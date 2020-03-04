The Greater Kokomo Downtown Association invites the community to learn about all the health and wellness resources available in Howard County during the Healthy Community Fair on March 6 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. in downtown Kokomo.
The Healthy Community Fair is a new theme for First Friday and will highlight options for physical, spiritual, mental, and financial well-being. Health and wellness experts will be paired with downtown businesses, offering First Friday visitors a chance to chat with the experts while exploring all the downtown area has to offer.
The Sunspot Natural Market’s nutrition team will be available to answer questions. Becoming Your Best owner Jenny Lytle encourages visitors to stop and contribute to her “happiness wall.” The Kokomo Family YMCA will host Kyle Smith, a financial advisor with Modern Woodmen, and the YMCA’s wellness staff will also highlight their life-changing programs, such as Rock Steady Boxing, personal training, Livestrong at the Y and more. The Kokomo-Howard County Public Library encourages visitors to participate with various exercise activities and enjoy a healthy snack. The Howard County Health Department will be on-hand to provide information on the Corona Virus, vaccinations, food safety, opioid overdose response, and other community health concerns. Community Howard Regional Health will be giving away free colorectal cancer risk kits. Mental Health America will conduct free mental health screenings. The League of Women Voters will help people register to vote. Muse Underground invites guests to check out their health and wellness products, listen to live music by Sami Soutar and explore a collection of wearable art, canvases and prints from artist Mary Beth. Check out the unique collection of olive oils and enjoy live music at Kokomo Olive. Main Street Café will unveil their newly expanded space, with cake and nutrition information available. Mo Joe Coffee will have a large collection of sugar-free and keto-friendly drinks available for purchase throughout the night. P.F. Hendricks will display their clothing and product lines that promote a healthy and active lifestyle. Bethea’s Karate Studio will host Kata demonstrations from 6 to 7 p.m., where guests of all ages will learn smooth-motion Kata form. Blue Circle Shops will have information on the health benefits of their CBD oil smokeables and edibles. Kokomo Opalescent Glass will be outside the IU Kokomo Downtown Art Gallery doing stained glass and bead demonstrations.
Other vendors will include Project Access, Indiana Adoption Program, Four County Counseling, Century Villa Healthcare and Rehab facility, American Dream HI Fi, Artworks Gallery and the Kokomo Farmers’ Market.