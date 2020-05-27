Former KHS student goes from GED to master’s degree

It’s been a long road for former Kokomo High School student Sacha Teague who, until her mid-20s, had no diploma, let alone a college degree, to her name.

Now, Teague, 43, is looking back on that road with a master’s degree in hand. This spring she was set to celebrate the journey with a hooding ceremony, though it was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Despite this, she hoped her story would inspire others that “it’s never too late” to pursue higher education – including a GED.

“This May I was supposed to walk the stage with fellow classmates with my chin held high to receive my master of public management degree in the school of business. Regardless of the circumstances that prevented the ceremony, I am so proud of my accomplishments. I hope to inspire courage and tenacity in anyone who doubts themselves,” Teague said.

Long road

As a sophomore at Kokomo High School, Teague dropped a chemistry class, telling herself she’d have time to take another science class later. Two years later, she was engaged, pregnant with her daughter, and on track to graduate mid-term — excluding the science credit she still needed — as her daughter was set to be born in January.

She signed up to take a science class that summer.

In June of 1995, Teague walked with her classmates at graduation, anticipating she’d earn the remaining credit that summer. However, the class was canceled, and while it appeared to her classmates that she graduated, Teague never received her high school diploma.

Fast forward through a divorce and the birth of another child in 1998, and the struggle of finding good work without a high school diploma intensified for Teague.

“I was a single mom like so many others. I was full of joy to have my beautiful children, and I was going to do whatever it took to make a good life for them,” she said. “’You may be smart, but you don’t have a high school diploma.’ That’s one thing I heard throughout my 20s.”

Back then, it cost to take educational exams, Teague said, and she was unaware of other resources. There was no such thing as Twilight School or the Excel Center. Internet wasn’t mainstream, nor were online job searches. Despite the struggle, Teague said she refused food stamps and other types of help because of her “already diminished pride.”

“I fed my kids, but to go over and above just wasn’t possible. I wanted to be a hero some days. I can remember leaving events with extra cookies in my pocket as a surprise for my kids. I could rarely afford treats at the grocery. They never knew where they came from. I just wanted to see them smile,” said Teague.

Teague remembered making cold calls to local businesses to see if they were hiring. The yellow pages were not friendly, she said, and “nothing was easy when you were jobless, alone, and uneducated.”

Getting creative

Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by making a contribution. Contribute

Since Teague couldn’t rely on an education, she eventually got creative and began to rely on her talent. She could sing, and she had a personality for the stage. Teague began working as a self-employed deejay under the name Stardust Karaoke and DJ.

“I solicited my outgoing personality to local bars and clubs for the opportunity to provide musical entertainment in exchange for a fee. I landed a few jobs that ended up lasting a long time. I eventually found myself working weddings, parties, and special events,” she said. “I became a very good wedding planner and reception organizer after all the experience I had."

She finally was bringing in extra income to relieve some of the burden, but it took time away from her kids on most weekends.

"I regret that, but I validated it by being able to say yes when they’d ask for frivolous purchases at the store, like a candy bar," she said.

She also supplemented her income with karaoke contests. Whenever they came around with a promised financial disbursement for winners, she’d sign up. She won local, state, and regional contests, and sometimes the payouts would cover her rent.

Enough is enough

By age 25, in 2002, Teague was tired and decided to get her GED, and she did. Then, at the encouragement of a friend, she decided to take her education further. She enrolled at Indiana University Kokomo, majoring in criminal justice, and she graduated at age 33 with an associate’s degree.

Over the years, she decided to continue her education further as she was able to secure stable work. In 2011, she walked the stage with yet another degree, a bachelor’s degree in the school of public and environmental affairs with a concentration in criminal justice. She decided to go on yet again to pursue a master’s degree, but around that time, Teague said she was trying to make another marriage work that “just wasn’t meant to.” Healing from that pain, she took a long break from school.

Overcoming obstacles

Despite now being educated, she wasn’t spared from the difficulties of life. Due to her divorce, she uprooted her life once again.

"Life was more than difficult. It wasn’t money we struggled with this time; it was emotional," she said.

While she was struggling to restart a new life with her children, her education provided a solid foundation that, in earlier struggles, she couldn't rely on. Through it all, she and her two children, she said, learned life lessons together, and Teague served as an example of how important education is.

Today, Teague is the executive director of the Cass County Recycling District. Prior to that, she worked at the Howard Country Recycling District.

In 2019, Teague decided to go back to school to finish her master’s, and she did. Now, Teague said she’s proud of herself for persevering, but, more than that, she’s even happier that her children can see that anything is possible, and they understand the value of education.