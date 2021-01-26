From homeless to employed: Eric Cooper hired by CAM seven months after seeking shelter

A previously-homeless Kokomo man has a local shelter to thank for helping him get his life straight.

Eric Cooper, 49, moved into Coordinated Assistance Ministries (CAM) after becoming homeless nearly six years ago, and for the last five years, he’s been working as an employee of the very shelter that helped him when he was at his lowest.

“I’m grateful I fell into CAM’s lap, so to speak, because I don’t think I would be in the good situation I am now if it wasn’t for CAM existing,” said Cooper.

A constant struggle

Cooper’s life has been full of challenges, and he admitted many of those challenges were due to poor decisions he made. He said he always was filled with “looming dread” that he’d one day end up homeless — and he eventually did.

“How I became to end up homeless, a good portion of that had to do with some poor choices and use of my life,” he said. “Part of it is due to my health. Part is due to choices. When you’re a teenager, young adult, you feel like you’re invincible.”

Some of his choices, he said, led to health troubles, which further complicated his situation. For nearly 20 years, Cooper lived with a relative, but when she died unexpectedly from an abdominal hemorrhage, he was left homeless.

He was able to couch surf at his cousin’s house, and it was his cousin who suggested Cooper look into CAM to see if there were any beds available. Cooper filled out an application, and though the shelter didn’t have a bed immediately, he was able to stay with his cousin until he got the call that he’d be moving into CAM. He said it was a relief to know he had a place to stay.

“It was because I started to have more health issues, and part of it was due to the stress of just being homeless. CAM was basically the only place I had left because I didn’t have anybody else to take me in,” he said.

Immediately, he worked to make himself useful, he said, and his efforts were noticed. He was given the responsibility of managing the donations room at CAM after hours, and he loved it.

“That was kind of a neat thing. It got me away from I’d say the craziness of the normal day going on in the life of CAM, and also it gave me a sense of purpose. And it definitely helped with the morale a bit. I didn’t feel so much like just homeless as I felt like I belonged somewhere,” he said.

About seven months into his stay, one of CAM’s supervisors at one of the nonprofit’s housing units in Bon Air Mobile Home Community died, and staff looked to Cooper to fill his shoes.

In 2016, Cooper was hired as the next supervisor and moved into the housing unit to help look after clients — and he’s been there ever since.

“I got to have my own room, my own space. It gave me access to cable and internet, which helps with communication. It gave me a paycheck,” he said.

Last year, he underwent a surgical procedure that significantly improved his quality of life and alleviated the health issues he'd been battling. Having the opportunity to seek medical help, he said, was something he never would have had the opportunity to do had he not been in a stable environment.

Now, he plans to improve his situation further by working with WorkOne to make himself more employable through upskilling, career counseling, and training. He had plans to do that in early 2020; however it was put on hold due to the COVID-19 shutdown. By the time the shutdown lifted, Cooper had begun supervising a client who requires 24/7 care, so he said his plans are on hold currently.

“[After supervising him] I can get back started on my plan and using the foundation CAM gave me. It might take two to three years, but I’ve got the stable environment where I can get things taken care of,” Cooper said. “I thank God that CAM existed because CAM helped get me out of the dire homeless situations where things like this (furthering my education) come to mind instead of worrying about where I’m going to sleep at, where I’m going to have my next meal.”

Cooper commended CAM for empowering those who seek shelter. The majority of the employees, he said, have previously been homeless.