomo Auto Supply, Advanced Auto Parts, Brad Howell Ford, Dan Young Chevrolet, and Warren’s Auto Salvage, and those discounts were passed onto those in need. Smith said the discounts have saved the vehicles’ owners tens of thousands of dollars.

As the ministry grew, Smith and Crossroads Community Church leadership applied for a grant from the Community Foundation of Howard County that would allow God’s Garage to expand and serve more people who were in need of repairs that they were unable to afford. The ministry was awarded a $41,770 grant, and that money was used to renovate the ministry’s new location.

Now, God’s Garage has repaired around 325 cars. And there are many more to go. The wait list is out two months, Smith said.

Last Wednesday, Makiyah Dowsey had her broken down car towed to God’s Garage after being on the wait list since the end of January. Dowsey said she was grateful to have her car in the shop, as it wasn’t running at all.

“I’m really grateful for services like this. I don’t know what I would do otherwise,” Dowsey said.

With such a long wait list, Smith said some people have found ways to get their vehicles repaired in the meantime, but that meant that those who truly didn’t have other means of getting their vehicles fixed were the ones being served.

Still, Smith hoped to be able to reduce the wait time for people to get in, as he said he knew how essential vehicles were for people to get to work and support their families. With the new building and additional equipment on hand, Smith said work will be easier, in some cases, to complete.

Those who have been served by God’s Garage, he said, were appreciative.

“We get a lot of grateful comments from people that we tell to just give God the glory because we’re just doing what he directed us to do,” he said.

When Smith started the ministry nearly two years ago, he said he didn’t expect it to grow into what it is today – though he said he’s not surprised.

“I’m never really surprised by where God’s will will take you once you submit yourself to do what He wants done. You can usually sit back and watch it all take shape, and that’s what’s happened here,” Smith said. “It is surreal, and you never know what it’s really going to look like or what kind of timeframe it’s going to be in. I am a little surprised He made it all happen in a relatively short period of time, but I just feel really blessed. It’s an honor to be able to do God’s work and watch it happen.”

In addition to repairing cars, God’s Garage also takes donations of cars that are given out to those without vehicles or who have vehicles beyond repair. The ministry also is accepting new volunteers to help complete repairs, and donations always are needed.

For more information on God’s Garage, to make a donation, or to volunteer, call Smith at 765-490-9587.