Frozen Sandlot brings more than 6,000 to rink

The Frozen Sandlot drew thousands to ice skate at Kokomo Municipal Stadium this winter, all to benefit Bridges Outreach.

Now in its third year, the rink saw more than 5,500 skaters and 6,000 visitors come through. While the final tallies were about half of what they were the inaugural year, Travis Tafflinger, director of Bridges Outreach, was proud of the numbers as skaters had to be limited this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“It was awesome. We had a new company that we went with to build the rink, and we had zero problems with the ice this year. It really allowed for good skating. So even though we had less skaters, they loved it because, for one, they usually had a lot of rink to themselves. And, two, we just had really good ice,” Tafflinger said.

The rink was put on through a partnership with the City of Kokomo and Bridges Outreach. Proceeds benefit Bridges Outreach, a local nonprofit that mentors and tutors over 700 students a year.

While a total hasn’t been finalized yet, Tafflinger estimated the rink, which was open for 39 days, raised about $20,000 for Bridges Outreach. Those funds, he said, were especially important as the nonprofit’s fund raisers last year were affected due to the pandemic. One was canceled, and three were altered. He said he was thankful the city still was able to bring back the rink, even during a pandemic.

Skaters were limited to 25 on the rink at a time, and other sanitizing measures were implemented. Despite it, Tafflinger said the season actually felt a bit “normal.”

“We were just really thankful we were even able to have a season in the first place, and we’re super thankful the city said ‘yes.’ We had to do a few things differently … but for the most part, it went very, very smooth. It was just kind of nice. We had a lot of visitors that came from outside of Kokomo, but a lot of people mentioned it was just nice to have something fun to do instead of being quarantined all the time or being stuck at home,” he said.

In addition to serving as a fund raiser for the nonprofit, the Frozen Sandlot provides job opportunities for students as former and current students and staff are hired to run the rink. This year, the rink employed 20 people, 12 of whom were former Bridges students or staff.

In past years, the job was many employees’ first jobs, and Bridges worked with them to teach them on-the-job skills. This year, however, most of the staff had had jobs in the past, but it proved beneficial as some of the employees’ previous jobs were affected by COVID.

“A lot of them were college-aged kids and had worked before, but it works out good for college kids. It’s hard to find a job in the middle between semesters, so a lot of our students can come back. And some of them had lost their jobs because of COVID or changed jobs and needed a little extra cash,” he said. “So it was really helpful for those who did work to have something steady for a couple of months.”

Tafflinger already is looking forward to next year and hoping for more normalcy.

The same company used this year is expected to return next and build an ice skating rink specifically for Kokomo Municipal Stadium, he said, that will have the same color scheme as the stadium. It’s expected to be 15 feet longer.

Tafflinger thanked Crossroads Community Church, The Hardie Group, and Community First Bank of Indiana for hosting celebrations at the rink this past season.