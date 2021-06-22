Free legal aid clinics offered at library

Those needing pro bona representation or have questions for an attorney can get the legal help they need at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library.

Each Wednesday through Dec. 29, the library is hosting free legal aid clinics with Pro Bono Indiana, Inc., for income-qualifying individuals. Pro Bona Indiana can assist with topics such as family law, specialized driving privileges, criminal expungements, wills, and estates. Justin Kingery, assistant head of adult and teen services at the library, said he’s happy the library is the new home of the service.

“We’re always happy to provide services whenever we can to people, and one of the things we have never been able to do is provide legal advice,” said Kingery. “We’re happy to help you with forms and get you some information, but we’re not lawyers. So we’re very excited that we’re able to offer this to the community.”

The service previously took place at the Howard County courthouse on Fridays, and the service proved popular. During the COVID-19 shutdown, the in-person service was paused and now has resumed at the library.

Kevin Jones, District E Pro Bono plan administrator, said the service is one that’s needed.

“There’s clearly a need for low-income individuals who need legal assistance. I know we often think of low-income programs helping homeless and all the major impact or major need, if you will, but there are plenty of people in the state of Indiana who need legal representation who, quite frankly, don’t have the $1,500 to $2,000 for a retainer fee upfront,” Jones said.

District E serves Cass, Fulton, Grant, Miami, Pulaski, Tipton, Wabash, and Howard counties, and attorneys in each county partner with Pro Bono Indiana to assist those in need in their respective counties.

Jones said the legal aid clinics have helped countless people with various issues. The number-one topic that people seek assistance for, he said, is family law, such as divorces and custody assistance. Other assistance people commonly seek are include having a will written or estate representation. Others have been assisted with name changes and criminal expungements.

Having issues fixed through legal representation, Jones said, can be life-changing.

“There are some folks who have financial stipulations or just want to get on with a meaningful life, if you will, and having a divorce filed kind of frees some folks from that,” Jones said. “We’ve had some elderly folks who needed a name change so they could get things together so they can renew their driver's licenses, get something changed on their Social Security, birth certificate, stuff like that.

“We have written wills for folks before … and then again with our specialized driving privileges and expungement, those help folks immensely when it comes to getting back in the workforce. I know for a lot of folks with the expungements especially, that helps get rid of some past stigmas or past mistakes they may have made and make it helpful to move on with their life.”

While Pro Bono Indiana, Inc., assists with a range of topics, it does not assist with legal issues relating to small claims, lawsuits, fee-generating cases, evictions, or criminal matters.

Aside from last year, Pro Bono Indiana served 300-plus Howard County residents annually at the courthouse. Now, with the location change, Jones is hoping to get the word out to let residents know that the service still is being offered.

Appointments are required and can be made by calling 765-450-9524. The clinics take place Wednesdays from 9 to 12 p.m. at the Kokomo-Howard County Public Library main branch, 220 N. Union St., in the second floor study room.