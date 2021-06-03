Free ‘takeaway’ meals available for students this summer

The Board of School Trustees approved the participation of Kokomo Schools, in cooperation with the Indiana Department of Education, in the annual Howard County Summer Food Service Program. Kokomo School Corporation officials are sponsoring the summer food program at two open sites , Carver Community Center and Garden Square Community Center, from June 7 through July 19.
Kokomo Schools Food Services Department officials will be providing “takeaway” five-meal packages each Monday this summer to all Howard County children ages 18 and under,at no charge. Families may pick up these “takeaway” meal packages for their children at either site. These five-meal packages are available to all children, 18 and under, regardless of which Howard County school district the child attends. Each person will need to record the names of the children receiving the packages, but children don’t need to be present.
At Garden Square Apartments, 900 E. Firmin St., next door to Inventrek, distribution of the meal packages will happen in front of the community building from 12 to 1 p.m. each Monday from June 7 through July 19. Volunteers will be helping direct traffic while providing directions to the pick-up site.
At Carver Community Center, 1030 N. Purdum St., distribution of the meal packages will happen from 11:30 am to 1 p.m. each Monday. Adults are asked to park in the Carver Community Center parking lot and proceed to Door 4 where tables will be set up with the meal packages.
Please note that the distribution for the week of July 4 will take place July 6 because of the Monday holiday.
The program is a federally-funded Summer Food Service Program operated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and is administered by the Indiana Department of Education. No discrimination is allowed in the course of this “takeaway” meal service.