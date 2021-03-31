In the United States, 1 in 54 children is diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder. With millions of families affected, a grassroots effort has emerged to increase education and support surrounding the diagnosis. This Friday, April 2, is World Autism Awareness Day, and Bona Vista is celebrating children and adults who have autism.

The notable characteristics of autism are vast in presentation and severity while most often affecting communication and social interaction. The spectrum description is used to illustrate how varying symptoms can be. Some people with autism function at a very high level, and others need full-time care. Most patient diagnoses can occur as early as toddlerhood.

This topic is personal to me. My sister and brother-in-law, Rachel and Scott Aaron, welcomed their first son, Cohen, in 2017. While he was meeting physical developmental milestones appropriately, his speech development was delayed. Around his second birthday, Cohen was diagnosed with autism.

“Throughout Cohen’s first year, he was hitting every milestone on time. He was a happy and giggly baby,” said Rachel. “But after his first birthday, we noticed his speech skills starting to regress. We now know that this is common in toddlers with autism, and is termed regressive autism. After almost a year of trying different therapies and two different doctors’ diagnoses, he was diagnosed with autism. We knew Cohen was not a typical toddler, but actually hearing the final diagnosis, it was a hard pill to swallow. He’s been in therapies for almost two years now. He’s still a giggly and happy 4 year old. Even though he’s nonverbal, he is still learning and growing every day.”

I’ve never met a child with a more infectious laugh than Cohen. His happiness precedes him into a room, and to be around him is to be addicted to his laughter. He is what you would expect of a 4 year old in his love for wrestling and Disney movies, for swimming and reading books.

Many of the adults and children served at Bona Vista have autism, with a vast range of severity of symptoms. What’s most important to note is that people with autism still communicate, just maybe in a different way than you or me. Caregivers and those who spend time with an affected person learn the mannerisms and attitudes that help identify communication.

The same goes for the ways in which a person with autism may interact with others. Social aversion is common of individuals with autism, but those same people may interact differently once they’ve formed a relationship.

How can you support the initiative for autism awareness? Whether you are personally affected by this condition or not, you can advocate for those with disabilities. Education is key to acceptance.

“The advice I give is to treat a person with a disability as a person first rather than their disability,” said Troy Bowers, community education coordinator at Bona Vista. “Treat that person the way you would want someone to treat you. Relax, and don’t be nervous in front of the person. Include people in things you are doing and allow them to participate as much as they are capable. Don’t make assumptions about people with disabilities, and don’t exclude somebody just because you think they ‘may not get it.’”

Consider wearing blue on Friday for World Autism Awareness Day. Your partnership lends support to the families that are facing struggles that accompany an autism diagnosis. At Bona Vista, we are celebrating the unique diversity that people with autism bring to our daily lives by wearing blue throughout the month of April. For more information about the services Bona Vista provides to children and adults with disabilities, please visit bonavista.org or call 765-457-8273.