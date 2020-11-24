Frozen Sandlot opens Friday

The Frozen Sandlot, the temporary ice skating rink in Kokomo Municipal Stadium, is opening this Friday for the third year.
The rink, made possible by the city of Kokomo, once again will benefit Bridges Outreach, a local nonprofit that mentors and tutors over 700 students a year, and the nonprofit will employ students and families to run the Frozen Sandlot. Kokomo Mayor Tyler Moore said he was looking forward to offering the outdoor activity this season.
"Like everything else the city of Kokomo has been able to safely offer our citizens during the stress of the pandemic, we are excited to find a way to bring The Frozen Sandlot back this season," said Moore. "We have partnered once again with Bridges Outreach to provide ice skating at Kokomo Municipal Stadium and will do so with the guidance of the Howard County Department of Health."
Due to COVID-19 the Frozen Sandlot will have a different look and approach to its activity this winter, Moore said, which include limited skaters and spectators on and off the ice to properly spaced benches and seating. This year skaters will be able to spend an hour on the rink with a limited capacity and also must sign a waiver.
Tickets are $7 and can be purchased at the rink, located at 400 S. Union St., and rental skates are included in the ticket price. Opening weekend takes place this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 1 to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
For more information, visit frozensandlot.com.