Fundraiser to benefit local cancer patient

A fundraiser at The Kokomo Country Palace, 2011 N. Market St., will benefit local cancer patient Lonnie Estep Saturday, Nov. 6, with a silent auction, bake sale and a performance by the band City Lites.

Estep was diagnosed with nonsurgical stage four pancreatic cancer nearly a year ago.

After insistence from his wife, Sandy, Estep went to the doctor and left with a suspected ulcer. But his wife was concerned with continued weight loss. After a scope he was referred to the Mayo Clinic and three months later received his cancer diagnosis.

The cancer has grown around an artery which makes surgery impossible at the moment.

“I can honestly say if it wasn’t for Sandy and her stubbornness in this situation — she’s saved my life to this point,” Lonnie said.

Lonnie and Sandy met a decade ago on Match.com but their first date wasn’t the first time they had been in the same space at the same time. Lonnie played forward for Wapahani High School’s basketball team, and the team advanced to the 1988 Anderson Regional. His future wife was at that regional cheering on the Kokomo Wildkats.

Since the cancer diagnosis, Lonnie has reconnected with a lot of his high school friends whom he had not seen in two or three decades. They reach out not only to offer kind thoughts and prayers but also to renew a friendship.

“Talking to them is an avenue for me to talk about my situation without having to constantly burden my wife,” he said. His wife lost her mother to pancreatic cancer, and Lonnie worries his current situation triggers bad memories for her.

Together, Lonnie and Sandy have three young children: 8-year-old Henry, 5-year-old Sam and 3-year-old Penelope.

He works as a refrigeration and HVAC technician for Jones Lang Laselle and continues to do so, despite what he has been enduring over the past year.

“I know I’m not the only one in Kokomo fighting cancer,” Lonnie said. “I wish there were more active avenues for people to get help if they need it. I’m still working but with chemo, it’s getting harder and harder. There’s going to be a time in the future where I am going to have to decide if I’m going on disability. My parents didn’t raise me to sit on my butt, but there is a time that I have to put the cancer first so that the time that is left available to us is spent with those who mean the world to me.”

Sandy said the many messages and people reaching out to Lonnie in the Kokomo community has lifted his spirits.

“It has meant the world to me to see how much people care — not just our family and friends, coworkers — but there are people we don’t even know who have reached out to us,” she said. “Just talking about stuff that gets the topic of cancer off of his mind. They make him laugh, make him smile and remind him that there are a lot of people out there who do love him and are praying for him. It’s been amazing.”

Doors open for the event at 7 p.m. City Lites begin performing at 9 p.m. Children are welcome until 9:30 p.m.