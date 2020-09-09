In conjunction with National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, the City of Kokomo will hold a Touch-a-Truck event on Saturday, Sept. 19, at the GM parking lot (S.R.931 and Boulevard).
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a sensory hour from 11 a.m. to noon with no lights or sounds.
Visitors will be able to see and touch vehicles up close including public safety vehicles like police cars, fire trucks along with various street department vehicles like a dump truck, bucket truck and a backhoe. Additionally, there will be a Trolley, MV1, and Spirit of Kokomo bus on display from the transportation department. Private businesses also will display trucks and vehicles like wreckers and dragster race cars. Altogether there will about 40 vehicles displayed.
Demonstrations by the Kokomo Police Department and Kokomo Fire Department and others will be performed throughout the afternoon.
“We are excited to bring this event to Kokomo,” said Mayor Tyler Moore. “Getting up close to a police car or a fire truck or even a street sweeper provides a different kind of educational experience for kids. It’s a fun way for them to learn and explore.”
Several of the local wrecker services will all have vehicles on display and be doing demos. There will be race cars with team transport vehicles there. Photo opportunities will be made for those in attendance. Attendees are asked to practice social distancing and to wear masks. There will be adult-sized masks available and hand sanitizer stations at the event.
The public is welcome to call the City of Kokomo 765-456-7472 with questions.