First Farmers Bank & Trust donated $2,500 to Samaritan Caregivers, a local nonprofit that provides free help to those ages 65 and older still living at home.
Alice Rexing, VP Commercial/Ag Lender, First Farmers Bank & Trust, applauded the nonprofit for the work it does in the community.
“Samaritan Caregivers is a lifeline to those in our community who are aging in place. Through the dedicated staff and generous volunteers, we are able to make sure those seniors are able to go to their doctor visits, get their prescriptions and groceries, as well as feel loved on throughout the year.
"Naturally when I see other seniors I picture my grandparents and can’t imagine them not having a support system to make sure all of their needs are met ... so it is heartwarming to know there is an organization that supports seniors freedom to live at home even though they may not physically be able to drive," said Rexing.
Jamey Henderson, executive director, Samaritan Caregivers, thanked First Farmers for the donation.
"Caring community partners like First Farmers Bank & Trust make it possible for Samaritan Caregivers to continue to give help and hope to seniors. Even during the COVID-19 pandemic, our volunteers have continued to send cards, provide rides to medical appointments, call to visit and check on people, and deliver groceries and household items."