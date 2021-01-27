Girl Scout cookie sales kick off

The year is starting to get sweeter as around 350 area Girl Scouts have begun selling much-awaited Girl Scout cookies.

The program kicks off just after the start of every year and is the largest girl-led entrepreneur program in the country. In addition to the scouts giving the community something to look forward to annually, the program goes beyond providing cookies by teaching girls how to run businesses, according to Tai’Yanna Dorsey, membership team director for the Kokomo area.

“We focus on girls learning five skills, and that is goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics. And for me, I used to work in the cookie program for about seven years, and it’s just incredible to see that girls even as young as kindergarten grab those skills,” Dorsey said. “You can replace that cookie with any other object, and they could sell it.”

This year, the Lemon-Ups are back after being debuted last year, and the cookie joins Do-si-dos, Girl Scout S’mores, Samoas, Tagalongs, Thin Mints, Toffee-tastic, and Trefoils. Boxes are $5 each.

Howard County Girl Scouts sold 89,244 packages of cookies last year and collected 1,443 packages for Operation: Cookie Drop. Those cookies were donated to military men and women and first responders, which included doctors and nurses fighting the pandemic.

The net proceeds from cookies sales stay in the counties in which they’re purchased, and the money helps scouts independently fund activities that “develop courage, confidence, and character,” said Dorsey.

Last year, more than $2 million was put back into the troops of Girl Scouts of Central Indiana. According to Dorsey, one of the things Girl Scouts always use their money for is some type of philanthropy project.

“One of the awesome things of the program is girls organically become philanthropists. It’s like they get their money, and the first thing they want to do is something in the community. So that’s always first, and then a lot of times they set goals prior to the cookie sales. So they already know what they’re striving for as they sell cookies. That’s always great to see when the girls set and achieve those goals,” she said.

Last year, Troop 560 made care packages for first responders and donated canned goods to food banks with money from cookie sales.

Troop 560 member Madelynn Titus, a second-grader who’s been in the program since kindergarten, said she looks forward to the cookie program each year.

“My favorite part about it is selling them because I actually get prizes and earn money for my troop,” Titus said.

Last year, the Brownie sold 800 boxes of cookies, and she’s hoping to sell 1,000 this year through participating in booth sales, as well as selling to family and friends.

For Kaia Roemer, a fourth-grader in Troop 560, her favorite part of the cookie program is talking to potential customers.

“I like that I get to ask people if they want to buy cookies and see their response and see what they like about Girl Scout cookies,” Roemer said.

She also enjoys the activities her troop participates in, like horseback riding.

While the pandemic caused many activities to be canceled and postponed last year, Dorsey said the girls are eager to take action this year “to help make the world a better place.”

Once girls hit about ninth to 12th grades, Dorsey said scouts begin saving for “lifetime” trips, which have included worldwide travel and outdoor adventures, like climbing walls, zip lines, archery, hiking, and camping.

“Aside from being the largest girl-led program in the world, it’s just amazing to see girls learn these five skills, and these five skills can be used in a lot of different aspects of their lives. It’s amazing for them to understand what they are and just understanding the things they care about, the things they want to strive for, goal setting, things like that,” Dorsey said. “I think it’s important to the leadership experience, and I am beyond happy that the girls get those opportunities to learn those things.”

Cookies can be ordered now from Girl Scouts, and booth sales begin in Kokomo in February. For a list of booth locations, dates, and times, visit girlscoutsindiana.org/en/cookies/find-cookies.html or download the Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for mobile devices.