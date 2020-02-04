A fourth-generation mason has diversified his resume with the publication of his first novel, a sci-fi thriller.
Now, Marc Anderson will have his book, “Gazelle: A Tale of the Black Space Force,” available for purchase during a book signing at Mo Joe Coffee House in downtown Kokomo on Feb. 8. Anderson said he’s looking forward to more people reading a story that’s been a long time coming for him.
“There’s just something visceral to me to write something and have people read it and react. It’s like, ‘Wow, I like this,’” said Anderson, 65.
The Haworth High School graduate began the project five years ago, and the writing process consisted of a lot of struggles but even more determination. Displeased with his first draft, Anderson dove back into rewriting the novel, “attacked it,” and got it to a place he was proud of, he said.
The book is described as a “journey of a conscript in the non-terrestrial space force” that takes place in the “dark underbelly of a secret world.” The main character faces his own revelations that become “his own personal battle, as space exploration hangs problematic against the chaos of inner space.”
Anderson had the book published through Lulu, a self-publishing book and eBook company, making it available at Lulu.com and Amazon.com for $19.95. He also has hard copies for sale. In the time since publishing the novel, he said he’s gotten a lot of positive feedback.
“I’m overall very happy, very pleased and probably a little bit too pompous about it, thinking I’m just going to walk the red carpet,” Anderson said. “But it’s a hard part to get that sort of thing going where people get to know your book. It’s tough. There’s so much competition.”
After finishing the book, Anderson said he felt empty and immediately dove into writing his next novel. Looking forward, he hopes to continue writing and eventually retire from masonry.
The book signing takes place Saturday, Feb, 8, at 6 p.m. at Mo Joe Coffee House, 106 N. Main St. Books will be available for $15.