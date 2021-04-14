First Bank of Berne makes donation to Indiana FFA

First Bank of Berne recently made a $500 donation to Indiana FFA Advisors to help fund the National Land Judging Invitational.
President of the bank Kent Liechty made the presentation to Steve Stauffer, representative for the Indiana FFA group. The top five Indiana FFA teams from 2020 and 2021 are eligible to participate in Oklahoma from May 3 to 5.
After two days of practice with soil scientists at several locations, the team will compete in the soil judging contest and attend the awards banquet. Side trips for each team may include historical Fort Reno, Oklahoma City Bombing Memorial, a livestock auction, Cattle Drive Memorial, and Express Cattle and Horse Ranch.
“These long-standing contest opportunities for our FFA & 4-H teams have provided development, teamwork, and leadership for the youth organizations which directly benefit agriculture. The First Bank of Berne appreciates the partnership we have developed with our local schools, FFA chapters, and 4-H clubs as an investment in our next generations of leaders,” said Kent Liechty, president and CEO of First Bank of Berne.