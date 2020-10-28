To slow the spread of COVID 19 in the community, the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library’s Friends of the Library fall book sale will be a bag of books Sale. The Friends will sell books in bundles that can be picked up in a drive-through, grab-and-go manner.
Find the form online at KHCPL.org or at any KHCPL location. Fill it out, and return it to any circulation desk. Payment is due when the order form is turned in. Please note: customers must go to KHCPL Main to pick up their orders.
Pickup hours will be at the following times and days through Nov. 7:
• 2:30 to 5:30 p.m. on Mondays
• 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesdays and Fridays
The final time to pick up books will be from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.
There will be paperbacks, hardbacks, CDs, DVDs, and books on disk. There are $5 and $10 choices.