In an effort to provide local options to shoppers, a Russiaville woman opened the doors to a formalwear shop this spring that’s stocked with everything from prom attire to mother-of-the-bride dresses.

The store, owned by Laura Cooper, comes as the sister store to Cooper & Co. Clothing, a women’s boutique that caters to busy moms. Cooper opened the boutique a year ago to fill a void in local everyday casual options and then took that a step further with Cooper & Co. Formal.

“I had just heard from being out in my regular store that women and girls were having a hard time finding formal dresses,” said Cooper. “It just kind of sounded like people were having to drive to Indy and make appointments and drive down to Carmel. It just felt like there was a need here, especially because we have a lot of high schools in the area and not many selections as far as formalwear.”

Cooper’s latest store offers formal dresses, prom dresses, mother-of-the-bride dresses, semi-formal dresses, party dresses, and little black dresses, and Cooper said she aims to keep her price points affordable.

“I know not everybody can spend $400, $500 on a prom dress, so I really do try to keep everything affordable. I mean, there’s a few dresses that are very embellished that are closer to the $400-point, but I don’t have anything higher than like $425 in the store. I would say more of the prom dresses go in the $200 range,” Cooper said.

The store also offers affordable jewelry and accessories.

While Cooper said she’s optimistic about the future of the business, the start has been rocky due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Cooper was planning her grand opening when the pandemic hit, and businesses were ordered to shut down. So, when the restrictions lifted and businesses could reopen, Cooper had her grand opening then.

Opening in spring, she had hoped to capture the high school demographic as they were getting ready for prom; however, proms were canceled. As the pandemic continued, weddings began getting canceled, and formal events weren’t happening.

“It’s been a tough couple of months, but I’m not discouraged,” she said. “So I’m like, life eventually has go to back to normal. I think people are going to get married again and do events. So it’s fine, and I’m really prepared now. I’m over here waiting.”

More recently, Cooper said she’s been seeing an uptick in customers dress shopping for fall events, something that's been encouraging.

Currently, the store is open by appointment only seven days a week. To set up an appointment, email formal@shopcooperandco.com.

Cooper’s boutique still is open regular hours, and the owner thanked those who have been supporting her throughout uncertain times as she also supports the community.

“With the boutique and with the formal store, I knew that I wanted to be local right here in the community I live in because when people say it’s not Target and Meijer sponsoring your kids’ baseball teams, they’re right. It’s small businesses. That is what I wanted. I wanted to be here in my community and be able to employ people who are local and be able to give back to my local community,” she said. “So I try to donate a lot back to the school and fund raisers, and I try to sponsor teams. When people come and ask for donations for gift cards, for raffle baskets and all that, I try to do as much as I can as far as that goes.”

Cooper & Co. Formal is located at 111 S. Union St. in Russiaville, and Cooper & Co. is located at 145 W. Main St. in Russiaville.