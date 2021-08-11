Fundraiser possible because of sponsors

School has started back but summer isn’t over yet. We have an exciting grand finale for the season. Smith Financial presents the Soupley’s Wine & Spirits Birdies, Bourbons & Beers Golf Classic to benefit Bona Visa Programs on Aug. 27 at Wildcat Creek Golf Course.
I can’t think of a better way to support a vital local charity than with an afternoon in the sunshine, cold drink in hand. My opinion must be a popular one, as this fundraiser golf outing is already sold out of foursome teams. We are so thankful for all the golfers who have returned this year for our second annual event and for the new recruits who are joining us for the first time.
This year’s Birdies, Bourbons & Beers event will feature all of the included amenities we introduced to the community last year: lunch at noon, nine holes of golf at 1 p.m., alcohol tastings on the course, multiple games of chance, door prizes, a silent auction and cash prizes for the top three places. In addition, we have added an after-party this year for teams to unwind after they play.
The after-party will replicate the beloved tradition of the Soupley’s Greatest Spectacle in Tasting event that benefits Bona Vista Programs and will feature tastings from local restaurants, along with bourbon vendors from 3 to 5 p.m. on Wildcat’s new pro shop patio area. The six local restaurants that are participating include Rozzi’s Catering, Gordon Food Service, Grindstone Charley’s, Bruno’s Pizza, Etta’s Gooey Goodies and the Bona Vista Bistro. Golfers and after-party ticketholders can experience a variety of local flavors as they sample multiple bourbon vendors and peruse the specially curated silent auction. Guests can bid on 18 baskets that include a $500 donation of camping equipment from Hidden Creek Campground, more than $800 worth of product from Jackie Scott and a premium bourbon collection donated by BLC Properties and the Kokomo Whiskey Club. One other exciting addition to this year’s event is the after-party putting contest with a $5,000 prize! Tickets to the after-party are included with team registrations, but also will be for sale at the door for $25 if you are unable to play golf but would like to attend the festivities that follow.
This amazing event is only possible due to some pretty great community partners that deserve recognition, including the presenting partner, Soupley’s Wine & Spirits. Our sponsors have stepped up in support of this event but, ultimately, for the mission of Bona Vista. First up is our main event sponsor, Smith Financial, for its second year in a row. Other sponsors include Sycamore Financial, Miller Coors, Baker Contracting, Beckley Office Equipment, Financial Builders Federal Credit Union, JA Benefits, Monroe Custom Homes, Kokomo New Car Dealers Association, Advanced Medical Imaging, BorgWarner, DeHayes Insurance, Bacardi, Brown Forman, Edward Jones-Santos Salinas, Constellation Brands, Diageo, Meiomi Wine, Tito’s Vodka, Blue & Co., Mid-America Beverage, Heaven Hill, Proximo, Knights of Columbus, Ole Smoky, Kendall Family Farm Adventures Corn Maze & Pumpkin Patch, CRM Properties, City of Kokomo, Lux Row Distillers, Brandt’s Heating & Cooling, Stephens Machine, Hochstedler Floorcovering, Alicia Boyd, CPA PC, Indiana Heartland Federal Credit Union, and Community First Bank of Indiana. Sponsorship opportunities are still available, including the unclaimed cart sponsorship that would place your logo on every cart. Contact Tiffany for more information at 457-8273 or tdamitz@bonavista.org.
From all of us at Bona Vista Programs, we are so thankful for the support of sponsors who make the event possible, restaurants providing local flavor for the after-party, alcohol vendors supplying tastings all day and golf teams playing this year. We plan to have a phenomenal event for all of the participants, while supporting every child and adult with disabilities at Bona Vista.
