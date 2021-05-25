After our younger son reminded us again that nothing is ever thrown away in our house, I’ve decided to surprise him the next time he returns to Indiana.
Because I grew up in a home where my parents saved everything in case there was another depression, this has not been easy. Until recently, I was washing the rags so they could be used again. Since there are three large drawers full of them in a metal file cabinet, those used in the future are going into the garbage can — not the washing machine. Boxes of books already have found new homes.
In the process of tossing typed pages that have little or no value, one appeared that must be shared. It hadn’t been seen in years but did bring a new outlook on life. Hopefully, it will do the same for you when you read it. Probably more than 50 years ago, at a state meeting for teachers, I received “101 Ways to Praise a Child.” It may have been created for children, but it’s good for adults to read or hear during these days when we have no idea of what is going to take place next.
What a gold mine it was to discover information created by the Charter Indiana Behavioral Health System. The charter offered free assessments when it was first organized. Dialing the 800 number at the bottom of the page to make an appointment for a free assessment ended in failure. There wasn’t even a message stating the number was no longer in service. In all probability, that number may have ceased being valid 50 years ago.
Suggestions for praising a child included “Wow, way to go, super, you’re special, outstanding, excellent, great good neat, well done, remarkable, I knew you could do it, I’m proud of you, fantastic, nice work, looking good, you’re on top of it, beautiful, you’re on target, now you’re flying, you’re catching on, you’ve got it, you’re incredible, nothing can stop you now, you’re a winner, hurray for you, good job, that’s incredible, beautiful work, you’re spectacular, you’ve discovered the secret, fantastic job, you’re sensational, what a good listener you are, how nice, how smart, you’re incredible, you tried hard, you mean so much to me, you make me happy, you brighten my day, you mean the world to me, you’re a joy, you’re awesome, you do an A+ job.” It ended with “You make my day every day. Thank you for trying so hard. Jou certainly succeeded” and “Remember a smile is worth 1,000 words, and your words made me smile.”
People will appreciate hearing many of these complimentary thoughts after they’ve been successful doing something. The elderly need to hear compliments especially if they seldom leave home. “It’s wonderful to hear your voice,” made my day last week. For someone who doesn’t call often, I’m going to begin telling them, “Thank you for calling. Your call made my day happy."