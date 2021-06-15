Garden stroll: Six local gardens chosen for the 20th annual Howard County Master Gardeners' Garden Stroll

For one pair of sisters, gardening is a way for them to bond and spend time with each other — but they also spend plenty of time together outside of the garden, too.

Sisters Chris Stepp and Nancy Goldman purchased a home together 11 years ago, and they’ve been working to transform the yard into a haven for birds, bees, and butterflies over the years. Now, they’re showcasing their work on the annual Howard County Master Gardeners’ Garden Stroll, set for June 19.

“We’re looking forward to it. It’s fun,” said Goldman. “Everything (in the garden) is a little bit different, every section.”

The Stepp/Goldman garden is colorful and varied, featuring flowering shrubs and trees, including an Ivory Silk Japanese tree, lilac, rhododendron, a vanilla strawberry hydrangea, an arbor with pink mink clematis, and a weeping Louisa crabapple.

The sisters make a good team in the garden. Goldman said Stepp is the real gardener, while Goldman is tasked more with the weeding. If Stepp finds an area in the yard that doesn’t have any flowers, she puts some there. And then Goldman adds color. As a painter, she decorates pots and stones with colorful scenes and patterns.

While some people ask how the sisters live together without fighting, Goldman said it’s actually a great setup.

“People say, ‘Oh, my god. I couldn’t ever live with my sister.’ But our house is big enough we don’t have to be on top of each other the whole time. She’s 10 years younger than me, and we haven’t had to go to the ER for a knockdown, drag-out fight. So that’s good,” Goldman said. “We both enjoy the outside and gardening and like a lot of the same things.”

The garden is one of six being featured in this year’s stroll. Marian Cable, a Howard County Master Gardener and event chair, said she’s proud of the gardens that have been selected for the 20th annual event.

All but one of the gardens were slated to be on the stroll last year, but since it was canceled due to COVID-19, they didn’t get to do it. However, they’ve had a year to continue to tinker with their gardens in preparation for the 2021 event.

“It’s going to be a very, very nice stroll. It’s a good stroll, and we’re so glad to be back after what everyone has been through,” Cable said.

Of the six gardens, two are returning gardens, meaning they’ve been featured on a past year’s strolls before. However, Cable said their gardens have evolved since their first appearances, and those who saw the gardens years ago will be in awe of the changes.

Larry and Brenda Keller have one of the returning gardens. The couple was featured on the 2015 stroll, and since then, many plants have been added around the patio, deck, and water feature. They also added the Mothers’ Garden, which pays tribute to mothers with flowers from Tennessee and Virginia.

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

The other returning garden is that of Timothy Horton’s. Horton was featured on the stroll in 2009. At that time, he called his garden an “urban cottage.” Now, however, he calls it “eclectic.” The garden is a culmination of 43 years of work. With a natural setting and different focal points, it will give stroll attendees a lot to look at.

Then, on the stroll for the first time is Patty Marner. Marner always has gardened for her own benefit, but when a master gardener noticed her handiwork and knocked on her door, she was happy to show it off. Now, she’s looking forward to even more people getting to see her garden after being invited to participate.

“You do it (garden) for yourself because you like doing it, and then if someone is interested, that was nice,” Marner said.

Marner’s garden features a good selection of birdhouses mounted on trellises, along with oversized pots, raised beds, a pond, and ornamental grasses, shrubbery, and hydrangeas.

Gardeners Don and Cindy Downs will bring a vintage yet country feel to the stroll with their garden in Greentown. The highlight of this property is its varied vegetable and herb garden. The property also is home to a garden shed that was created from old doors, recycled materials, and antique and vintage pieces.

The sixth garden, in Russiaville, is owned by Randall and Rhonda Eads. The garden has been evolving for more than 25 years and is home to over 300 hostas, hand-painted garden art, and wind chimes. The garden’s fire pit, surrounded by swings, is a focal point among the various mature trees.

The welcome center for the 20th annual Garden Stroll is at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library South Branch where attendees also will be able to stroll through the library’s butterfly garden that's complete with an information gazebo, meditation area, pollinator plants, and a newly-installed caterpillar house.

A plant sale also will be at the welcome center, along with vendor Gazing Ball Bling.

Tickets are on sale now for $8 at Banner Flower House, Cossell’s Creative Landscaping, Eden’s Way, Flowers by Ivan & Rick, Horton’s Home & Garden (Tipton), Jefferson House of Flowers & Gifts, Martin’s Pro Hardware (Russiaville), Salsbery Garden Center, and White Lilies N Paradise. Tickets are $10 the day of the stroll and available at the welcome center.

Proceeds go to support scholarships and the community garden at Ivy Tech Community College.

The stroll takes place Saturday, June 19, from 10 to 4 p.m.