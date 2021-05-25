Foster for Faith puts on 'baby shower' to benefit foster children

A former foster mother is working to make life a little easier for foster children, adopted children, and young adults who have aged out of foster care with her nonprofit, Foster for Faith.

The nonprofit works to provide necessities to children, youth, and families involved in the foster care system, and it was born out of an issue Karla Buchanan, the founder, faced when she was a foster mother for nine years.

“We found a need because sometimes you’d have a kid come in in the middle of the night, and you were automatically running out to Walmart to get what you needed. So we wanted to have a resource for foster homes to be able to get supplies and things they need, and we want them to be able to get these resources ahead of time,” she said.

Buchanan began fostering in 2006 after getting married later in life. She said she and her husband, Jim, wanted to have their own family and looked into adopting. But she said to adopt, she needed to become a foster home first. And she loved it.

From 2006 to 2015, she and her husband fostered more than 35 children and adopted four of them.

“It’s a good experience. The kids give you a lot of love, and you give them a lot of love,” she said. “It’s good to know that you’re helping kids. I think the hardest part is you’ve got to love them like they’re yours and remember that they’re not because they can disappear at any time, day or night.”

Two years after fostering, Buchanan started Foster for Faith, now a 501c3. Next month, from June 1 to 15, a collection drive is taking place at St. Lukes United Methodist Church and Main Street United Methodist Church. Dubbed a “baby shower,” Buchanan is looking for donations for infants, such as diapers, baby wipes, teething toys, and blankets.

While this collection drive focuses on the youngest children, Buchanan is planning a back-to-school drive in August for school-aged children.

Currently, Foster for Faith is run out of Buchanan’s house where the items can be picked up by those in need. Her ultimate hope is to be able to secure a location for the nonprofit. She also hopes to one day operate a training center for foster children where they would work to improve life skills. Over the last several years, Buchanan estimated that the nonprofit has assisted around 150 to 200 people.

“I’m hoping it’ll give them some things that are new to them and things that we can provide to take some pressure off the family that’s taken them in,” she said. “The kids can have some new things when they come into a home.”

Items for the “baby shower” can be dropped off at either of the churches Monday through Thursday from 9 to 3 p.m. In addition, Panera is hosting a give-back day on May 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. Customers who present a flyer, which can be found on the “Foster for Faith” Facebook page, will have a portion of their purchase donated to the nonprofit.

For more information on Foster for Faith, call Buchanan at 860-9390.