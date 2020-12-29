Gift Lift program lifts spirits of recipients

Mental Health Association ensured that those with developmental delays and mental illness didn't fall through the cracks this holiday season.

For the 70th year, the nonprofit created hundreds of customized bags to be delivered to residents of group homes and nursing homes, as well as Howard County residents at the state hospital and Mental Health Association clients. While the gift bags are always are important, said Mental Health Association Director Jill McKibben, they were more important than ever this year.

“If anything it’s more important that they get this assistance this year because it lets them know they’re not alone. A lot of them struggle with the isolation even at a greater level than what an average person that’s not experiencing a mental health issue or developmental delay does,” McKibben said.

This year, 450 bags were packed, despite limitations due to the pandemic. Typically, volunteers pour in to help wrap all of the gifts, but this year McKibben relied on volunteers, namely from Gilead House and First Christian Church. And they got the job done.

The bags included necessities, such as socks, gloves, hats, and hygiene items, along with coloring books, crayons, and crossword puzzles. In addition, every recipient was able to ask for one item priced at $20 or less, and McKibben worked hard to fulfill those wishes. While some people asked for modest gifts – such as shoestrings and a bag of balloons – others were a bit more specific. This year, a woman asked for a Native American pullover, and McKibben searched high and low for one that fit the budget.

“I searched and searched and searched. We have a budget, so all the ones I could find, it seemed like they were in the $40 range. But I think we finally found something we think she’ll be happy with,” McKibben said.

Typically, Mental Health Association puts on an event where clients can pick up their gift bags. This year, however, that didn’t get to happen due to COVID-19. Instead, facilitators from the group homes and facilities picked up bags for their residents, and the rest were dropped off to the recipients.

The bags went to Bona Vista group homes, Indiana Mentor, Logansport State Hospital, Wellbrooke, Aperion Care, Kokomo Healthcare Center, Community Behavioral, Northwoods Village, Silver Birch, Four County, Trinity, Community Behavioral Northeast, and clients of Mental Health Association.

Despite not being able to have a celebration for the recipients, McKibben said she was happy to be able to put the program on for the 70th year.

“When people think of Christmas, you think of children, and so for adults that may not be receiving a Christmas otherwise that are living with mental health illness or a developmental delay, sometimes they’re the forgotten ones in our community or the most vulnerable,” she said. “They’re overlooked quite a bit, so I think it’s important that someone take notice, someone take their interest to heart and let them know that they matter and are a part of our community. And so I think that’s why it’s been so impactful and forward-moving, and hopefully it will continue into the future.”

McKibben also thanked We Care, as its annual donation provides funding to keep the program going.