Glover’s Pizza & Ice Cream opens on south side

While Glover’s ice cream has been dished out for nearly a century at colleges and hospitals, there’s never been a storefront dedicated to the sweet, creamy dessert — until now.

Glover’s Pizza & Ice Cream is opening on the south side of Kokomo and mixing the longstanding ice cream with a brand-new pizza recipe that’s been heavily taste-tested by the company’s newest owner, Bryan Helm, alongside minority owners Cindy Hartman and Dennis Grover. Last year, Helm purchased the company, which currently is a factory in Frankfort that manufactures for wholesale clients. But when Helm took on the business, he had bigger dreams for the ice cream company, and now those dreams are coming true in the form of Glover’s first storefront.

“It’s exciting. I think the thing I’m looking forward to is seeing kids come in and get ice cream. Ice cream makes people happy, so I’m looking forward to bringing the Glover’s brand to Kokomo in the form of dipped ice cream,” he said.

The store will be located at 4005 S. Webster St., but it won’t just be ice cream. Helm wanted to be sure customers’ sweet and savory cravings could be cured in one stop. With the help of Hartman and Grover, the trio sampled different ingredients from multiple suppliers to design a pizza made with quality ingredients.

Helm really wanted to use a cheese that didn’t have fillers in it, and while that comes with a bigger price tag, he knew his customers would appreciate the finer taste and settled on Grande Cheese Company in Wisconsin.

“It’s a really good-tasting cheese. It heats up well the next day. It has a nice stretch to it,” he said.

After trying “about 100” sauces, the partners selected one they thought had the best flavor to it and also spent a significant amount of time taste-testing pepperoni and sausage. The partners went with Ezzo pepperoni, which “burns charcoal black around the edges and boasts a slightly hotter seasoning,” according to the company’s website.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

For the sausage, Helm said they ended on one that didn’t taste too “licorice-like” or “breakfast-like.”

“So what we’ve done is we’ve tried to bring higher-end ingredients just to make a good pizza. That doesn’t mean we’re going to charge an outrageous price; we’re going to be in line with everybody else. But we are trying to make a better pizza that people will want to come back for,” Helm said.

And instead of offering breadsticks, the store will dish out garlic knots.

As for the ice cream, Helm is looking forward to scooping it out for retail customers. Since Glover’s Ice Cream was started in 1925, it’s been produced in Frankfort. While Glover’s sells half-gallons and three-gallon containers to walk-in retail customers, the company long has been a primary manufacturer for wholesale clients that sell ice cream by the scoop. Purdue University has been Glover’s biggest client, along with various other universities, hospitals, independent grocers, pharmacies, and convenience stores.

Helm said it’s a no-brainer to give Glover’s its own store where the ice cream can be dipped by the scoop. At Glover’s Pizza & Ice Cream, there will be 24 flavors of ice cream, and the flavors will be rotated regularly. At the factory, 35 flavors are made, and Helm said they’re testing out a couple of new flavors to introduce as well.

Current flavors include banana pudding, Almond Joy, cake batter, cinnamon, cookie dough, orange pineapple, salted caramel pretzel, strawberry cheesecake, and sweet Georgia peach.

In addition, Helm owns Mac’s Express on Center Road, and he will sell most of what Mac’s Express sells at Glover’s Pizza & Ice Cream, such as soda, flavored drinks, B&K coney dogs, chicken salad sandwiches, barbecue, and Blondie’s cookies.

The location has been completely renovated and includes a drive-thru window and outdoor seating. A website is set to launch soon, and customers will be able to order their pizza online.

Glover’s Pizza & Ice Cream is expected to open in early July.